 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   New Orleans doesn't have its shiat together. This is not a headline from 2005, but only because we haven't yet gotten to the part where some congressman is stashing cash in his Kelvinator   (propublica.org) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Donald Trump, Newsroom, Investigative journalism, Shanbriel Williams, new apartment, President Donald Trump, Last week, Housing Authority of New  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 10:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I wouldn't put it past some people that they try to "solve" the housing crisis with the help of the coronavirus crisis. Some have that level of evil.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?


So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?


The obvious solution is complete borgification of humanity.  No singular consiousness or free will.  Just the collective.  It will be a utopia.  Resistance is futile.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?


Quietly die in the wilderness, obviously.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?


So we do away with renting. Now people who cannot afford to buy a home also cannot rent one. Where are they supposed to live, in a cardboard box? I don't think you've thought your cunning idea all the way through.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?


I'm saying to do away with the concept of rent/mortgages.
Why is habitation so costly? Humans don't ask to be born.  Most commerce makes sense you want X you need to give someone Y  to receive it.
But a place to go after chasing that all mighty dollar should not be part of that equation.
One should not own homes. Homes should be for living not for enrichment. We only have poor people because of this stupid greedy concept. It's bulit in debt. It keeps people oppressed. It's just sort of slavery. With the landlord being the master. And just because you too can be a master doesn't change the facts. It's slavery. You don't choose to be homeless. And you can't opt out. It's forced.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?

Quietly die in the wilderness, obviously.


Actually that is what should happen to landlords
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So we do away with renting. Now people who cannot afford to buy a home also cannot rent one. Where are they supposed to live, in a cardboard box? I don't think you've thought your cunning idea all the way through.


That is exactly where they are at this moment.
LOL.
Thus, my point.
A place to go lay down after chasing money should not be a costly thing. Why? Because society has a defacto law against being poor and or jobless and or homeless. That is slavery.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?

I'm saying to do away with the concept of rent/mortgages.
Why is habitation so costly? Humans don't ask to be born.  Most commerce makes sense you want X you need to give someone Y  to receive it.
But a place to go after chasing that all mighty dollar should not be part of that equation.
One should not own homes. Homes should be for living not for enrichment. We only have poor people because of this stupid greedy concept. It's bulit in debt. It keeps people oppressed. It's just sort of slavery. With the landlord being the master. And just because you too can be a master doesn't change the facts. It's slavery. You don't choose to be homeless. And you can't opt out. It's forced.


If all homes are free, who gets to decide who gets the nice waterfront view and who is stuck living downwind of the paper mill?

Or are you suggesting we all live in identical brutalist concrete dwellings?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: waxbeans: NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?

I'm saying to do away with the concept of rent/mortgages.
Why is habitation so costly? Humans don't ask to be born.  Most commerce makes sense you want X you need to give someone Y  to receive it.
But a place to go after chasing that all mighty dollar should not be part of that equation.
One should not own homes. Homes should be for living not for enrichment. We only have poor people because of this stupid greedy concept. It's bulit in debt. It keeps people oppressed. It's just sort of slavery. With the landlord being the master. And just because you too can be a master doesn't change the facts. It's slavery. You don't choose to be homeless. And you can't opt out. It's forced.

If all homes are free, who gets to decide who gets the nice waterfront view and who is stuck living downwind of the paper mill?

Or are you suggesting we all live in identical brutalist concrete dwellings?


Not at all.  I'm not sure why we can't have free market land and gobberment controlled land/homes/apartments to keep prices within reach of all citizens. Hell, each property can gift a percentage.

Also, why don't we require every business to subsidized employee housing??
Humans belong to society. Society should make entrepreneurs subsidized what they take out of society which is are life our time our place in history.

Why is commerce and entrepreneurship a one-way street with society pouring everything into maintaining commerce and commerce only giving a measly crappy penance of pay?
 
Runningwithscience
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: waxbeans: NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?

I'm saying to do away with the concept of rent/mortgages.
Why is habitation so costly? Humans don't ask to be born.  Most commerce makes sense you want X you need to give someone Y  to receive it.
But a place to go after chasing that all mighty dollar should not be part of that equation.
One should not own homes. Homes should be for living not for enrichment. We only have poor people because of this stupid greedy concept. It's bulit in debt. It keeps people oppressed. It's just sort of slavery. With the landlord being the master. And just because you too can be a master doesn't change the facts. It's slavery. You don't choose to be homeless. And you can't opt out. It's forced.

If all homes are free, who gets to decide who gets the nice waterfront view and who is stuck living downwind of the paper mill?

Or are you suggesting we all live in identical brutalist concrete dwellings?


Whoever has the most guns gets the prime spot.
 
caljar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NeoCortex42: waxbeans: How much money could society save by ending the concept of rent? But no, someone needs a revenue stream? Okay. But why should society assist those people in making that money?

So what should people that can't afford to buy a house outright do?

I'm saying to do away with the concept of rent/mortgages.
Why is habitation so costly? Humans don't ask to be born.  Most commerce makes sense you want X you need to give someone Y  to receive it.
But a place to go after chasing that all mighty dollar should not be part of that equation.
One should not own homes. Homes should be for living not for enrichment. We only have poor people because of this stupid greedy concept. It's bulit in debt. It keeps people oppressed. It's just sort of slavery. With the landlord being the master. And just because you too can be a master doesn't change the facts. It's slavery. You don't choose to be homeless. And you can't opt out. It's forced.


You start first, and give me a house.  preferably a nice one on a big lot.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Runningwithscience: ?

Whoever has the most guns gets the prime spot.


No. That is exactly how we got to THIS point in history.
in fact if all the better weaponized people hadn't thought like that we wouldn't be in this situation in the first place.
We make our own problems with their own greed and our own arrogance
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

caljar: .

You start first, and give me a house.  preferably a nice one on a big lot.


If only subletting was a right.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New Orleans is as screwed as New York is right now and probably even more so. The death rate suggests a huge untested positive population.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I wouldn't put it past some people that they try to "solve" the housing crisis with the help of the coronavirus crisis. Some have that level of evil.


In this particular case the evil ones would be presiding over and employed by the City of New Orleans. Yeah, I could buy that.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: One should not own homes. Homes should be for living not for enrichment. We only have poor people because of this stupid greedy concept. It's bulit in debt. It keeps people oppressed. It's just sort of slavery.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.