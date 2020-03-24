 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   An interesting article about the risks of a recession. But what I want to know is, what the hell is in the background of that picture
38
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just lost The Game.
 
0per
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's death.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Do not look it in the eyes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
KILL IT WITH FIRE!!!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh, that? That's the Harbinger of Doom.

She's there to let us know we can rescue the economy if we sacrifice enough human life. So adorable.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a statement about how Japanese culture us watching from the background.
 
kabloink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beware, they travel in packs.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Judging by that picture we have gone full Purge
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Risk? Um, we're in a recession, declared or not.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aliens! The space armada is doing their breaking burn crossing Jupiter's orbit RIGHT NOW!
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Considering it's wearing a mask, why bother to blur it out?
ei.marketwatch.comView Full Size


Yes I know I just cursed you all.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

0per: It's death.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I larfed...
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That one part of Killer 7 makes a lot more sense now.
 
toejam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kabloink: [Fark user image image 400x300]

Beware, they travel in packs.


Those are dudes.

nttawwt
 
0per
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Risk? Um, we're in a recession, declared or not.


Nobody actually read the article, man.  But we believe you.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have we moved onto the Birdbox stage of this alternate timeline?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
d1xgwawrm1fpry.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [d1xgwawrm1fpry.cloudfront.net image 550x414]


That photo is wrong on so many levels. For example, that guitar should be in a case, not laying on the ground like that. What the F is wrong with that guy? Geez....
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's SARS-CoV-2.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zoom...
Enhance...
Color correct...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's one of those people in Times Square that sucker tourists get their picture taken with.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Judging by that picture we have gone full Purge


I kinda felt like that last night when the Emergency Alert went off on all our phones in Michigan to signal the start of our Shelter-At-Home Order.

Of course, it means little to me because my employer saw fight to categorize us as "essential" because we do work with stores that happen to carry groceries, so we're "part of the food supply chain" despite my never having anything to do with supplying food. Bottom Line: I have to go out today and be in public places that may or may not be full of other people who may or may not be infected, for little reason other than to make wealthy corporations happy.

After I work, I need to buy groceries for my elderly parents who are not leaving their house, then I need to drop them off without making contact with my folks, then go home and wash my clothes and decontaminate myself before making contact with anyone else just so I don't have the slightest chance of accidentally killing my loved ones or getting it myself and risking possible death with my already farked-up lungs and neurological disorders. But hey, "at least I still have a job" and can earn some money. Whoop-de-do. I'd much rather NOT risk dying. I'd much rather NOT put my family in danger.

I have a simple question to the CEOs and boards of these companies sending their people into retail stores to work: Will YOU do it? Will YOU go into these stores for hours on end, for less than $20 an hour, to do the things you ask of these people? Are you actually asking your front-line workers to do something you wouldn't do?

Because that's pretty shiatty right there.

If you're going to ask us to risk our lives, then you should be out there, too. Not telecommuting and sending us "messages from the CEO" in which you blow smoke up our asses from the safety of your farking mansion or corner office. You should be IN those places doing the work right along with the rest of us. If it's too dangerous for you to risk your life, then you shouldn't be asking us to do it, either.

If it's "safe as long as you take precautions" then YOU do it, you corporate greedsacks. YOU farking do it.
 
Toggles
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The initial survey results only cover the early part of the month, however,m before many large segments of the economy were shut down, but it gives a bad taste of what is coming. "

Unemployment is skyrocketing in part because this website won't hire an editor.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's one way to make sure people stay the hell away from you...
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Toggles: "The initial survey results only cover the early part of the month, however,m before many large segments of the economy were shut down, but it gives a bad taste of what is coming. "

Unemployment is skyrocketing in part because this website won't hire an editor.


The one time Farkers RTFA is the one time no one cares.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yup, we're about to see wave after wave of "our money is more important than your lives" editorials.  Enjoy.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB:

I have been leaving my "outdoor clothes" in the garage and changing in and out of them when I have to go shopping.

I go out yesterday to leave, get undressed to change into the clothes and my daughter decides to open the garage door while I am butt naked.

She thought it was funny....
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: CSB:

I have been leaving my "outdoor clothes" in the garage and changing in and out of them when I have to go shopping.

I go out yesterday to leave, get undressed to change into the clothes and my daughter decides to open the garage door while I am butt naked.

She thought it was funny....


Heh - so do I.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Recession?  This is a full on Depression.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x437]


This wasn't creepy when I fantasized it in my 20s.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: MaelstromFL: CSB:

I have been leaving my "outdoor clothes" in the garage and changing in and out of them when I have to go shopping.

I go out yesterday to leave, get undressed to change into the clothes and my daughter decides to open the garage door while I am butt naked.

She thought it was funny....

Heh - so do I.


Thirded
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

0per: Nick Nostril: Risk? Um, we're in a recession, declared or not.

Nobody actually read the article, man.  But we believe you.


Pretty much an all-purpose response for any Fark thread, only change it to "don't" believe you
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's one of the risks of a recession.  Your head becomes circular, five times too large, and your eyes widen.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty sure its Bill Maher with an ear to ear grin.
 
