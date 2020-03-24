 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Someone hasn't been reading their Edgar Allen Poe
29
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Masque of the Red Derp
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, could be Chambers "The King in Yellow"

/I wear no mask . . .
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I have read Edgar Allen Poe many times since I was a child or young teenager.

In fact, I believe I still have some Amontillado.

If you are wondering, Amontillado is a regional type of sherry, very much like Shiraz except different. Good stuff. If I had to drink something beforeI die, Amontillado is good enough to make the list.
 
Markus5
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Cask of Amontillado
with hamberders
 
Subtonic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Really? I have a vintage cask in my dungeo--- er, basement. Would you like to sample it? It really is to die for.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Speaking of Super Spreaders, hi Subbys mom.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Such a clever literary thread. Good work, all! I am one of the rare people who have read Robert Chambers "The King in Yellow". Interesting, but not a well-known classic of horror and mystery. If you want to read something in that line, it is one I can recommend to the dedicated fan of conspiracist type literature, but probably a bit dull or silly for the general public. Tis caviar to the general, my child.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thought this might have been referencing the "Gold Bug" thread in the Bidness forum.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm not falling for that trick -- again! Besides I have read that story many times, so forewarned is forearmed.

I like the one where the young dentist loses his lover to vampirism, but that much is already a spoiler, I'm afraid.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If you are wondering, Amontillado is a regional type of sherry, very much like Shiraz Jerez except different


fixed, I think?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Really? I don't visit the Business forum every time I am on Fark so I haven't seen it.


On the other hand, everything old is new again and EAP was such a diverse and prolific writer, I am not in the least surprised.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many people has Trump bricked into the walls of the whitehouse basement?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I will see your Jerez and up your ante to Xerez! Ha!

I Habana  good time in this thread.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bilingual jokes and puns. I love 'em. Joyce and re-joyce!
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well folks, it's non stop for NY hospitals now and devastation to follow.

https://threader.app/thread/124230240​0​762908685

/darkest timeline
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As the raven said, carrion regardless.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ahem.

Amontillado is not a regional type of Sherry.  It's a particular style of Sherry.  The Sherry region (variously also spelled Jerez or Xeres) is pretty darned small as it is.  The name comes from the town of Montilla, where the style originated, but it's used throughout the Sherry production today.

It is nothing at all like Shiraz.

Amontillado is dry, mellow and nutty, rather than sweet or crisp, with a darker brown color due to oxidization during open-cask aging.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

"For the love of god, Montresor! This is a really beautiful wall you're building. And believe me, I know something about building walls. You know, people come up to me all the time and say, 'Sir, you know the most about building walls. Big walls. You're something of a genius.' I don't know it's just what people say. But you're being very unfair to me wallling me up in here. You're a nasty wall builder..." [last brick slides into place]
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

You sure know a lot about Amontillado. Don't think I don't see that trowel you're trying to hide behind your back, or that mortar splattered on your pants!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At noon that day, town and county health officials convened a coronavirus forum at the Westport Library. About 60 people attended

Local government gather crowd to promote social distancing in well thought out scheme.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jerez is a place. Not far from where Columbus set off to discover the new owrld he didn't lnow was out there.

Amontillado is a type of Sherry. Sherry can be light and dry (fino) to dark and sweet (oloroso). Amontillado is somewhere in the middle.

Fino is good with nuts and cheese before dinner, big time oloroso can be used as an ice cream topping.
 
MarkFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guests at Trump National Golf Club disco party get coronavirus
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That's not mortar.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a Seventy-something with a dodgy heart, who lives in Fairfield County and buys groceries from Stop & Shop in Westport, I'd just like to say that It has been a pleasure to have known you all.
Nearer my God, to Thee
Neeeeeerer to Thee.........
/shuffles off to see if there's any TP in the First Class bog.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting a lot of use out this one....

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Such a clever literary thread. Good work, all! I am one of the rare people who have read Robert Chambers "The King in Yellow". Interesting, but not a well-known classic of horror and mystery. If you want to read something in that line, it is one I can recommend to the dedicated fan of conspiracist type literature, but probably a bit dull or silly for the general public. Tis caviar to the general, my child.


James Blish and Tiel Ansari both did good versions of the play. Very different for different times.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Edgar Allen Poe was a genius well beyond how he was appreciated in life.  And let's face it, there are lessons to be learned in many of his short stories.  The Masque of the Red Death absolutely had a lesson.  And evidently some people didn't pay attention.

Did they actually have different colors for every room at the party?
 
