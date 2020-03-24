 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   We discuss Covid life in NY and KY - our governors doing a fantastic job during these trying times but only one is sexy. Also Drew sounds the alarm about Fark and the next few weeks - tl;dr sign up for TotalFark ASAP. See newsletter for more info   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a newsletter?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bought TF for someone else last week, does that count?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe get your house in order and I'll consider it?

/no, I farking won't
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I bought TF for someone else last week, does that count?


Probably not if it's just an ALT.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a 50 minute podcast?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


I am NOT stubborn.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Give TF a shot.  It's not like you can go out and blow $5 on a drink right now.

It's worth it.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought Totalfark a few days ago, is that ok?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


I know. You get us for free!
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't have any money...
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


I am NOT ignorant.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also Drew sounds the alarm about Fark and the next few weeks - tl;dr sign up for TotalFark ASAP.

Read that as Drew needs more money, sign up now
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imapirate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do I need to sign up for TF?
 
probesport
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Suicidal Tendencies Send Me Your Money
Youtube 2ESWRtaHNU8
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Also Drew sounds the alarm about Fark and the next few weeks - tl;dr sign up for TotalFark ASAP.

Read that as Drew needs more money, sign up now


I guess all those twitter links aren't paying the bills.
 
forteblast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


Nailed it. You're in.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I bought TF for someone else last week, does that count?


yes
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, well.
At least here in KY the liquor stores are still open.

On the other hand:
https://www.wlky.com/article/document​s​-jefferson-county-covid-19-patient-wen​t-shopping-after-testing-positive/3190​2139

Oh, dear...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: There's a newsletter?


it's Not a Newsletter.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


Hi.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

forteblast: Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.

Nailed it. You're in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allegrita
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what is this "newsletter" and where do I find it?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My annual renewal date is in mid-September, so I'm getting a kick....
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: sign up for TotalFark ASAP

Not likely, as 90% of the users who post here regularly are insufferable, self important, stubborn, ignorant and toxic jackasses so no.


97 at a minimum, you boot-licking turd-polisher.

/flings poo
//sourced from a wet market in wuhan
///which makes it ARTISANAL poo
////and slashies personally curated by the poster.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.