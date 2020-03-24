 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Space.com)   Ground Control to Major Tom... Ground Control to Major Tom... Take your fish tank pills and put your face mask on   (space.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Kennedy Space Center, NASA, NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Space exploration, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine's announcement, Tracy Young, first positive case of coronavirus, Marshall Space Flight Center  
•       •       •

1745 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Major Tom | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube -aqvIU1dkD8
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we going to have a "First Case of Corona Virus" article for every institution in the US?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-aqvIU1d​kD8]


any day with a venture bros reference is a good day.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Corona virus?

I hear it's cleaner that Old Corona virus...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Are we going to have a "First Case of Corona Virus" article for every institution in the US?


Only if people don't stay home and away from each other and don't self isolate completely at the first sign of problems. Oh and stop ordering take out and oh keep trying to live like last year. Well, yeah.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is: Does the employee work on the tourist side or the sciency side? The article might have mentioned that, but I didn't read it, because viruses can't read.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great , like I needed another reason to be jealous of these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Corona what?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to dust this thing off (the device, not Richard Nixon).

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Great , like I needed another reason to be jealous of these guys.

[Fark user image image 850x564]
Corona what?


OMG. The Last Man on Earth is coming to life!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...don't read the comments...don't read the comments...don't read the comments...

*click*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Time to dust this thing off (the device, not Richard Nixon).

[s.hdnux.com image 600x400]


I got to walk around inside that trailer when I visited the USS Hornet Air & Space Museum about 14 years ago.

That had to have felt luxuriously large to the Apollo 11 astronauts, compared to what they were crammed into for nearly a week.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know Major Tom's a junkie.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Evil Mackerel: Great , like I needed another reason to be jealous of these guys.

[Fark user image image 850x564]
Corona what?

OMG. The Last Man on Earth is coming to life!


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a site with essential information that would benefit people.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I prefer this song more than what David Bowie sang:

Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home)
Youtube OMDbX1zksgI
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kb7rky: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Time to dust this thing off (the device, not Richard Nixon).

[s.hdnux.com image 600x400]

I got to walk around inside that trailer when I visited the USS Hornet Air & Space Museum about 14 years ago.

That had to have felt luxuriously large to the Apollo 11 astronauts, compared to what they were crammed into for nearly a week.


The process is to gradually introduce the astronauts to larger and larger quarters so that they don't experience shock when suddenly given open space.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here in Tampa Bay almost zero people have been tested and I'd be surprised if there was any large facility that *doesn't* already have COVID over all of it's surfaces.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Not a site with essential information that would benefit people.
[Fark user image image 825x388]


Really? "We don't mind you running adblocker but stop using adblocker."

It seems you really do mind if somebody is running adblocker.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: kb7rky: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Time to dust this thing off (the device, not Richard Nixon).

[s.hdnux.com image 600x400]

I got to walk around inside that trailer when I visited the USS Hornet Air & Space Museum about 14 years ago.

That had to have felt luxuriously large to the Apollo 11 astronauts, compared to what they were crammed into for nearly a week.

The process is to gradually introduce the astronauts to larger and larger quarters so that they don't experience shock when suddenly given open space.


Or else they might explode.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Are we going to have a "First Case of Corona Virus" article for every institution in the US?


Okay, who doesn't have COVID?
[99% of the world takes one step backwards]
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

max_pooper: WhoGAS: Not a site with essential information that would benefit people.
[Fark user image image 825x388]

Really? "We don't mind you running adblocker but stop using adblocker."

It seems you really do mind if somebody is running adblocker.


I was able to get in because I was just walking my adblocker.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
that building/collection of buildings is so farking cool.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.