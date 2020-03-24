 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   The following NYC subway lines are not running due to coronavirus .... it might be quicker if they listed what is still running   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    New Jersey, New York, Rapid transit, New Jersey's mass transit systems, New Jersey Transit, Newark, New Jersey, Amtrak, Rail transport  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The CTA is still running full service: https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/03/​2​0/drop-in-cta-ridership-wont-force-cut​s-in-chicago-transit-service/

I do expect cut-backs soon. However, this morning, coming home on the 'L'  (northbound near terminal) the operator announced 'those people who need to go back south can cross the platform here or at the next stop to avoid the terminal.'

This is a tacit acceptance of the fact that the trains are carrying homeless people, and they have to be somewhere.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty full service.   All of the "shut down" lines have alternates running on the same track and they just run express lines as local so, while it takes longer to get where you're going you can still get where you're going.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was going to say noses. But a runny nose isn't one of the symptoms and I didn't want to blow the joke.  Besides, this is nothing to sneeze at.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: The CTA is still running full service: https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/03/2​0/drop-in-cta-ridership-wont-force-cut​s-in-chicago-transit-service/

I do expect cut-backs soon. However, this morning, coming home on the 'L'  (northbound near terminal) the operator announced 'those people who need to go back south can cross the platform here or at the next stop to avoid the terminal.'

This is a tacit acceptance of the fact that the trains are carrying homeless people, and they have to be somewhere.


I've been idly wondering if the CTA was still running a full schedule or not. (I've been inside the entire time except one trip to a grocery store.)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Considering a lot of redundancies in the lines on heavily trafficked routes, that's not that dramatic of a change
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It looks like the D, the F, the N, the J, and the SIRR will be operating normally.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That sort of data could be put into a table and more easily understood.

||Line||In service?||Alternative line||
| | |
| | |
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That sort of data could be put into a table and more easily understood.

||Line||In service?||Alternative line||
| | |
| | |


Sorry. Too much Confluence on the brain lately.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Air conditioning is fully operational."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noah_Tall: I was going to say noses. But a runny nose isn't one of the symptoms and I didn't want to blow the joke.  Besides, this is nothing to sneeze at.


Is your refrigerator still running?
 
janzee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're not in NYC you can read "Leo Buscaglia's Touch Me on the D Train" for more information.

/not obscure
 
