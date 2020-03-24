 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Husband: "My appointment for my prosthetic leg has been postponed because of the pandemic.".. Wife: "Hold my gin & tonic"   (bbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Prosthesis, Amputation, Mr Walton, moon boot, prosthetic leg, Mr Watson, Artificial limb, next thing  
•       •       •

947 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 2:06 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Clever, i suppose. But the treatment of an amputated stump is a field in which we have made amazing advancements in recent decades.

I shudder to think of the affect on circulation or the nerve endings this has. Not to mention the calluses from rubbing and wear. Looking at it made me hinky.

I do enjoy a good human ingenuity story but this ain't it. This is a dystopic reality.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now get back to work you lazy git!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks for the leg, love. Now what's going on with that other prosthesis you've been working on: the long, black one all your girlfriends keep calling about?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shoulda built a bong into it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lets hope that the screws holding the boot to the wooden peg don't fail in a sudden and spectacular fashion.

/definitely an A+ for ingenuity
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should be: "Hold my Singha". Well done nevertheless. Pooying Thai geng mak!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like he's either got diabetes, or Dutch elm disease.
 
probesport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well at least she paid attention to his wood.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Murflette: Clever, i suppose. But the treatment of an amputated stump is a field in which we have made amazing advancements in recent decades.

I shudder to think of the affect on circulation or the nerve endings this has. Not to mention the calluses from rubbing and wear. Looking at it made me hinky.

I do enjoy a good human ingenuity story but this ain't it. This is a dystopic reality.


It's a temporary solution, hopefully.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Murflette: Clever, i suppose. But the treatment of an amputated stump is a field in which we have made amazing advancements in recent decades.

I shudder to think of the affect on circulation or the nerve endings this has. Not to mention the calluses from rubbing and wear. Looking at it made me hinky.

I do enjoy a good human ingenuity story but this ain't it. This is a dystopic reality.


It's like the opposite of the, "Kid gets cool 3D-printed prosthetic robot arm" story.  :(
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the day when she breaks it off.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Lets hope that the screws holding the boot to the wooden peg don't fail in a sudden and spectacular fashion.

/definitely an A+ for ingenuity


Yea, I hope that those screws were just there to hold it together until a heavy-duty adhesive sets up.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mr Watson said: "I am not going to use this regularly but it will be good for getting around the house for the next three to six months.
"I desperately do not want to divert anybody in the NHS away from anything more important.
"There are people far worse off than me at the minute."

Good for you, sir.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: .

It's a temporary solution, hopefully.


ROFLMAO
I'm 46.
As a child I was handed a Bible and told to lean how to read.
I adapted and sort of learned how to read.
But not really I don't know how to sound words.
Adaptive behavior works in the short-term.
But with long-term consequences.
This short-term fix for his stump might be good but only short-term and may have long-term ill effects.
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ambivalence: .

It's a temporary solution, hopefully.

ROFLMAO
I'm 46.
As a child I was handed a Bible and told to lean how to read.
I adapted and sort of learned how to read.
But not really I don't know how to sound words.
Adaptive behavior works in the short-term.
But with long-term consequences.
This short-term fix for his stump might be good but only short-term and may have long-term ill effects.


I have never believed anyone on Fark as much as I believe you right now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

probesport: waxbeans: Ambivalence: .

It's a temporary solution, hopefully.

ROFLMAO
I'm 46.
As a child I was handed a Bible and told to lean how to read.
I adapted and sort of learned how to read.
But not really I don't know how to sound words.
Adaptive behavior works in the short-term.
But with long-term consequences.
This short-term fix for his stump might be good but only short-term and may have long-term ill effects.

I have never believed anyone on Fark as much as I believe you right now.


Omg 😂 thanks for the epic LOL 😂
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.