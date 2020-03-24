 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Michigan Secretary Of State confirms drivers licenses will expire during Governor's mandated 3-week closure. Lord Humungus had no comment thru his spokesman Toadie   (freep.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both my MI DL and plates expire in two weeks and I did renew online the last time. I work in IN so this might be problematic.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine goes out in June, but I did it in person last time.

It's just a tax, so fark 'em. We can go all sovcit on them.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.


This, police enforcement of petty bullshiat is at all time lows from what I can tell.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This reminds me that I need to get the car inspected here.
 
comrade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Driver's licenses just shouldn't expire. They don't here in Switzerland and I assume most of the world. The only reason they expire is so that they can charge you to renew.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh. Thousands of licenses expire every day. There's a law to enforce it, there can be a law to extend them another six months. A couple of strokes of a pen.
 
B0redd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.


Don't the popo always deny ticket quotas?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.


Staties here are parking in obvious places with their lights on, as if to say, "Please don't make us pull you over." Usually they're predators.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mine expires pretty soon. My state did the smart thing and has extended the expiration dates for 3 months. Of course I can't renew online because my state is stupid for lots other reasons. I have to renew in person because they last time I renewed online. I can understand since they want you to take the eye exam. The problem is I lost my license two years ago and had to appear in person to get a new one, along with taking the eye test. There is literally no reason why I shouldn't be able to renew online except they are stupid.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

comrade: Driver's licenses just shouldn't expire. They don't here in Switzerland and I assume most of the world. The only reason they expire is so that they can charge you to renew.


After watching my grandfather "drive" the last two years of his life, no, they really need to do renewals w/ a driving test in person.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Roman Grygosinski, a retired Ford Motor Co. design worker who lives in Livonia, said his license will expire in two weeks and he does not take much comfort from police being told to use discretion.

This guy gets it.  All it takes is one asshole cop to make you a whole heap of trouble.  Thank god asshole cops are in short supply these days.  At least Illinois had the sense to extend drivers license and plate expirations until they open back up.
 
12349876
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They did a 3 month extension Kentucky and closed the DMVs and all similar offices to public visitors a week ago.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
PA extended deadlines too.

This isn't rocket science.  It's just dumb assery...
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now they need to make it a requirement for voting real quick.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ytterbium: Both my MI DL and plates expire in two weeks and I did renew online the last time. I work in IN so this might be problematic.


Only because we're stupid. And, for the most part we don't even care about the stupidity. But, when serious things happen our stupidity is plain as day.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So ridiculous. Kansas is extending the expiration of all drivers' licenses and license plate tags so long as county offices and DMVs are shut down. I don't see why Michigan can't do the same since this is a goddamn emergency.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: eurotrader: I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.

This, police enforcement of petty bullshiat is at all time lows from what I can tell.


FTFA
YMMV
Officer discretion
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

comrade: Driver's licenses just shouldn't expire. They don't here in Switzerland and I assume most of the world. The only reason they expire is so that they can charge you to renew.


Actually it is even more stupid than that. They don't need to expire. They could just let the fee carry over and make you pay it when they have in person. But, reasons. I love how we bulid stupid into everything just to avoid stupid. LOL.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Texas only old people must appear in person every two years to renew a licence   I'm told that rule is suspended.

Some dl offices are 100 miles apart on West Texas.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Roman Grygosinski, a retired Ford Motor Co. design worker who lives in Livonia, said his license will expire in two weeks and he does not take much comfort from police being told to use discretion.

This guy gets it.  All it takes is one asshole cop to make you a whole heap of trouble.  Thank god asshole cops are in short supply these days.  At least Illinois had the sense to extend drivers license and plate expirations until they open back up.


I'm in that boat. My license expires on 4/15, I had an appointment to get a renewal (and REAL ID) on 4/10. Canceled. I online renewed, and figure that carrying the receipt should cover me if they don't mail it for a while.
 
Gooch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crazy idea; eliminate driver's licenses. They serve no purpose other than identifying you when you get mangled in a car wreck
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

B0redd: eurotrader: I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.

Don't the popo always deny ticket quotas?


They don't have them downriver in MI, per cops I know.

They DO look at them for productivity purposes when people try to advance their careers, without having a strict number quota. So they won't tell every piggy to get x tickets, but if you have 1/10th of X and the other guy putting in for cap'n or whatever has X, they'll say he's a harder worker.

Fwiw the guy who told me this was the 1/10th X guy biatching he was getting passed over. No reason not to believe him.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No voting for you!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: eurotrader: I have not seen any police running speed traps and believe traffic enforcement is not on the list of things to do for police anytime soon. Most places have put a hold on ticket quotas.

Staties here are parking in obvious places with their lights on, as if to say, "Please don't make us pull you over." Usually they're predators.


Yeah I've seen more sheriff deputies around here in the past few days than I've seen in the past two years. They may just be bored. Traffic is noticeably lighter, but not non-existent.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Aar1012: This reminds me that I need to get the car inspected here.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So.... since this virus thing is bound to linger and Michigan requires ID to vote, will a logjam of Driver Licenses to renew be an issue the election?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beakerxf: So.... since this virus thing is bound to linger and Michigan requires ID to vote, will a logjam of Driver Licenses to renew be an issue the election?


Michigan doesn't require ID to vote.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7​-​127-1633_8716-178123--,00.html
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Serious Black: So ridiculous. Kansas is extending the expiration of all drivers' licenses and license plate tags so long as county offices and DMVs are shut down. I don't see why Michigan can't do the same since this is a goddamn emergency.


You're basically echoing the MI SoS. They specifically say they simply don't have the authority to do that and the extension needs to come from the legislative people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

comrade: Driver's licenses just shouldn't expire. They don't here in Switzerland and I assume most of the world. The only reason they expire is so that they can charge you to renew.


Theoretically, the expiration is to test the driver at intervals. Vision test, and occasionally a written or road test to assess ability to drive as people age. My state has 4-year licenses that shorten to 2- and 1-year renewals as people get older, and with the shorter term licenses it is a mandatory road test.
 
goodncold
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Got a speeding ticket on Friday.
I was the only one on the road.

Good use of resources /s
 
comrade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: comrade: Driver's licenses just shouldn't expire. They don't here in Switzerland and I assume most of the world. The only reason they expire is so that they can charge you to renew.

Theoretically, the expiration is to test the driver at intervals. Vision test, and occasionally a written or road test to assess ability to drive as people age. My state has 4-year licenses that shorten to 2- and 1-year renewals as people get older, and with the shorter term licenses it is a mandatory road test.


You don't need it to expire every year for that. You're tested here too at intervals.

There's also no address on the license. It's a license - not an id. Well, our ids don't have addresses either.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"What if I get into an accident"?

Well, dumbass, you are supposed to be locked down in your home, not driving recklessly around on the streets, spreading coronavirus.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

goodncold: Got a speeding ticket on Friday.
I was the only one on the road.

Good use of resources /s


Don't speed
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: "What if I get into an accident"?

Well, dumbass, you are supposed to be locked down in your home, not driving recklessly around on the streets, spreading coronavirus.


He's probably got a job that will fire him if he doesn't show up on command.
 
Klinkhamer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
NY DMV already extended period for licenses\registrations until crisis is over.  I was due in June for driver license renewal myself.  NY DMV offices are closed for foreseeable future, so they just extended these expirations with an Executive order - done.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: police enforcement of petty bullshiat is at all time lows from what I can tell


You must live in an alternate universe where revenue generation isn't a priority.

A few years back when Illinois had no budget in place, the DMV stopped mailing registration reminder postcards (saving something absurd like $400,000 a month). The result was that municipalities that had their own local fines for unregistered vehicles began PILLAGING! Naperville has a large shopping mall, so officers trolled the parking lots to issue as many citations as they could print in their shift.
 
