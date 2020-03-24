 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   To encourage people not to leave their homes, Welsh town deploys a Dalek to patrol the streets   (caerphilly.observer) divider line
    The Streets, Dalek, Facebook, 39-year-old Ben Fletcher, Doctor Who, World War II, Doctor, Mr Fletcher  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also believed he "owned and controlled" a Dalek.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
STERILIZE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go Caerphilly everyone
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's all get selfies with it!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
INCARCERATE!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Procreate!! Procreate!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hate to say it but this would have the opposite of the intended effect on me *laugh*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do you have to socially isolate from a Dalek?

Has anyone seen any guidance?
 
turboke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Do you have to socially isolate from a Dalek?

Has anyone seen any guidance?


I haven't seen any numbers on how long the virus survives on dalekanium.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline by Saturday... Ben Fletchers Dalek has been vandalized.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Do you have to socially isolate from a Dalek?

Has anyone seen any guidance?


If a Dalek EX-TER-MIN-ATEs you, the effect is not contagious.
 
idsfa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peter Serafinowicz - Dalek Relaxation Tape (from his BBC 6Music Radio Show)
Youtube tJSQFzw1pEE
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ISOLATE! ISOLATE!
 
turboke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Headline by Saturday... Ben Fletchers Dalek has been vandalized.


I'm against vandalism. But if someone does, I hope it'll be "BAD WOLF" graffiti.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: ISOLATE! ISOLATE!


That's the one.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll just build stairs in front of my house.
 
