The US Navy reminds you: keep 1 fathom away from other people
990 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 12:17 PM



‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many leagues is that?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: how many leagues is that?


0.000329158.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: IgG4: how many leagues is that?

0.000329158.


I should have known better than try to beat somebody named mainsail to a nautical answer.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size

For extra safety
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
usnavy de dar....qsl last...int zev...k/dar
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One ping only
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inconceivable Unfathomable!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many nanorhodeislands is that?
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

powhound: Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.


My son is on an Aegis cruiser. Two weeks ago they were transiting the Med and pulled into Cyprus. They all had at least a day ashore. The infection rate on the island was very low at the time. They have been out since then and I don't know when they may pull in again. I know better than to ask and he wouldn't tell me if I did.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mainsail: IgG4: how many leagues is that?

0.000329158.


Ahh, /usr/bin/units
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nekom: How many nanorhodeislands is that?


That is a measure of area.
 
bdub77
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet a similar graphic is used to prevent pregnancies on naval vessels.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, it's important to protect seniors, so you should maintain a distance of at least five of them from your father.

Especially if you have a tempestuous relationship.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: powhound: Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.

My son is on an Aegis cruiser. Two weeks ago they were transiting the Med and pulled into Cyprus. They all had at least a day ashore. The infection rate on the island was very low at the time. They have been out since then and I don't know when they may pull in again. I know better than to ask and he wouldn't tell me if I did.


Ughhh. If even one sailor brought it onboard it could take out the entire crew.

Curious about your handle. You just like the plane or ...? I was a bubblehead back in the 90s.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer this method of measurement.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never leave home without your wolf!
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a few Red Soundings with my wife last night if you know what I

you wanna know what that sounds worse than intended
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Suddenly, serving on a boomer is looking significantly more appealing than before. "See you suckers in a few months!"
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Also, it's important to protect seniors, so you should maintain a distance of at least five of them from your father.

Especially if you have a tempestuous relationship.


I'm in Indiana, he's in Oregon.  I think we're safe.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

powhound: F-14Tomcat: powhound: Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.

My son is on an Aegis cruiser. Two weeks ago they were transiting the Med and pulled into Cyprus. They all had at least a day ashore. The infection rate on the island was very low at the time. They have been out since then and I don't know when they may pull in again. I know better than to ask and he wouldn't tell me if I did.

Ughhh. If even one sailor brought it onboard it could take out the entire crew.

Curious about your handle. You just like the plane or ...? I was a bubblehead back in the 90s.


AMH. 87-91.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IgG4: how many leagues is that?


Under the sea? 20,000.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would have thought that fathom is only used for depth, not linear distance, but what do I know I was never in the navy.


https://streamable.com/bf8f
 
bdub77
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: IgG4: how many leagues is that?

Under the sea? 20,000.


"Darling it's better down where it's wetter, take it from me..."

OK on second thought, that line coming from a crab is actually kinda...gross.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: dittybopper: Also, it's important to protect seniors, so you should maintain a distance of at least five of them from your father.

Especially if you have a tempestuous relationship.

I'm in Indiana, he's in Oregon.  I think we're safe.


Sigh.

http://shakespeare.mit.edu/tempest/fu​l​l.html

Full fathom five thy father lies;
Of his bones are coral made;
Those are pearls that were his eyes:
Nothing of him that doth fade
But doth suffer a sea-change
Into something rich and strange.
Sea-nymphs hourly ring his knell

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Suddenly, serving on a boomer is looking significantly more appealing than before. "See you suckers in a few months!"


I would think that whatever you're serving, it would be more appealing on a Gen Z or young millennial than a boomer.

/what were we talking about again?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

powhound: Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.


At the moment, the Navy is in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie- one level below the maximum. If/when the Navy decides to shift to HPCON Delta, I strongly suspect the ships in port will go to what is called "fast cruise": the ship is in port steaming, with the crew aboard as if the ship was underway.

Ships in shipyards or maintenance availabilities will probably be handled as if they were shore stations in HPCON Delta- critical personnel will be living aboard the berthing barges, while the rest of the crew will be on administrative leave in barracks or at home. They may also (depending on the CO) go with Gold/Blue duty teams- half the crew is in the berthing barge while the other half is temporarily assigned to the local Naval Station duty crews. Every couple of weeks, the crews switch places.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dress right dress.  Also dress left dress.  That's about 6'.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much is that in Kessel Runs?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

powhound: Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.


yeah I'd think liberty would be secured.  They can just pretend they're on deployment.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought this guy was the only one responsible for nautical nonsense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

powhound: Good luck social distancing while underway. Kinda wondering, as a former squid, are they even allowing those stationed on vessels to leave the ship? Shore duty would be workable but no way can that happen onboard.


The ship I went on yesterday was running a skeleton crew (about 1/4) and to get on the pier I had to submit to a health screening with checking my temperature.
/contractor
//retired SCPO
/// 3 because reasons
 
GalFisk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: nekom: How many nanorhodeislands is that?

That is a measure of area.


How many sqrt(nanorhodeislands) is it then?
 
hogans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For those around Boston, 1.07463 Smoots.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IgG4: how many leagues is that?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bdub77: MythDragon: IgG4: how many leagues is that?

Under the sea? 20,000.

"Darling it's better down where it's wetter, take it from me..."

OK on second thought, that line coming from a crab is actually kinda...gross.


If her crabs start singing, it's time to run.
 
