(We Are Central PA)   Man breaks into his parents' home while they are out of town. Does he steal a) money, b) toilet paper, or c) meatballs   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, State Police, Theft, Police report, Michael Knepp, United States, Crimes, Burglary, Trespass  
531 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 4:35 PM



22 Comments
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With  a name like Dagus, he had little chance of growing up right.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey...whatsa wit da dagus mine guy always a stealin' our  meataballs!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, any Scandanavian kid will tell mom's meatball are the best!
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were those meatballs stolen previously? If not, how is it that he is being charged with receiving stolen property?

Obviously I am not a lawyer.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tdyak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you what, next time I'm in the area, I'm looking up his mom for meatballs.

\If you know what I mean
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I can't believe I ate the whole thing......
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Knepp is now facing charges for burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Doesn't receiving stolen property required a third party? As in someone would have to steal the meatballs, then give them to another party, with the stipulation that that third party knows, or had reason to suspect that the meatballs were stolen?
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you ever find a meatball on the sidewalk I think it would be funny for the people walking by if you picked it up, held it close to your face and screamed "I'M SORRY I ATE YOUR FAMILY BUT THEY WERE GUILTY OF INCITING A MUTINY!!" Then threw it as far as you can.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seen fleeing the scene:

Resident Muslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was probably cloudy that day.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: It was probably cloudy that day.


Btw, long time no see! Hope you're doing well.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait just a dag-on minute, who's this Michael Knepp person? Did Dagus apply for a name change as the article was written?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I were the type of asshole to break into my parent's house, I would do the same thing. "Let's look in the fridge, OOOH! Mom made meatballs!"
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
comes to mind.
use m-...err sue me
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: If I were the type of asshole to break into my parent's house, I would do the same thing. "Let's look in the fridge, OOOH! Mom made meatballs!"


Good work. I think that's exactly what happened. This is a crime of desperation not greed or even want, as evidenced by the things he didn't steal. (And it's probably not the first time, but they've had enough of it.)
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image image 225x224]
comes to mind.
use m-...err sue me


Sparks - Balls (extraordinary performance)
Youtube Qz24lF_DrFw
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: With  a name like Dagus, he had little chance of growing up right.


Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His parents must be tired of his shiat to press charges.
 
