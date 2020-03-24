 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   1/6 of the world population is now in full lockdown   (bloomberg.com) divider line
91
    More: News, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1279 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 11:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not enough...
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans-pro life until the economy crashes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, one silly bailout bill will fix this. Bigly!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End for profit prisons!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: That's not enough...


Nothing will be enough.
This ends one way - it burns through the population.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: That's not enough...


Have a word with the rest of them so
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yeah, one silly bailout bill will fix this. Bigly!


It will if we put enough giveaways and tax cuts for the rich in it, and don't waste any on poors.
It's also important that it be secret. Not sure why, but Moscow Mitch says so, so it must be true.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Place after place, country after country is enacting lock downs, and Trump is the only country with a full blown outbreak still active thinking about unlocking things down..
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Republicans-pro life until the economy crashes.


Liberty University is already calling for students and staff to return
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, unless you happen to have taken a career in a "critical infrastructure industry" like my dumb ass. Now I'm working my ass off double time while everybody else is hanging out at home jerking off and watching game shows.

/jealous
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modi: "Every district, every lane, every village will be under lockdown,'' he said. "If you can't handle these 21 days, this country will go back 21 years."

Trump: I don't have the patience to fight a war for 15 days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Place after place, country after country is enacting lock downs, and Trump is the only country with a full blown outbreak still active thinking about unlocking things down..


Where is this Nation de la Drumpf of which you speak?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Yeah, unless you happen to have taken a career in a "critical infrastructure industry" like my dumb ass. Now I'm working my ass off double time while everybody else is hanging out at home jerking off and watching game shows.

/jealous


Don't be.
This isn't going to end and you'll still have money when they're homeless and starving.
We'll see how much good that money does, but still.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My list of people who really need to be in maximum security lockdown is considerably shorter than that.

Trump is still at the top of the list by virtue of being Lord of Misrule.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Yeah, unless you happen to have taken a career in a "critical infrastructure industry" like my dumb ass. Now I'm working my ass off double time while everybody else is hanging out at home jerking off and watching game shows.

/jealous


Thank you for whatever it is you do.

/no sarcasm
//just thanks
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I wonder why?
[Fark user image 850x555]


Are you slum shaming?
 
entitygm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China and Korea (both South and Best) seemed to do okay, taking it seriously, instituting real lockdowns not this playground stuff.
But yeah it's not so fun being in the critical infrastructure side. People need their Netflix apparently.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go back to work ya jamooks!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Sergeant Angle: Republicans-pro life until the economy crashes.

Liberty University is already calling for students and staff to return


Well, that's one fast, easy way to eliminate the pension fund for the vested and tenured: let them die and nothing has to get paid out on retirement. Sounds pretty solid... if you're a godless communist.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Sergeant Angle: Republicans-pro life until the economy crashes.

Liberty University is already calling for students and staff to return


Yeah.  Counterpoint though, they chose to work or learn at Liberty University.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we won't, but I hope one thing that comes out of this is to limit international travel, at least to known spawning points of these farking diseases (looking at you, over-crowded China and India). Sorry airlines, the typewriter industry feels your pain, but this shiat has to be stemmed as much as possible.

That, and putting all your eggs in one basket when it comes to manufacturing essential items like drugs, PPE, etc is just stupid. If you want to manufacture 100% of rubber dog shiat and whoopie cushions in China, knock yourself out. But we need to at least have the capability to ramp production of certain items as well as national reserves of these items. Yeah, someone will have to settle for 0.1% less profit this year. We'll send a condolences card.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never be locked down. Healthcare pass!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: styckx: Place after place, country after country is enacting lock downs, and Trump is the only country with a full blown outbreak still active thinking about unlocking things down..

Where is this Nation de la Drumpf of which you speak?


Pandemonium, DC, Hell c/o the Father of Lies.

No need for directions, just follow the broad and easy road down to Iverno. It's paved with asphalt (Milton), broken promises and lies, with a thin dusting of good intentions (proverbial). It is gas-lit all the way for your night-driving convenience. If you hit Purgatory, you've gone too far. Turn around and straight up the Devil's Rump.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The culling of the herd continues.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jso2897: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yeah, one silly bailout bill will fix this. Bigly!

It will if we put enough giveaways and tax cuts for the rich in it, and don't waste any on poors.
It's also important that it be secret. Not sure why, but Moscow Mitch says so, so it must be true.


Schumer just laid it out on the floor of the Senate and he seems to be loving it.  The big points that I heard.

Full salary for up to 4 months if you are laid off due to coronavirus.
Keep your employer-provided health endurance.
Money to small businesses to stay solvent.

I'm assuming they put more restrictions on what businesses can use the money for as Schumer was livid about the lack of restrictions before.

Unfortunately I didn't hear it all as I'm working.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I can't see India being able to do an effective "lock down".

The central government barely has control over parts of the country. Hell, some regional governments barely have control over all their territory. They have insanely crowded cities, areas with extreme poverty and a nationwide literacy rate of about 75%.

If this takes off in India it's going to be a total shiatshow.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's as many as forty cakes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Walker: I wonder why?
[Fark user image 850x555]


Underfunded public services and goods.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Callous: That's not enough...

Nothing will be enough.
This ends one way - it burns through the population.


Yes, but that doesn't mean every single person needs to get it.  Eventually herd immunity will kick in and slow it down or stop it.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: This ends one way - it burns through the population.


Yes, which is why we should be getting back to work.

Ramp up the availability of beds and hard triage based on clinical evidence (already in hand), send those least likely to be severely impacted back to work, isolate the elderly and infirm.

I hate to say this but Trump is right. The cure is worse than the disease. Look into the additional deaths that result from a severe depression and who they impact.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Rev. Skarekroe: This ends one way - it burns through the population.

Yes, which is why we should be getting back to work.

Ramp up the availability of beds and hard triage based on clinical evidence (already in hand), send those least likely to be severely impacted back to work, isolate the elderly and infirm.

I hate to say this but Trump is right. The cure is worse than the disease. Look into the additional deaths that result from a severe depression and who they impact.


That's a feature, not a bug.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A whole $2 billion for health care. That's $2 per person. Good luck.

India is far dirtier and dense than Italy with a higher concentration of people. Modi had no choice. If anything, he took too long.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It feels like just a few weeks ago that progressives (aka Stalinists) were claiming that this was all BS and that president Trump was a racist for closing off flights from China.  Oh right, that was just a few weeks ago.  Flaming dipshiats, the whole lot of them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

styckx: Place after place, country after country is enacting lock downs, and Trump is the only country with a full blown outbreak still active thinking about unlocking things down..


That's not how it works in this country, and that's not what we should be asking for.  The governors of each state have the power to do what they feel is necessary in their state.  Think of it this way, do you want the president to be able to say that state and local governments must assist ICE agents?  Because that's what you'll get if you get what you want.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I can't see India being able to do an effective "lock down".

The central government barely has control over parts of the country. Hell, some regional governments barely have control over all their territory. They have insanely crowded cities, areas with extreme poverty and a nationwide literacy rate of about 75%.

If this takes off in India it's going to be a total shiatshow.


India has some "advantages":

a) a young population
b) very little health infrastructure to overwhelm
c) very little contact with China
d) a somewhat sparse tourist industry
e) they don't make the fashionable clothes, they make the cheap ones
f) they are the largest democracy in the world, despite Modi
g) they have 1,000,000,000 so if 1% die, they will be quickly replaced by births and immigration from the country to cites
h) they have an inexaustible supply of manual labourers and tech support, so burying the dead and telling the living to shut off their computers and start them up again will never be a problem

I don't doubt that the Indians don't have much money or time for "official" cases, deaths, etc., but the disease is only killing about 1%, so the survivors will somehow manage to carry on carrying on. They learned muddling through together thousands of years before the British learned that precious art. In fact, the teachings of the Buddha precede the almost identical values of the Christ by over 700 years.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: b) very little health infrastructure to overwhelm


How is that an advantage? That just means you're at the "No ICU bed, you die" phase far sooner!

And far more recent evidence has CFR closer to 5%, so there's that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Rev. Skarekroe: This ends one way - it burns through the population.

Yes, which is why we should be getting back to work.

Ramp up the availability of beds and hard triage based on clinical evidence (already in hand), send those least likely to be severely impacted back to work, isolate the elderly and infirm.

I hate to say this but Trump is right. The cure is worse than the disease. Look into the additional deaths that result from a severe depression and who they impact.


There will be plenty of time for that once the USA starts to bend the curve. Shut downs are only a temporary measure in order to try to flatten the curve enough to protect the economy, the health care workers, the systems we all depend upon, even those blasted fools and scoundrels in Congress, the Deep State, etc. More should be done to call out the military, which has the skills, logistics and so forth to get this job done. But I saw an article that says the movements of military vehicles in Canada has nothing to do with the coronavirus and does not at all remind one of the SARS epidemic of 2005 or the Ice Storm in Eastern Canada in 2003. So nothing is happening in that direction, nudge, nudge, wink, wink, you know what I mean? you know what I mean?

Trump could be good at appearing to be a Do Nothing Republican asshole if he tried the merely appearing to be useless part.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: so far infected 519 in India and killed 10 people.

Anyone else think that this is too low to be real?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Im sure it'll be fine.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Popped collar notwithstanding
 
Juc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lessee a lockdown now means they'd start declining in cases when they hit around 65k?
That'd be a good situation considering the population of the place.
 
covfefe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: thespindrifter: styckx: Place after place, country after country is enacting lock downs, and Trump is the only country with a full blown outbreak still active thinking about unlocking things down..

Where is this Nation de la Drumpf of which you speak?

Pandemonium, DC, Hell c/o the Father of Lies.

No need for directions, just follow the broad and easy road down to Iverno. It's paved with asphalt (Milton), broken promises and lies, with a thin dusting of good intentions (proverbial). It is gas-lit all the way for your night-driving convenience. If you hit Purgatory, you've gone too far. Turn around and straight up the Devil's Rump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Of that 1/6th how many are breaking quarantine?  Probably more like 1/12th of the world is on lockdown.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: brantgoose: b) very little health infrastructure to overwhelm

How is that an advantage? That just means you're at the "No ICU bed, you die" phase far sooner!

And far more recent evidence has CFR closer to 5%, so there's that.


Hey, I can afford to surrender a few points. I padded them for just such a continency. Spot my intentional error, yada, yada, yada.

CFR ? Cheetah Factory Racing?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Republicans-pro life until the economy crashes.


BLOOD FOR THE MONEY GOD!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 434x287]
Im sure it'll be fine.


Obesity is very low among fakirs. Among twats in high office, not so much.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: It feels like just a few weeks ago that progressives (aka Stalinists) were claiming that this was all BS and that president Trump was a racist for closing off flights from China.  Oh right, that was just a few weeks ago.  Flaming dipshiats, the whole lot of them.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Callous: That's not enough...

Nothing will be enough.
This ends one way - it burns through the population.


Incorrect. Flattening the curve is a worthy goal.
Even if the infection rate will eventually be 100% it's better if it happens more slowly.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.