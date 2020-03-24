 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video I used to avoid people like they were zombies before they were zombies. Now that they are all now zombies, I kinda miss people.You can't have a city without people. And there are no people here. San Francisco is now Zombieland   (youtube.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm one who has always been socially fulfilled from a distance- meaning text, chat, and places like Fark.  Heck, I don't even like phone calls.

So I've noticed that I've transferred this way of thinking onto others, which isn't fully sensitive.  Some people need to be around other people.  They can't right now, they shouldn't be.  But it is apparently more difficult for others than me.

I don't feel lonely if I know I have friends I can chat with over the internet.  I've been doing that since 1995 or so.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont live in a big city, so, what happens to all the homeless? they have to stay in their tents? They can no longer beg, that must be rough for them.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't miss people at all.

I do miss food at the grocery store.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
spooky
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My inner teenager wants to skate the shiat out of that.

/be well, SFers
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But guys, Everybody can still have community togetherness by hanging out together on Minecraft..

We can all build a virtual garden and trade our fruits at our own minecraft farmer's market.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I dont live in a big city, so, what happens to all the homeless? they have to stay in their tents? They can no longer beg, that must be rough for them.


East Bay has done a good job getting the homeless off the streets and into the empty hotels. Various groups are feeding them. I'm sure it still sucks to be them though.

Most homeless don't beg.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife and daughter went back to Japan on Saturday to take care of her mom.

I'm a little worried about my grasp on reality slipping. Luckily my work has been keeping me unusually busy during the day, but as the sun starts to go down, I feel cruddy at a level computer games and Netflix can't ameliorate.
 
dusty15893
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weird....I wonder why New York is having so many problems containing the spread of the virus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, this is nothing like Zombieland. Twinkies are still readily available and I haven't been on a single roadtrip with Emma Stone.

The rule about avoiding public bathrooms is dead on, though. That's always a smart tip.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Miss the bars south of Market. The food. The fog. The bars. The food. A few people who aren't around anymore.
Yes, the people were nuts. I fit right in.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
submitter deserves a cockpunch for that headline
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the stench of bum sh*t was nowhere to be found.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For those of us that have been deployed, it's a cake walk.

Not applicable for submariners who had the comfort of each other's arms during long voyages.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're welcome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
