 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Capital Gazette)   Jerry Falwell, Jr. reopens Liberty University, urges students to return and orders staff back to work. We'll be sure to send our thoughts and prayers   (capitalgazette.com) divider line
76
    More: Dumbass, Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., virus causes, Thomas Road Baptist Church, Jonathan Falwell  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd establish a containment zone around that entire campus, like they did New Rochelle.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God damn death cult
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
VA gov should just give the shelter in place order and be done with it. That would stop this stupid shiat.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope that works out for you guys...👍
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of me wants to be mad, but you gotta know what you're getting into if you attend or work at Liberty U.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thefeeherytheory.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An insular group of fundies. What could go wrong?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is what is meant when describing someone as a chocolate starfish
good work Jerry...I only wish there was a stupid tax so we could pay for all the extra medical cost you are creating for america
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole bunch is a boil on the ass of Lynchburg, VA.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm grateful to have another self-sorting cohort of data for this giant experiment. I genuinely hope those that don't want to go back can figure out an alternative.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they have enough track suits and sneakers.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A testament to their chutzpah and stupidity.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it weren't for the indiscriminate transmission I'd say this would be a self correcting problem.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin going after the creationists? I don't have enough popcorn.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like he can watch himself have sex with his wife...
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-correcting problem?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SAID: Nuke the site from orbit | Alien DC
Youtube DHFvhAiAsoU
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grift must flow. Ole Jerry's gravy train can't stop.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hope they have enough track suits and sneakers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only sad part about this is that these farks are probably gonna infect nurses and doctors when they end up in the hospital
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, President of Harvard and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus. Obviously this means Trump is POTUS for life and Falwell is immune.

/Idiots
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I hope they have enough track suits and sneakers.


When that went down, and I saw the footage, I did think "Sweet Nikes.  Where'd they get those?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: VA gov should just give the shelter in place order and be done with it. That would stop this stupid shiat.


And do it soon. Lynchburg is way too close to me even in non-emergency situations.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was actually shut down?

Last I had heard it was a giant hoax and classes would continue as normal.


The deep state got to him too didn't they?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well bless their souls, we didn't need their votes anyway.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet Liberty still has recess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Darwin going after the creationists? I don't have enough popcorn.


Sounds more like they're chasing him.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion might still be the number reason most people have died during the last few thousand years.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I have said in other threads: "The problem with Darwinism is that it takes too long and there is the potential for a lot of innocent collateral damage".

He should be locked up for not only putting people at the University at risk, but the community around the University and especially health care workers and first responders.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something something
Let God sort em out.....
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Go back to school, you Bible humping simps. But I want the National Guard brought up to quarantine the exits. Nobody leaves for 3 months.

Either God will provide or every faculty member ends up dead. Let's have the chips fall where they may.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Religion might still be the number reason most people have died during the last few thousand years.


The Middle East comes to mind...

/just saying...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Way to overwhelm the medical infrastructure in short order Jerry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hershy799: Meanwhile, President of Harvard and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus. Obviously this means Trump is POTUS for life and Falwell is immune.

/Idiots


Is there any way for both the President of Harvard *and* Falwell to get the virus?

I mean, if we're clearing the shiat out of the horse stalls, best to clear them out of all the stalls.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The slow-motion atom bomb that is this pandemic is still in the process of exploding, and here we are getting people saying "the danger is over, let's all get back to normal."

Modern conservative religion should be purged from every corner of the earth.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kids are dying to get into The Apostate and God's Vengeance 101 class.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the risk was only to the idiots ignoring common sense I would have no sympathy. However this is willfully endangering not only the troglodytes at Liberty U but the common everyday Americans. These people should be forced to close by the Governor. VA has already canceled all public school classes for the remained of the school year I do not understand why universities ( real ones not Libertarian high) are still open even if they are using remote access.

When this is over there need to be criminal charges and fines for people and organizations that have willingly and knowingly endangered the rest of us.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It was actually shut down?

Last I had heard it was a giant hoax and classes would continue as normal.


The deep state got to him too didn't they?
[Fark user image 316x396]


Hmmmm...Illuminati pizza....

Extra babies, please!
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are there old people in the dorm? No.
Then what's the problem.

Would it be better to send them home on planes to their (older) parents?
 
patrick767
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe don't go to a university run by a complete and utter asshole, eh? Sucks that they're a danger to the people unfortunate enough to live near Liberty U. though.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to give this thoughts and prayers....surely the opposite of what Falwell is thinking, but thoughts and prayers nonetheless.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Fine. Go back to school, you Bible humping simps. But I want the National Guard brought up to quarantine the exits. Nobody leaves for 3 months.

Either God will provide or every faculty member ends up dead. Let's have the chips fall where they may.


I'm down with that. Lump them all together and keep them there together.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What are the odds that he won't actually be there?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Death Cult
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RedComrade: If the risk was only to the idiots ignoring common sense I would have no sympathy. However this is willfully endangering not only the troglodytes at Liberty U but the common everyday Americans. These people should be forced to close by the Governor. VA has already canceled all public school classes for the remained of the school year I do not understand why universities ( real ones not Libertarian high) are still open even if they are using remote access.


Well, we have to stay open to complete classes- students have licensing requirements (teachers, etc), still need specific classes for grad school, etc.

Keeping stuff open in person is beyond asinine.  We're in day 2 of classes restarting and I'm bored.  I have an open Zoom session for anyone needing class support and have gotten a grand total of one.  Folks are adapting.
 
major hatred
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'd establish a containment zone around that entire campus, like they did New Rochelle.


I think the only thing falwell's trying to contain as a bankruptcy. I don't hear religious fervor about this what I hear is a man who has a universally that doesn't sound like its solvent
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: The slow-motion atom bomb that is this pandemic is still in the process of exploding, and here we are getting people saying "the danger is over, let's all get back to normal."

Modern conservative organized religion should be purged from every corner of the earth.


FTFY
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.