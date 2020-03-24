 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Kratu the rescue dog says I did it my way at retirement agility run at Crufts, just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (huffpost.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Yay!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


How are you and Salem doing?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How are you and Salem doing?


Pretty good. Now if I could just get him to stop walking across the laptop I use for monitoring incoming email, things would be better. Yesterday he enabled airplane mode 5 times and twice he walked on the power button hard enough to shut down the machine.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How are you and Salem doing?


Hey, remember the "cat mathing" comment I made in a recent Caturday thread. The one where I posted a picture of Salem on the microwave trying to decide whether he could jump from there to the cabinet in the hall?

Well last night he succeeded, so I put a tall storage tub on top of the cabinet, thinking that would discourage him. Around an hour later I hear a noise and turn around. He jumped from the top of the microwave to the top of the storage tub. Now I've put his carrier on top of the storage tub, so we'll see if that stops him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How are you and Salem doing?

Hey, remember the "cat mathing" comment I made in a recent Caturday thread. The one where I posted a picture of Salem on the microwave trying to decide whether he could jump from there to the cabinet in the hall?

Well last night he succeeded, so I put a tall storage tub on top of the cabinet, thinking that would discourage him. Around an hour later I hear a noise and turn around. He jumped from the top of the microwave to the top of the storage tub. Now I've put his carrier on top of the storage tub, so we'll see if that stops him.


[Fark user image 720x960]


Almost sounds like a cat :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How are you and Salem doing?

Hey, remember the "cat mathing" comment I made in a recent Caturday thread. The one where I posted a picture of Salem on the microwave trying to decide whether he could jump from there to the cabinet in the hall?

Well last night he succeeded, so I put a tall storage tub on top of the cabinet, thinking that would discourage him. Around an hour later I hear a noise and turn around. He jumped from the top of the microwave to the top of the storage tub. Now I've put his carrier on top of the storage tub, so we'll see if that stops him.


[Fark user image 720x960]

Almost sounds like a cat :-)


Heh!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Day seven with new dog.   All he seems it do is chew.  He eats a lot of box (see below) and is constantly munching on rugs.  Not sure what he is trying to tell us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Day seven with new dog.   All he seems it do is chew.  He eats a lot of box (see below) and is constantly munching on rugs.  Not sure what he is trying to tell us.

[Fark user image 843x1500]


That he's a boxer? :D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

How are you and Salem doing?

Hey, remember the "cat mathing" comment I made in a recent Caturday thread. The one where I posted a picture of Salem on the microwave trying to decide whether he could jump from there to the cabinet in the hall?

Well last night he succeeded, so I put a tall storage tub on top of the cabinet, thinking that would discourage him. Around an hour later I hear a noise and turn around. He jumped from the top of the microwave to the top of the storage tub. Now I've put his carrier on top of the storage tub, so we'll see if that stops him.


[Fark user image image 720x960]


Silly hoomins, you can't stop teh leeps!
:-{D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: That he's a boxer? :D


Well done!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Awful quiet in here tonight, is everbuddy OK?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Awful quiet in here tonight, is everbuddy OK?


I'm fine, but just a bit tired. Tree pollen allergies have made it difficult to fall asleep at night due to sinus pressure. Hurts to lie down. :/
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Awful quiet in here tonight, is everbuddy OK?


the wife bought Ford v Ferrari so been busy with that. Very good movie.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The dogs are enjoying the hell out of my work being closed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
We have family friends in Ohio who have lost their dogs over the past few years. Today they decided to rescue a dog to bring home. This is Buddy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Awful quiet in here tonight, is everbuddy OK?

I'm fine, but just a bit tired. Tree pollen allergies have made it difficult to fall asleep at night due to sinus pressure. Hurts to lie down. :/


Sorry to hear that.
:-{(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

BadReligion: We have family friends in Ohio who have lost their dogs over the past few years. Today they decided to rescue a dog to bring home. This is Buddy.
[Fark user image image 756x1008]


Welcome Buddy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

BadReligion: The dogs are enjoying the hell out of my work being closed.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


lovely doggies!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: BadReligion: We have family friends in Ohio who have lost their dogs over the past few years. Today they decided to rescue a dog to bring home. This is Buddy.
[Fark user image image 756x1008]

Welcome Buddy!


seconded!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: The dogs are enjoying the hell out of my work being closed.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x1133]

lovely doggies!


Thanks as always. They got groomed right before the groomer had to close up shop.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

BadReligion: We have family friends in Ohio who have lost their dogs over the past few years. Today they decided to rescue a dog to bring home. This is Buddy.
[Fark user image 756x1008]


What a handsome pup! Welcome, Buddy! ♥♥
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Pogo once again says "hi", especially to any and all cats (who she truly *does* like).

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is her a few years ago, doing her "upward squirrel" yoga pose.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.imgur.com

Kratu (sp?) retires as Legend after 2d year in Crufts dog show.  Best Way To Do So.
BadReligion, your family friends win Extra Points for taking Buddy in.
Quick presence, scritchies to all who can use 'em.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Must be somedoggie's birthday soonish.  Bathia_Mapes fetch from early this month
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Night
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
dogperday.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [dogperday.com image 850x850]


so true!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [dogperday.com image 850x850]


Oh man, I'm still laughing.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to share pictures of my dog but they closed the dog park because of the apocalypse and she is too full of energy to catch on camera now.
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOF!
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find your lack of treats..... disturbing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kratu
Barrada
Nikto
The dogs who never stood still.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what you're talking about so here's Duder with a bone on his head.
Fark user imageView Full Size


P.S. Don't tell my husband I didn't crop him and his magnificent beard out of the picture.
 
kwicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woofday?  It's Woofday?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My assistant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have seen so many people out walking their dogs in the past week.  Bit of a silver lining, that.
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ashi and her "peeps".  Is it still peeps?  Bro's?  Gang?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leave one from Mon 3,23 newspaper.
i.imgur.comView Full Size


FangQ furr all to this point; many So Good Lookers esp Fark that Pixel fetch of cream coloured wee terrier (?) with Ears, napkin & plate of kibblies up pg.
 
AtKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Drama is happy with me working from home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Retired or not, dogs are always on the job of being great.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maple is still new to this whole Wetnoseday thing, does not understand why Daddy keeps pointing that rectangle at her.
 
