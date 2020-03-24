 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   NY Gov. Cuomo to FEMA: gee, thanks for those 400 respirators you shipped us. Now, about the 29,600 more of those we asked for..?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
95
    More: Fail, New York City, new date, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Financial markets, Federal Emergency Management Agency, President Trump, teenage climate activist, civil protection  
•       •       •

747 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 5:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



95 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ventilator - a machine that inflates the lungs using a tube inserted down the trachea, or a tracheostomy (hole in the trachea)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Respirator - mask/helmet/hood meant to filter particulates
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That's all you get. Say hi to Fredo"
uproxx.comView Full Size

/this is our lives now
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump: sure as soon as your attorney general drops those charges
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 weeks ago Louisiana had 0 Covid19 cases.  Today there are 12,000 cases, almost 100 people on ventilators, 46 deaths so far.  No big deal indeed.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a serious question, and this is specifically for Farkers who approve of states shutting down. If your state removes these directives at the behest of Trump's demands (e.g. FL or LA), ostensibly forcing kids to go back to school and you back to the office, what will your response be? Fark it and stay home? Move? Fark it, comply, and just hope for the best? 

I know this is a hypothetical, but it's a good candidate for "likely"
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump claimed, without citing evidence, that Cuomo had refused to order 16,000 ventilators five years ago
"at a great price"

I'll be Obama called the Trumpster up and told him that story.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone know if there's a white house thread? is this it?
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I meant 1,200 cases, not 12,000 in Louisiana.  Actually now over 1,300 cases confirmed in Louisiana.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this press conference is freaking insane...
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That asswipe has been trying to be accepted by the NY elite for decades; much like his father before him. They were not interested. Not for one minute is he not going to hit them hard while he can.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY state has been shut down except for essential services and infections are still growing thousands each day. Not good. Husband and I are staying inside except for grocery shopping which we are trying to limit as much as possible. He has asthma so
I'm terrified for him to contract anything. This is a very scary time.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: 2 weeks ago Louisiana had 0 Covid19 cases.  Today there are 12,000 cases, almost 100 people on ventilators, 46 deaths so far.  No big deal indeed.


1400, not 14,000ish.

https://www.wdsu.com/article/covid-19​-​latest-in-louisiana-1388-cases-in-stat​e-46-deaths-reported/31914205#
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many places claim to have been caught off guard but this was the most plausible public health emergency scenario. It wasn't even an 'if' but a 'when'.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess maybe they should have voted for Herr Trumpenfeurher.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time he opens his mouth I dislike him more.  First he delayed a shelter in place order by telling de Blasio that he didn't have authority to issue one.  Then he was pussyfooting around with halfassed measures.  Now he's demanding all the ventilators, because fark the rest of the country, that's why.  What a clown.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA is on pace to pass China in # of cases.
I find China's #s a little hard to believe,
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And does he think that FEMA has 30,000 ventilators to hand out? Does anyone think that? Mostly what FEMA has is contracts to rent existing equipment from existing stockpiles. 300 ventilators is probably more than a lot of urban areas have. I'd be surprised if they had even 15,000 total stashed away.

Red Cross might have some. I know a place that had 8 iron lungs stored in one of their facilities a decade ago. Maybe that could work in a pinch if a screenwriter contracts covid.

We can't flatten the curve enough to avoid shortages.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeuroticRocker: I have a serious question, and this is specifically for Farkers who approve of states shutting down. If your state removes these directives at the behest of Trump's demands (e.g. FL or LA), ostensibly forcing kids to go back to school and you back to the office, what will your response be? Fark it and stay home? Move? Fark it, comply, and just hope for the best? 

I know this is a hypothetical, but it's a good candidate for "likely"


While Utah is a red state, and we are on a soft shutdown, the governor has already closed schools until May 1. I highly doubt that will change, except to extend it to the end of the school year. And in any case the country is still 2-3 weeks away from REALLY bad times, so I wouldn't put any weight or thought into what Peesident Dumbass is mouthing off about at the moment.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_azIo​z​xWVSo

PBS News Hour live stream
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeuroticRocker: I have a serious question, and this is specifically for Farkers who approve of states shutting down. If your state removes these directives at the behest of Trump's demands (e.g. FL or LA), ostensibly forcing kids to go back to school and you back to the office, what will your response be? Fark it and stay home? Move? Fark it, comply, and just hope for the best? 

I know this is a hypothetical, but it's a good candidate for "likely"


2 words: Hazard Pay.

And then ask anybody with an OSHA cert what the protocol is for working around anything more dangerous than a door stop when there is no chance of getting somebody into the ER.

Move on from there. Triple your current hourly rate is a perfectly acceptable starting point.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: 2 weeks ago Louisiana had 0 Covid19 cases.  Today there are 12,000 cases, almost 100 people on ventilators, 46 deaths so far.  No big deal indeed.


Two weeks ago there were 0 diagnosed COVID cases. There weren't 12,000 new infections in just the past two weeks. As we learn more about the virus and are able to test for it, all these numbers are going to skyrocket just like this.

I realize the top priority during this crisis is to slam Trump as much as possible, but it helps if we demonstrate even a basic understanding of what's happening.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doc Tony is talking
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: QFarker: 2 weeks ago Louisiana had 0 Covid19 cases.  Today there are 12,000 cases, almost 100 people on ventilators, 46 deaths so far.  No big deal indeed.

1400, not 14,000ish.

https://www.wdsu.com/article/covid-19-​latest-in-louisiana-1388-cases-in-stat​e-46-deaths-reported/31914205#


Florida has been sitting with the same number of reported cases for the past 24 to 36 hours according to the WHO website. Something is amiss here in the reporting.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: I meant 1,200 cases, not 12,000 in Louisiana.  Actually now over 1,300 cases confirmed in Louisiana.


I retract part of my gripe; very very cool of you to correct yourself.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For profit hospitals are unprepared?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: For profit hospitals are unprepared?


Stocking up costs money. Hiring more staff costs money.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sensei Can You See: QFarker: 2 weeks ago Louisiana had 0 Covid19 cases.  Today there are 12,000 cases, almost 100 people on ventilators, 46 deaths so far.  No big deal indeed.

Two weeks ago there were 0 diagnosed COVID cases. There weren't 12,000 new infections in just the past two weeks. As we learn more about the virus and are able to test for it, all these numbers are going to skyrocket just like this.

I realize the top priority during this crisis is to slam Trump as much as possible, but it helps if we demonstrate even a basic understanding of what's happening.


Hey lay off. They retracted themselves already.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump famously said that he could "shoot someone on 5th Ave and no one would care."

I wonder if no one will care that he's withholding desperately needed medical supplies in a time of crisis to the whole of New Yawk.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: For profit hospitals are unprepared?


More patients taking a "give me the medical care I need and damn the expense" approach to urgent medical care that they're willing prepared to treat.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "That's all you get. Say hi to Fredo"
[uproxx.com image 650x399]
/this is our lives now


Yes. It's Trump's fault. *Rolls eyes*

Predictable.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: Krazikarl: QFarker: 2 weeks ago Louisiana had 0 Covid19 cases.  Today there are 12,000 cases, almost 100 people on ventilators, 46 deaths so far.  No big deal indeed.

1400, not 14,000ish.

https://www.wdsu.com/article/covid-19-​latest-in-louisiana-1388-cases-in-stat​e-46-deaths-reported/31914205#

Florida has been sitting with the same number of reported cases for the past 24 to 36 hours according to the WHO website. Something is amiss here in the reporting.


It turns out that bath salts cure coronavirus. Once everyone in the state not on them has it, there isn't anyone else left to infect.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great, Trump is talking now.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news: Trump isn't talking.

Bad news: Pence is talking
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta's ICUs are already at capacity

https://twitter.com/PhilLanderos/stat​u​s/1242552959528992769
 
jimjays
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

freakay: this press conference is freaking insane...


I thought insane was Cuomo's interview with his brother Chris on CNN last night. You could cut the brotherly tension with a knife, and there were some great digs back and forth.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: For profit hospitals are unprepared?


I assume this is a rhetorical question, but they consolidated and shut down hospitals creating a lack of beds and equipment.
There are not a lot of out of work healthcare workers, so they can't really be held responsible for the shortage there.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: That asswipe has been trying to be accepted by the NY elite for decades; much like his father before him. They were not interested. Not for one minute is he not going to hit them hard while he can.


I can't tell if you're describing Trump or Cuomo
 
bdub77
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: NY state has been shut down except for essential services and infections are still growing thousands each day. Not good. Husband and I are staying inside except for grocery shopping which we are trying to limit as much as possible. He has asthma so
I'm terrified for him to contract anything. This is a very scary time.


When was it shut down? Now add 2 weeks before things start to flatten.

It's going to be growing for a long time. And NY is AHEAD of the curve in testing.
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

King Something: Good news: Trump isn't talking.

Bad news: Pence is talking


He's very focused on NY.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: no_tan_lines: That asswipe has been trying to be accepted by the NY elite for decades; much like his father before him. They were not interested. Not for one minute is he not going to hit them hard while he can.

I can't tell if you're describing Trump or Cuomo


LOL!!! Well played!

Why not both?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I feel like they must not care about the data that came out of Italy/china on the matter.
Don't recall the numbers right off but something in the high 9X% that  go on ventilators still die.

I imagine if ventilators  are only a 1%-5% return, there  are lots of other things to be worrying about that will save way more lives to place higher on the priorities list.

OH wait, right, go on vet, pay big arse bill for it, die anyway. Sounds like a solid profit making plan to me i guess.
get em worked up bout the ventilators probably helps drive the price up too.

weeeeeeeeee
 
bdub77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: So how many ventilators does FEMA have in storage?


Knowing the head of FEMA they are probably all in the homes of the religious and business elite, along with millions of rolls of TP. "Sorry we've got no squares to spare."
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: Oh, great, Trump is talking poop is coming out now.


ftfy
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm listening to the white house briefing on the radio right now

Trillions of dollars?

Permit me to ask what everyone asks Bernie.

Where is the money coming from?
Hmmm?

Oh, product placement, Big Mac. Nice. Little bump on the stock exchange right there, if only long enough to sell at a profit.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: I have a serious question, and this is specifically for Farkers who approve of states shutting down. If your state removes these directives at the behest of Trump's demands (e.g. FL or LA), ostensibly forcing kids to go back to school and you back to the office, what will your response be? Fark it and stay home? Move? Fark it, comply, and just hope for the best? 

I know this is a hypothetical, but it's a good candidate for "likely"


I would say the situation is very unlikely since this is going to be 10000000% more insane by Easter and states can keep things shut down.
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: King Something: Oh, great, Trump is talking poop is coming out now.

ftfy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PvtStash: I feel like they must not care about the data that came out of Italy/china on the matter.
Don't recall the numbers right off but something in the high 9X% that  go on ventilators still die.

I imagine if ventilators  are only a 1%-5% return, there  are lots of other things to be worrying about that will save way more lives to place higher on the priorities list.

OH wait, right, go on vet, pay big arse bill for it, die anyway. Sounds like a solid profit making plan to me i guess.
get em worked up bout the ventilators probably helps drive the price up too.

weeeeeeeeee


I really don't think that's the motive.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not one reporter is asking...
What the fark a beautiful time beaut8ful timeline?

What

The

Fu#k
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm listening to the white house briefing on the radio right now

Trillions of dollars?

Permit me to ask what everyone asks Bernie.

Where is the money coming from?
Hmmm?

Oh, product placement, Big Mac. Nice. Little bump on the stock exchange right there, if only long enough to sell at a profit.


Monetary supply.

We're at 0% interest. We can inflate the bejesus out of our monetary supply
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Atlanta's ICUs are already at capacity

https://twitter.com/PhilLanderos/statu​s/1242552959528992769


Atlanta only has 1000 confirmed cases, 23% positive rate

So there's tons more of unknown covid cases there

https://twitter.com/Noahpinion/status​/​1242574413419044864
 
Displayed 50 of 95 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.