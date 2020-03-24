 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   "Pee napkin"
46
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you for reminding me that my life is pretty good compared to a lot of people's.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A slice of normalcy in troubled times. Florida normalcy, but still.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See?  The toilet paper crisis is turning us all into savages!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't care had sex.  Actually, I would still kind of care in this particular instance
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Don't care had sex.  Actually, I would still kind of care in this particular instance


he certainly seemed to care.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's safe to assume this gentleman is not into the water sports
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they charged him with battery by strangulation.

That's a real negative. I'm sure he's all choked up about it.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stock photo click bait at the end of the article.

/heh. Pee napkin.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After being read his rights, Janisch reportedly told police he became "irate after she threw the pee napkin on him." Janisch, cops say, declined to "advise who became physical first," but claimed that the marks on his girlfriend's neck "may have been from the beach."rough sex.  She likes it rough.  In fact, she wanted me to hit her with a baseball bat and then...   well you can image...."

Freakstorm GED Law school:  It's never too early to plan your defense.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Thank you for reminding me that my life is pretty good compared to a lot of people's.


Hey, he got laid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people pay extra for the pee napkin treatment.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do of course realize that "pee napkin" is an anagram of "APE PEN KIN", right?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: A slice of normalcy in troubled times. Florida normalcy, but still.


He's only been in Florida for 6 months, as in most 'Florida man" stories.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the dumb things I did I'm my 20s, I can honestly say "Arrested while naked and arguing over a pee napkin" was not one of them.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: You do of course realize that "pee napkin" is an anagram of "APE PEN KIN", right?


Also "NAP PEEKIN", when you spy on your neighbors who are just trying to get some goddamned shuteye would you back the f*ck away from my window
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's yellow, don't throw it at your fellow.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: So they charged him with battery by strangulation.

That's a real negative. I'm sure he's all choked up about it.


Throttle do, pig, throttle do.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: TWX: Thank you for reminding me that my life is pretty good compared to a lot of people's.

Hey, he got laid.


my thoughts exactly. i am married. i cant remember what sex was like
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: So they charged him with battery by strangulation.

That's a real negative. I'm sure he's all choked chocked up about it.


c'mon
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youngsters don't know how good they have it.  In my day you had to pay half a day's wages for a fresh pee napkin.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee Napkin is the name of my Florence Henderson and the Machine metal-bondage fusion cover band.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops separated the couple, identified in an arrest affidavit as Robert Janisch, a 21-year-old Minnesota resident, and his girlfriend of six months (both of whom "admitted to drinking alcohol today").

I don't know how it is in Florida, but we frown on girlfriends of that age where I come from.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Thank you for reminding me that my life is pretty good compared to a lot of people's.


Otoh I didn't get arrested.
On the other I didn't have hot car sex.

I'm undecided on whether I'd enjoy having her pee napkin thrown on me just for the hilarity of it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: FlyingFarmer: A slice of normalcy in troubled times. Florida normalcy, but still.

He's only been in Florida for 6 months, as in most 'Florida man" stories.


Oh yeah totally. Florida is filled with totally mature, rational adults. It's just those visiting Minnesotans, with their well deserved reputation for out of control behavior, that sully the reputation of your fair state. Why, I heard some of them even mix a dollop of Miracle Whip into their potato salad. Craaaaazy.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: Cops separated the couple, identified in an arrest affidavit as Robert Janisch, a 21-year-old Minnesota resident, and his girlfriend of six months (both of whom "admitted to drinking alcohol today").

I don't know how it is in Florida, but we frown on girlfriends of that age where I come from.


frowning on your girlfriend?  that's a pee napkin'
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pee Napkin" is what my nana said they called sanitary pads back in the day
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mar-a-Lago?

*click*

Blast.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you unfamiliar with the nakkin, This be the nakkin!

FRANK ZAPPA THE MAMMY NUNS
Youtube Ab7ibQ2gwfw
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: middlewaytao: FlyingFarmer: A slice of normalcy in troubled times. Florida normalcy, but still.

He's only been in Florida for 6 months, as in most 'Florida man" stories.

Oh yeah totally. Florida is filled with totally mature, rational adults. It's just those visiting Minnesotans, with their well deserved reputation for out of control behavior, that sully the reputation of your fair state. Why, I heard some of them even mix a dollop of Miracle Whip into their potato salad. Craaaaazy.


Normally it's Ohio, Wisconsin, or New Jersey. But it seems like every shiatheel dreg east of the Mississippi finds their way down here. Sure there are alot of redneck areas of Florida, but those numbers have not grown like the more populated counties that people transplant to.

But seriously, most "Florida man" stories can be easily traced back to someone who just moved here, it's like clockwork.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bad is her aim???
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to Google pee napkin now. Wish me luck.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, according to TFA she threw it on him 'accidentally'. This means that either (a) this responsible citizen decided to put the napkin in the car so as not to litter or (b) they both got out of the car buck naked and that's where the napkin hit him.  I started off to say that neither of these options sound plausible and she did it on purpose, but (b) now seems like a possibility that has to be considered
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm going to Google pee napkin now. Wish me luck.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm going to Google pee napkin now. Wish me luck.


Ok, the best result on Google's first page: https://www.quora.com/How-do-wo​men-pee​-when-on-their-periods-Wouldnt-sanitar​y-pads-tampons-get-in-the-way

Roflmao. That's right up there with how is baby formed.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm going to Google pee napkin now. Wish me luck.


try poop knife
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should just be glad she didn't need to take a shiat instead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: , I heard some of them even mix a dollop of Miracle Whip into their potato salad. Craaaaazy.


Hum? I'm going to try that, feel like I should add turmeric or crushed red pepper
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Smackledorfer: I'm going to Google pee napkin now. Wish me luck.

try poop knife


Heard plenty about those on Dave and Chuck.

I'm not convinced the whole thing isn't made up.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they discovered "the two naked within the car and wrestling with each other."

Sure. They were, uh, "wrestling". That's what you tell the kid when he interrupts mommy and daddy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Let she who has not had sex in a Kroger parking lot throw the first pee napkin..


/classy
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: After being read his rights, Janisch reportedly told police he became "irate after she threw the pee napkin on him." Janisch, cops say, declined to "advise who became physical first," but claimed that the marks on his girlfriend's neck "may have been from the beach."rough sex.  She likes it rough.  In fact, she wanted me to hit her with a baseball bat and then...   well you can image...."

Freakstorm GED Law school:  It's never too early to plan your defense.


The "You think THIS is bad, You should hear what she WANTED..." Ian Faith defense.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: middlewaytao: FlyingFarmer: A slice of normalcy in troubled times. Florida normalcy, but still.

He's only been in Florida for 6 months, as in most 'Florida man" stories.

Oh yeah totally. Florida is filled with totally mature, rational adults. It's just those visiting Minnesotans, with their well deserved reputation for out of control behavior, that sully the reputation of your fair state. Why, I heard some of them even mix a dollop of Miracle Whip into their potato salad. Craaaaazy.

Normally it's Ohio, Wisconsin, or New Jersey. But it seems like every shiatheel dreg east of the Mississippi finds their way down here. Sure there are alot of redneck areas of Florida, but those numbers have not grown like the more populated counties that people transplant to.

But seriously, most "Florida man" stories can be easily traced back to someone who just moved here, it's like clockwork.


I feel for you, man. I really do. There are just as many weirdos doing dumb shiat in other states that don't get nearly half the press Florida does.

Personally I think it's due to the Sunshine laws. That kind of transparency means everyone can see the sordid goings-on and that makes easy pickings for lazy journalists looking for a quick story. Add in the facts that people love sleaze and stupidity as long as it comes from somewhere else, and Florida Man just sounds better than Ohio Guy.

The phenomenon is moving under it's own momentum now and you can't stop it. Fair or not, you're America's wang. My advice is to stop resisting and join the fun. Get liquored up, fark an alligator on the green of a par 3 in front of all the olds, and submit the link here when you make the news.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Naido: they both got out of the car buck naked


Buck Naked, Texas Ranger.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(On the phone from jail)  Hey bro, how are you, good. Well, I'm in jail again.  I got into a fight with some biatch.  No, I didn't kill her but I could have if the cops didn't stop me.  It started when we hooked up at the walmart parking lot, yeah, uh huh.  Man, we were wild, right in the car, dude.  Yup.  Uh huh.  We were getting freaky for about an hour, really stanky.  I was all over that shiat. Licked it up back to front, man everything. She was a bit rank too, sheeat, I didn't care.  I was all over it, 69-ing, rimming, atm, jeez, golden shower, it was good.  What? Yeah, then we done and the biatch pisses, wipes and hurls the napkin at me. No, I didn't put up with that shiat. I clocked her some, den the cops showed up. What? Why'd I get all mental after she did that? Dude, that's disgusting if your not having sex in the process.  Ok, anyway, can you bail me out. Yeah. I got that old chevy engine in the yard as collateral. What? It is NOT all rusted up, jeezz.
 
Nullav
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least the Florida is normal around here. If Florida Man can get through this, we can too.

/With a hell of a lot less bath salts, too!
 
