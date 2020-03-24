 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Pennsylvania governor declares Peeps essential life-sustaining food. Update: the factory closed anyhow   (reason.com) divider line
47
47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How would you know if they were made this year or were out of the warehouse, anyway?

As long as they removed the packages saying "Win a dream date with Gerardo!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The governor of PA took a lot of flak for shutting down everything.  Even now there's biatching, and thanks to our President, we may lose control of the thing entirely.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DaFuq?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad that I got my Peeps already. I can't live without them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair,
Every peep that has ever been produced was made in 1932. The factory's just for show
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat Peeps or get COVID-19.

Getting COVID-19 is less awful.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peeps are essential but booze isn't? Who is this f*cking guy?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peeps are fud?
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the popular marshmallow candy


Are they really? I think they're more like the Easter version of candy canes. People buy them to put on their Christmas trees and use as decorations but no one actually eats them.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well peeps can be used to start a fire, used as a weapon when dried or as building brick.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Krist.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The governor of PA took a lot of flak for shutting down everything.  Even now there's biatching, and thanks to our President, we may lose control of the thing entirely.


Drink!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The governor of PA took a lot of flak for shutting down everything.


The rejiggered closing schedule made much more sense than the original one.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: the popular marshmallow candy


Are they really? I think they're more like the Easter version of candy canes. People buy them to put on their Christmas trees and use as decorations but no one actually eats them.


Peeps are the fruitcake of Easter. Everyone gifts them, but nobody (except small children or 90 year olds) seriously considers eating the things.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Politicians do not idly mess with Peeps.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Pennsylvania...
https://pda.informz.net/informzdatase​r​vice/onlineversion/ind/bWFpbGluZ2luc3R​hbmNlaWQ9OTIxNjk2OSZzdWJzY3JpYmVyaWQ9M​TA0MzY2Njc1Mg==
On March 22, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) released new guidance stating that dental facilities and offices must close immediately, even for emergencies, if they do not have all of the following protective equipment and protocol in place:
• All personnel must follow proper protocol when donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE).
• All personnel must use N95 masks or higher; goggles or a face-shield covering face and sides; disposable gowns and gloves.
Treatment must be provided in negative pressure isolation rooms with HEPA filtration.

Good luck with that
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: abhorrent1: the popular marshmallow candy


Are they really? I think they're more like the Easter version of candy canes. People buy them to put on their Christmas trees and use as decorations but no one actually eats them.

Peeps are the fruitcake of Easter. Everyone gifts them, but nobody (except small children or 90 year olds) seriously considers eating the things.


What? I love Peeps. I hate that they waited 40 years to make different flavors. Also WTF they changed the sour watermelon ones, they are less sour. Rage.
I wish people had not horded the Peep coffee creamer. WTF?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

[Fark user image image 720x540]


Ooooo please every one post peep pics
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was like
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

But then I was:
setchcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DaFuq?


RTFA, as shiatty as it is.

The governor said no such thing. But they make food, even if it's candy, and 
Food manufacturing falls into the "life-sustaining" category, which includes PEEPS.

TFA is horrible. They just mention that the factory is included because of that, then they go on to imply that it's somehow been picked out for special consideration, but provide no evidence of such.

They're just looking for any reason to whine, and subby is doing nobody any favors by spreading this disinformation.

Here's a better article that is less bullshiat, but still covers the PEEPS angle:
https://www.mcall.com/coronavirus/mc-​b​iz-just-born-bethlehem-production-stop​page-coronavirus-20200323-jxsvutme6zbt​nhnizku45ytpqy-story.html
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update 3/24/20 16:30

Governor was seen standing outside of the Peeps factory tearfully holding boombox high in the air blasting One Direction's "You Don't Know You're Beautiful"

Situation developing
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

[Fark user image 720x540]


I think someone needs to do that with signs about Trumpenführer.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may not be life saving....or really even food......but they are absolutely essential!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this whole story was a whiny rant about not being able to buy a 9mm penis compensator?  That's almost as lame as saying "Drink!" because someone brings up the President's terrible management of this omnipresent crisis.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: abhorrent1: the popular marshmallow candy


Are they really? I think they're more like the Easter version of candy canes. People buy them to put on their Christmas trees and use as decorations but no one actually eats them.

Peeps are the fruitcake of Easter. Everyone gifts them, but nobody (except small children or 90 year olds) seriously considers eating the things.


I would call it a flavorless version of circus peanuts....
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: So this whole story was a whiny rant about not being able to buy a 9mm penis compensator?  That's almost as lame as saying "Drink!" because someone brings up the President's terrible management of this omnipresent crisis.


Drink!
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years from now:

"Warchief Farraj, I bring you a gift from the King of Cleveland."

"Ahh yes, 2 rolls of toilet paper and...what are these delicacies I see? A package of Peeps? Excellent, excellent. These will do nicely. Send the slaves as promised."

"As you command."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Peeps OK, but a potential lack of Goldenberg's peanut chews would be just awful.

I grew up eating these Peanutty morsels of filling destruction. I still love 'em to this day.

When I was REALLY sick last year, all my teeth became sorta loose and it hurt to eat them,  it I did anyway.  My teeth are much better now, and now this shiet.

Note to self, when illness makes your teeth loose, that's probably some serious shiet....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peeps aren't edible, they're a practical joke to play on someone expecting candy, not fluffy mucus.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The governor of PA took a lot of flak for shutting down everything.  Even now there's biatching, and thanks to our President, we may lose control of the thing entirely.


Is your prediction still millions?  Or tens of millions?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: So this whole story was a whiny rant about not being able to buy a 9mm penis compensator?  That's almost as lame as saying "Drink!" because someone brings up the President's terrible management of this omnipresent crisis.


To be fair, if you had a 9mm penis, you'd be looking for some compensation too.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Peep Show must go on!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

flucto: Peeps are essential but booze isn't? Who is this f*cking guy?


In PA you can order booze online from the "state stores," so to speak, and have it delivered.

I'm not seeing where the governor specifically said "The Peeps factory must remain open" anywhere but TFA.  This is a bullshiat story.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Geez, no need to crucify anyone here folks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

[Fark user image 720x540]


But they do know how to have a good time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shrink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Goddam right they're life-sustaining, especially the stale ones. They have just the right amount of chewiness to them.

I love Peeps. Fight me.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shrink: Goddam right they're life-sustaining, especially the stale ones. They have just the right amount of chewiness to them.

I love Peeps. Fight me.


Why would I fight you? The peeps will do you in soon enough.
/Diabeetus
 
wataga123
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: So this whole story was a whiny rant about not being able to buy a 9mm penis compensator?  That's almost as lame as saying "Drink!" because someone brings up the President's terrible management of this omnipresent crisis.


Show us on the Hillary doll where she touched you.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Evil Mackerel: Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

[Fark user image image 720x540]

Ooooo please every one post peep pics


Just make sure you type the correct number of 'p's in the search bar, or you may get more 'p' than you bargained for.
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: inglixthemad: abhorrent1: the popular marshmallow candy


Are they really? I think they're more like the Easter version of candy canes. People buy them to put on their Christmas trees and use as decorations but no one actually eats them.

Peeps are the fruitcake of Easter. Everyone gifts them, but nobody (except small children or 90 year olds) seriously considers eating the things.

I would call it a flavorless version of circus peanuts....


Considering that Peeps are simply packing peanuts with added flavoring, it's possible that your negative experiences with Peeps is simply due to getting a rushed batch.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: waxbeans: Evil Mackerel: Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

[Fark user image image 720x540]

Ooooo please every one post peep pics

Just make sure you type the correct number of 'p's in the search bar, or you may get more 'p' than you bargained for.


Instructions unclear, accidentally GISd Pepes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XrayVision
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: inglixthemad: abhorrent1: the popular marshmallow candy


-SNIP-
I wish people had not horded the Peep coffee creamer. WTF?


WTF Peeps creamer was the only one available at my store. And yes we bought it, and no it isn't quite as nasty as I thought it would be.
if mixed with milk
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wataga123: UNC_Samurai: So this whole story was a whiny rant about not being able to buy a 9mm penis compensator?  That's almost as lame as saying "Drink!" because someone brings up the President's terrible management of this omnipresent crisis.

Show us on the Hillary doll where she touched you.


The fark are you even on about?
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: So this whole story was a whiny rant about not being able to buy a 9mm penis compensator?  That's almost as lame as saying "Drink!" because someone brings up the President's terrible management of this omnipresent crisis.


The article is less whiny when you consider the context.  The author is a constitutional law professor who had previously written about his concerns with the PA governor's ability under the constitution to completely shut down the purchase of firearms, and contrasted them with the State of Illinois, which listed firearms providers as essential businesses for purposes of safety and security.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: Peeps are fud?
[miro.medium.com image 540x285]


Like MRE's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Screw 'em , they're a bunch of haters.

[Fark user image image 720x540]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
