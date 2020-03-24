 Skip to content
Minnesota gets high marks at being standoffish
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Minnesotans: "Yeah no, course we're not all up on each other like those ridiculous kids out in Florida ya know. No, yeah, I don't get how people can be so irresponsible. Can't get over it. So. What's this about some sorta virus thingy?"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're usually housebound due to late blizzards this time of year, anyways.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture matches perfectly what my mind Invisions
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction: High marks for Tweeting about it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The map tracked discussion and hashtags about social distancing, like #socialdistancing and #stayhomesaveslives.

That sounds like a not-at-all useless metric.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure social distancing counts as foreplay in Minnesota.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you don't even know the levels of passive-aggressive energy we Minnesotans can generate. It could heat a small poorly insulated ice fishing house for at least a couple hours.
 
green4mice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one welcome not having to do the stupid Minnesota Goodbye constantly...
/well, better take off...
//20 minutes later: should pack up and head home now...
///checking in from St Paul, MN.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how about them Vikings?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo hoo!  We're Number 1-3!
(does a jig, realizes he's being too ostentatious, goes for a lie-down)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Oh, you don't even know the levels of passive-aggressive energy we Minnesotans can generate. It could heat a small poorly insulated ice fishing house for at least a couple hours.


I have in-laws there, I am well aware and call them out on it
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Mike Milligan : I like you. I met another fella from Minnesota yesterday. A big guy. Sheriff, I think. I liked him too.

Lou Solverson : We're very friendly people.

Mike Milligan : No, that's not it. Pretty unfriendly, actually. But it's the way you're unfriendly. How you're so polite about it. Like you're doing me a favor.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
image.pbs.orgView Full Size


It helps that we don't even face each other to have a conversation.

It could be worse.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if "The Chineese Virus" is going to become "The Southern Virus", especially is the Yankee states continue quarantine and the Dixie states say 'screw it', and decide to Drink From the Flavor-Aid of trump's death cult in ritualistic pandemic suicide.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Minnesota, where the introverts stare at their shoes and the extraverts stare at other peoples' shoes.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It will be interesting seeing the state by state picture develop.
I don't think any state has taken the sufficient levels of action to calm this thing, but certainly some states will do better than others.

For Minnesotans, this is just four more weeks of winter. Not even as bad as 2010.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The map tracked discussion and hashtags about social distancing, like #socialdistancing and #stayhomesaveslives.

That sounds like a not-at-all useless metric.


News media makes far too much out of Twitter statistics. I generally ignore them. Except when someone gets severely ratioed. That is a reliable indicator that the original tweeter is an asshole.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

green4mice: I for one welcome not having to do the stupid Minnesota Goodbye constantly...
/well, better take off...
//20 minutes later: should pack up and head home now...
///checking in from St Paul, MN.


I farking hate this. I have my coat on, I'm getting hot, I just want to go! Or on the other hand, I just want you to leave! Had somebody putting in new sinks a few weeks back and the dude would not leave, doing the whole Minnesota Goodbye. I just don't have the patience for it any longer.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Minnesotans like myself can handle this sort of thing, we are already well attuned to dealing with Cabin fever this time of year.
 
Tergiversada
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I'm pretty sure social distancing counts as foreplay in Minnesota.


OMG I'm dying. Both of my parents are from Minnesota, and so is most of my extended family.
Thanks for the belly laugh. I needed it today.

Another thing about Minnesota: They don't like to call attention to themselves or think that anyone had to go out of their way for them. They're not lavish with praise. About a dozen years ago, we went to visit my parents in St. Louis, where they had lived since 1965. My mom had a hankering for crab cakes, but she said they sometimes taste fishy. I told her I had a great recipe and they aren't at all fishy. I made them and we sat down to dinner.
My mom paid me the ultimate Minnesota Scandinavian compliment that day, the highest she has ever given me
She cut into a crab cake, took a bite, and said, "Well, there's certainly nothing wrong with that."
 
Tergiversada
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pkjun: Minnesotans: "Yeah no, course we're not all up on each other like those ridiculous kids out in Florida ya know. No, yeah, I don't get how people can be so irresponsible. Can't get over it. So. What's this about some sorta virus thingy?"


Another Minnesotan: (on the phone with the first, because they're socially distancing) "Do I think they're irresponsible? You betcha. So-- I'm going to have another cup of coffee and one of these bars..."
 
xhavier_5478
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: [image.pbs.org image 280x157]

It helps that we don't even face each other to have a conversation.

It could be worse.


Came for this.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm in the western suburbs of Minneapolis, and it's so weird to see the freeways with so few drivers especially during rush hours. I don't like interacting with people I don't have to, so this has been wonderful. I haven't left our home since Friday. Finally, my introversion is being encouraged!

BTW, Cub seems to actually have everything in stock, if you're not a panic buyer and need weekly groceries.

Also, the Star Tribune has a good page with the Minnesota corona numbers that they update each day. This is the mobile site.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pkjun: Minnesotans: "Yeah no, course we're not all up on each other like those ridiculous kids out in Florida ya know. No, yeah, I don't get how people can be so irresponsible. Can't get over it. So. What's this about some sorta virus thingy?"


If you didn't read that in the Minnesotan accent, you're deaf.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The smell of lutefisk tends to keep people away.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: I'm in the western suburbs of Minneapolis, and it's so weird to see the freeways with so few drivers especially during rush hours. I don't like interacting with people I don't have to, so this has been wonderful. I haven't left our home since Friday. Finally, my introversion is being encouraged!

BTW, Cub seems to actually have everything in stock, if you're not a panic buyer and need weekly groceries.

Also, the Star Tribune has a good page with the Minnesota corona numbers that they update each day. This is the mobile site.


Ordered from cub via Instacart on Sunday and they were out of potatoes, all bread, all pasta, all pasta sauce and onions. That was just what was on our list.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Minnesota, where the introverts stare at their shoes and the extraverts stare at other peoples' shoes.



That also applies to accountants.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: green4mice: I for one welcome not having to do the stupid Minnesota Goodbye constantly...
/well, better take off...
//20 minutes later: should pack up and head home now...
///checking in from St Paul, MN.

I farking hate this. I have my coat on, I'm getting hot, I just want to go! Or on the other hand, I just want you to leave! Had somebody putting in new sinks a few weeks back and the dude would not leave, doing the whole Minnesota Goodbye. I just don't have the patience for it any longer.


I gotta say though... as a lifelong MN resident, a few months ago I decided to relinquish all shame, and just eat and drink the last of everything.

I can tell you honestly, MN is a great state to be "that guy".
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pkjun: Minnesotans: "Yeah no, course we're not all up on each other like those ridiculous kids out in Florida ya know. No, yeah, I don't get how people can be so irresponsible. Can't get over it. So. What's this about some sorta virus thingy?"


Left Minnesota in 2005. Your post was a such a sweet memory!

/ don'tcha know
 
Didn't Like My Previous Fark Username
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iowan73: The smell of lutefisk tends to keep people away.


Username definitely checks out....

/From Ames
//Living in Minneapolis
///Three slashies is the Fark way
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I wonder if "The Chineese Virus" is going to become "The Southern Virus", especially is the Yankee states continue quarantine and the Dixie states say 'screw it', and decide to Drink From the Flavor-Aid of trump's death cult in ritualistic pandemic suicide.


heehee, didn't even spring for the Kool-Aid.  but let's not be flippant here, Dixie death cults, something something, sweet tea and Mountain Dew...
sorry, I got tired of my own voice, so to speak, halfway through the joke.
you didn't miss much.
'Dixie death cult' is my Americana/metal fusion band.
 
