(Huffington Post)   Sew, very old one: SEW LIKE THE WIND
48
•       •       •

BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife has been flirting with this for a couple of days now but hasn't taken the plunge.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need plethoras.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see people stepping up they way they did knitting socks for soldiers in the trenches in 1917.

Not so nice to be in a wealthy global superpower depending on people sewing like it's 1917...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: We're going to need plethoras.


They will ship them in a mail plane
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife has been making them for a few days now. Already sent some off to my BIL, who's a nurse in CA. He's not wearing them at work, but they give him something to use elsewhere, and his comment was "If it isn't as effective as the N95 masks, it's better than NOT wearing a mask."

It's interesting that Fark isn't shiatting on people doing this now. Last week, anyone making these was an "idiot".
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best surprise since:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: farkingismybusiness: We're going to need plethoras.

They will ship them in a mail plane


How would you know it's a mail plane?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the fabrics we found. Absolutely fitting message:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Parthenogenetic: farkingismybusiness: We're going to need plethoras.

They will ship them in a mail plane

How would you know it's a mail plane?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Three Amigos (4/12) Movie CLIP - A Male Plane (1986) HD
Youtube GPdEP_fFQhk
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: We're going to need plethoras.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, finally a Batman GoT crossover...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"We Do Not Sew"
 
UralMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Best surprise since:

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Interestingly, that movie came out 33 years ago and since it is El Guapo's birthday, today.......he is.......
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stig2112: My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.


Jesus.

Talk about supplies you never thought you'd see shortages of.

/war effort
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drove by Joann's. There was no one there
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a way, all of us has a COVID-19 to face. For some, shyness might be their COVID-19. For others, a lack of education might be their COVID-19 . For us, COVID-19 is a tiny, dangerous virus which could kill us. But as sure as my name is Lucky Day, the people of Santa Poco can conquer their own personal COVID-19, which also happens to be *the actual* COVID-19!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.


Yes and yes. Donate them. Go.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stig2112: Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.


^^^^^^^^^^THIS!!!^^^^^^^^^^

The wife has been looking everywhere, and everywhere is sold out. She ordered a big as reel of it from Amazon, but I don't think it's getting here until next week.

holdmybones: Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.


Possibly the same thing as I said my BIL the nurse mentioned. They won't get used in the hospital, but if he goes out and needs one, even less protection is better than NO protection. Try senior care type places as well, they are the ones we first heard the request from, because they need them for the staff AND the clients. I'm sure you can find someone. Hell, even a grocery store would appreciate them. Those are the best I can think of right now.
 
CNichols
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother wants to make masks with the stockpile of fabric she has. I'll show her this article when I get home from work.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Stig2112: My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.

Jesus.

Talk about supplies you never thought you'd see shortages of.

/war effort


I have some old boxers, you can cut the waistbands out of
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.


Yes. They are unsuitable for health care workers in direct patient contact with COVID-19 cases, but may be of use for other purposes. For example, oncology nurses need masks to minimize the risk of infection for patients whose immunity is suppressed due to chemotherapy.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Stig2112: Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.

^^^^^^^^^^THIS!!!^^^^^^^^^^


Try looking in the sporting goods section.  We found spools of 1/8" elastic cord on Amazon that should be here in a couple of days.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huggermugger: I just drove by Joann's. There was no one there


That's because everyone bought everything. The ones who weren't making masks were buying craft supplies so they don't go stir crazy sitting at home...
:-)

Seriously though, we were at JoAnn's yesterday, and it was the most crowded checkout area I've seen since this started, and I've never seen such a big pile of stuff that was ordered for pickup.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.


Yes.

They are using those to extend the life of the N95s. Unfortunately.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Stig2112: My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.

Jesus.

Talk about supplies you never thought you'd see shortages of.

/war effort


Hmm ... what about extra-long hair elastics?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: holdmybones: Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.

Yes and yes. Donate them. Go.


And Mikey1969

Thanks. I'll get on that. Going through garage and basement storage to see if I can find more from old projects.

Trying to make the most of this home time.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CNichols: My mother wants to make masks with the stockpile of fabric she has. I'll show her this article when I get home from work.


That's what I am doing. I have a massive amount of remnants that aren't big enough to make much of anything but will work swimmingly for this.
 
Gramma
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: holdmybones: Weird question that I can't find a direct answer for in two minutes of googling but figured some farker would know.

Is there is any need or benefit of donating the more flimsy face masks? Not the N95 but the lower level masks. I found two unopened boxes in a cabinet today.

Yes. They are unsuitable for health care workers in direct patient contact with COVID-19 cases, but may be of use for other purposes. For example, oncology nurses need masks to minimize the risk of infection for patients whose immunity is suppressed due to chemotherapy.


I gave a couple boxes of those to my niece - she's an ER nurse. She was happy to have them since the hospital is out of the better ones and told them to make due with bandannas. oof
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cotton would be so gross after only a few minutes. It's like a sponge.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stig2112: My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.


Would shock cord work?
 
Stig2112
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
aevorea:

Hmm ... what about extra-long hair elastics?

[Fark user image 425x566]

Those would probably work
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Wife has been making them for a few days now. Already sent some off to my BIL, who's a nurse in CA. He's not wearing them at work, but they give him something to use elsewhere, and his comment was "If it isn't as effective as the N95 masks, it's better than NOT wearing a mask."

It's interesting that Fark isn't shiatting on people doing this now. Last week, anyone making these was an "idiot".


Why do I suspect your output is still greater than all these claims of companies 'pivoting' to making masks and ventilators?

Feels like a lot of them are just doing massive burnouts (going nowhere, accomplishing little).
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mikey1969: Wife has been making them for a few days now. Already sent some off to my BIL, who's a nurse in CA. He's not wearing them at work, but they give him something to use elsewhere, and his comment was "If it isn't as effective as the N95 masks, it's better than NOT wearing a mask."

It's interesting that Fark isn't shiatting on people doing this now. Last week, anyone making these was an "idiot".

Why do I suspect your output is still greater than all these claims of companies 'pivoting' to making masks and ventilators?

Feels like a lot of them are just doing massive burnouts (going nowhere, accomplishing little).


Yeah, that seems hit an miss...

Some companies seem to be producing, some seem to have come through, but I think a lot are gonna talk about it until they don't have to do it anymore...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like ELon Musk has come through..

Didn't make ventilators, but he did buy a batch and is giving them to California.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology​/​489181-elon-musk-delivers-hundreds-of-​ventilators-bought-in-china-to-us
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aevorea: Peki: Stig2112: My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.

Jesus.

Talk about supplies you never thought you'd see shortages of.

/war effort

Hmm ... what about extra-long hair elastics?

[Fark user image 425x566]


Okay. 

For personal use? Use whatever the fark you want.

If you want it to go to a hospital, check with them first, so you can sew something they will use.

/but yeah, we're going to have to MacGuyver these
//and other things
///and probably our lives for a little bit
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Local hospital said to not use elastic because it can melt in the autoclave.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Joann's is closed now and I've heard other places are out of elastic.
So you know things are dire now.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peki: Stig2112: My wife started making masks and gowns for the local hospital last weekend.  The hospital put out a message desperately asking for donations.

Elastic is pretty much impossible to find now.

Jesus.

Talk about supplies you never thought you'd see shortages of.

/war effort


The classics will all be coming back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This sheltering is place is kind of like a DIY home economics class.

A nation of sweatshops because the "Big Orange Sweater in Chief" failed so miserably at his main responsibility, keeping the people safe.
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saw someone putting "fabric" from one of these inside.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that a good idea?  I'm surprised i'm not seeing more info on this...
 
Juc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PunGent: Nice to see people stepping up they way they did knitting socks for soldiers in the trenches in 1917.

Not so nice to be in a wealthy global superpower depending on people sewing like it's 1917...


Well with trump in power and screwing everything he touches, it's more like a world stupidpower.
I feel bad for the people who're going to get boned by all this.
At least it's something, I hope they're effective enough to save some lives, better than nothing.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Looks like ELon Musk has come through..

Didn't make ventilators, but he did buy a batch and is giving them to California.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/​489181-elon-musk-delivers-hundreds-of-​ventilators-bought-in-china-to-us


Christ what an attention whore asshole. He's probably sitting back eating crackers like a jackass right now too.

/amIdoingitright?
 
epyonyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As opposed to you know...ordering cokpa is to manufacture the products like we should since it'd be more efficient.
 
