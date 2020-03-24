 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   To let their students know they are missed, local elementary school teachers parade through the students neighborhoods   (news-leader.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The teachers of a local school district planned a similar parade (which was to be held yesterday) but the governor put the kibosh on it.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I long for the days when it really threw you for a loop to see your teacher outside the school.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good use of fuel, there ! Environmentally sound. Great jorbs teachers. Am glad future generations are in yer hands.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I long for the days when it really threw you for a loop to see your teacher outside the school on pornhub.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Good use of fuel, there ! Environmentally sound. Great jorbs teachers. Am glad future generations are in yer hands.


So there isn't a way to do a party line on-line?
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flucto: "Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."


Driving around in a line of cars is not marching in the street or violating any sort of social distance standard. Y'all don't understand a rural community. But let's just keep crapping on teachers trying to do something good and kind.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flucto: "Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."


Who pissed in your Cheerios?  Oh, right. COVID-19.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Billy Liar: I long for the days when it really threw you for a loop to see your teacher outside the school on pornhub.


FTFM.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Social Justice Warlock: Good use of fuel, there ! Environmentally sound. Great jorbs teachers. Am glad future generations are in yer hands.

So there isn't a way to do a party line on-line?


The internet doesn't have a way to do conference calls?
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Good use of fuel, there ! Environmentally sound. Great jorbs teachers. Am glad future generations are in yer hands.


Name checks out.

/you seem fun
 
dbaggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
snarky farky out in force.  They are parading in their cars.  the kids are on their driveways.

Given the several weeks of no commuting that is now on us, this is a trivial amount of fuel. Physical distancing is baked into the design.

It was heart-warming.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of my second grader's classmates is having her 8th birthday later this week.  Instead of a proper party, her parents are organizing a drive-by.  I'm in, dog.

tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: flucto: "Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."

Driving around in a line of cars is not marching in the street or violating any sort of social distance standard. Y'all don't understand a rural community. But let's just keep crapping on teachers trying to do something good and kind.


Pointing out that some teachers demonstrating the exact opposite of what they're supposed to be doing is stupid is not an attack on teachers generally. Nice try though.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: flucto: "Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."

Who pissed in your Cheerios?  Oh, right. COVID-19.


Me. Am I not supposed to?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Warthog: One of my second grader's classmates is having her 8th birthday later this week.  Instead of a proper party, her parents are organizing a drive-by.  I'm in, dog.

[tvovermind.com image 640x399]


Epic movie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: flucto: "Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."

Driving around in a line of cars is not marching in the street or violating any sort of social distance standard. Y'all don't understand a rural community. But let's just keep crapping on teachers trying to do something stupid


Fyfy
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stalking your students is suddenly socially acceptable?
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Stalking your students is suddenly socially acceptable?


In certain circles it's never gone out of fashion.

The Police - Don't Stand So Close To Me
Youtube KNIZofPB8ZM
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flucto: Pointing out that some teachers demonstrating the exact opposite of what they're supposed to be doing is stupid is not an attack on teachers generally. Nice try though.


maybe check out the article before throwing up on people.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I get the idea, it's good.
But then again I wouldn't want to see that 900 year old angry biatch near home either.
Yeah, I remember you.
Coont.
 
drayno76
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The school my daughter goes to did a similar thing, except there was nothing to spectate.  We just got a text that the teacher had dropped all my daughter's current work in our mailbox so she could continue her semester project. All the teachers brought the contents of thier student's storage cubes and desks directly to us.

Considering that for 3 days last week my daughter cried for at least an hour each that "all the work" on her "huge" 5-page paper into renewable resources was lost forever in the shutdown school. After finally getting her convinced that she could redo all the work in half the time from our house computers, the damned stuff gets hand delivered by the teacher.

Some of these teachers are gorram heroes!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbaggins: flucto: Pointing out that some teachers demonstrating the exact opposite of what they're supposed to be doing is stupid is not an attack on teachers generally. Nice try though.

maybe check out the article before throwing up on people.


Article? We have articles?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess the kids are all going to learn to program and make the websites.

America's shiatty broadband is going to groan under the strain.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: flucto: "Students you are being asked to 'socially isolate' yourselves to minimize the spread of disease. It is our civic duty as well as our obligation to keep ourselves safe. As part of that you must not go out except for when absolutely necessary, for example when you need food or medicine. To help you understand that we morons are marching along your street as if everything is ok. Good luck parsing that."

Driving around in a line of cars is not marching in the street or violating any sort of social distance standard. Y'all don't understand a rural community. But let's just keep crapping on teachers trying to do something good and kind.


Pretty sure the social distancing standards for teachers is students never want to see them outside of school and as little as possible inside one.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Physical distancing.  observe.  The kids and the teachers and families are all suffering from this.  The mental costs of a pandemic are going to be huge if we don't take measures like this.
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I get the idea, it's good.
But then again I wouldn't want to see that 900 year old angry biatch near home either.
Yeah, I remember you.
Coont.


Hay, Kay Lair, it wasn't me that the vandalized the school. And wrote  SCOOL SUXS
On the wall.
I do have to say the school did in fact suck.  Never mind you star pupil shot and killed someone and was later shot and killed, too, 20 years later.
Hahahaha
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wtf is a gorram?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: Social Justice Warlock: Good use of fuel, there ! Environmentally sound. Great jorbs teachers. Am glad future generations are in yer hands.

Name checks out.

/you seem fun


Oh I know we all have different views of "fun". I'll leave the sort of fun that makes cars line up in the streets for a pointless drive. That's fun.
/fun
 
zamboni
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Stalking your students is suddenly socially acceptable?


No, no, no. Nonsense.

Parade of teachers... kind of cool.

One teacher. Sunglasses after sunset. Van... Creepy stalker.

/ are you out of prison yet, Mr Williams???
// are you???
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drayno76: The school my daughter goes to did a similar thing, except there was nothing to spectate.  We just got a text that the teacher had dropped all my daughter's current work in our mailbox so she could continue her semester project. All the teachers brought the contents of thier student's storage cubes and desks directly to us.

Considering that for 3 days last week my daughter cried for at least an hour each that "all the work" on her "huge" 5-page paper into renewable resources was lost forever in the shutdown school. After finally getting her convinced that she could redo all the work in half the time from our house computers, the damned stuff gets hand delivered by the teacher.

Some of these teachers are gorram heroes!


Yeah because the world needs kids to all finish school at a very specific time? Okay?  They might end up being better humans if they get held up by this. Or even more mature. Never know.
 
drayno76
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is a gorram?


Never watched Firefly eh?

Gorram
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I guess the kids are all going to learn to program and make the websites.

America's shiatty broadband is going to groan under the strain.


Hay that might be the only silver lining in all this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbaggins: Physical distancing.  observe.  The kids and the teachers and families are all suffering from this.  The mental costs of a pandemic are going to be huge if we don't take measures like this.
[gannett-cdn.com image 520x334]


So a cough can't catch a wind and end up in someone's eye and later kill them? We know this beyond a shadow of a doubt?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Social Justice Warlock: KamikazeCraig: Social Justice Warlock: Good use of fuel, there ! Environmentally sound. Great jorbs teachers. Am glad future generations are in yer hands.

Name checks out.

/you seem fun

Oh I know we all have different views of "fun". I'll leave the sort of fun that makes cars line up in the streets for a pointless drive. That's fun.
/fun


Ladies and gentlemen clearly this is someone who's never seen convoy
 
