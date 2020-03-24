 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   In the doom, gloom and darkness, some people are doing the right thing and doing it damn well   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    Hero  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a CPAP, not a ventilator.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BFD.
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Necessity is the mother of invention. Alongside all the horrible stuff we'll continue to see during this crisis, I strongly believe that where idiocy continues to fail disastrously, ingenuity and intelligence will bring some truly incredible things into the world.

Will it be enough? No f#cking clue.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A: Suck my adblocker, Daily Fail.
B: Daily Fail, I no longer believe in air or breathing.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is a bilevel positive airway pressure machine, not a ventilator.
 
lamric
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tommyl66
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next they need to figure out the proper sequence when powering up the lunar module...
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I understand you can't trust the NHS to deliver. Had to wait 3 WHOLE days.

Hope it works well enough.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sounds like a PAP smear to me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ding. But if that helps, then great.

I don't know if home CPAPs for obstructive sleep apnea can serve here - i don't know what pressures are involved. It may be that this is just a "super" CPAP.

But if that helps? Hey, there's a design. Scale it to production and roll.

One of the things about vents is that there are a lot of different ways for them to work. They can be volume drive, pressure driven, automatically cycle or trigger with the patient's breath, CPAP, BiPAP, and on and on. For a machine designed to handle a wide variety of pulmonary issues, this makes sense.

(Here. Have a quick lecture....)

Mechanical Ventilation Explained Clearly - Ventilator Settings & Modes
Youtube gk_Qf-JAL84


(This guy's stuff on Covid-19 is excellent, and he's a pulmonary critical care specialists so this is EXACTLY in his wheelhouse.)

Normally, a one function vent wouldn't be very useful except for a few cases. But now? If CPAP is what most need for support? Yes. (And if home CPAP has enough pressure, buy those too!)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its their first try, try not to be so negative.. OH you said C-PAP
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You will still cough up a lung pronouncing Welsh places names, but it will be only ONE lung and this device will help save the other.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Okay, you got an out loud chuckle from me. Well done.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BTW, despite the shiat you read here on Fark, people are really handling this very well.  You're only hearing the bad stuff because Fark is a news aggregation site, and the news is always skewed to the bad.  "If it bleeds, it leads".  But most of the people are handling it fairly well.

Just something to remember.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

"Dr Thomas, a consultant anaesthtatist at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, devised the machine based on advice from Italian doctors fighting Covid-19.

"He said : 'Although it won't replace an ICU ventilator, the majority of patients won't need intensive care if they are treated with this ventilator first, releasing ICU ventilators for more serious Covid-19 cases and other general medical cases.' "
 
rga184
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And I see my job here is done.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Huh!  Probably costs a fraction of the others, as well.   WELL, WHERE'S THE MONEY IN THAT?!
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Based on what Ms. Gough uses, it look like a BiMAP with more thorough filtration, possibly bi-directional.

As the article says, these are designed to be used before patients would need to be on an ICU ventilator.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The device during early testing
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ooh, more. I recall seeing somewhere that Covid-19 patients seem to have a difference in lung condition than most ARDS cases. Most ARDS patients have very low compliance lungs. If you inflate with X pressure, very little volume moves, if you inflate with X volume, lung pressure goes very high. Think of it as the lung being "stiff". High pressures can cause injury, causing inflammation, which is really bad when you're dealing with ARDS.

Covid-19 patients seem to have high compliance lungs. They're not stiff. You move a given volume, pressure doesn't rise much. You set a given pressure, a lot of air moves into the lung before you reach that pressure.

The hypothesis (and thinking about this, I think EMCrit noticed this first) is that if you can keep the pressure up, you can have decent tidal volume (the amount of air moving in and out) without much effort - maybe so little effort that the patient doesn't need help at all.

If this is the case, CPAP/BiPAP would be very useful indeed.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good on ya, Welsh!

NSFW
Twin Town-Pretty Shitty City
Youtube oqk0qLZgxwQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The right thing would be not linking The Daily Fail.
Fark stopped doing the right thing long ago.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure there will be a lawyer or firm somewhere to shut these guys down soon for some intellectual property rights held by a big corporation somewhere, because... fark you guys
 
