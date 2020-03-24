 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Every cloud has a silver lining as even NYC's criminals appear to be self-isolating upon discovering there is no one to mug thanks to coronavirus fears   (nypost.com) divider line
5
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also, simple jail could be a death sentence.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These lockdowns have been pretty good for us when it comes to pollution and crime
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nah, they just migrated to the internet where they're running virus scams.

/not virus scans like people should be
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Give it another week till they discover nothing is stopping them from looting.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What would you expect?

Far fewer Farkers on the streets, and like magic, fewer muggings...
 
