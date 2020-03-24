 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Sending everyone back to the salt mines early will likely kill a bunch of people and make the economy worse. Considering this timeline, we should get our affairs in order   (news.trust.org) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please send don first.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

1funguy: Please send don first.


That presumes he was ever working to begin with.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: 1funguy: Please send don first.

That presumes he was ever working to begin with.


Well I am willing to settle for the inevitable outcome of committing him to a salt mine as opposed to his continued disastrous destruction of our country.
Whether he lives or dies is of no concern.
I don't even care if he does any work.  I just want him in a salt mine and out of the White House.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump is choosing GDP and the virus over the people he was sworn to protect.  He's going to end up not saving either one.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who do you trust to manage the economy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trump is choosing GDP and the virus over the people he was sworn to protect.  He's going to end up not saving either one.


It's his Kobayashi Maru and he can't reprogram the simulation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is daily meetings between the Trump Administration and Paul Rand. Putting the schmucks back to work first will help the rest of us. Also, the President should work closely with other dictators, notably the dictator of Brazil and his infected minions.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Marcus Aurelius: Trump is choosing GDP and the virus over the people he was sworn to protect.  He's going to end up not saving either one.

It's his Kobayashi Maru and he can't reprogram the simulation.


Didn't we start a trade war with the Kobayashi Maru?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm investing in Hemp, and rope manufacturing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Markets will react badly because they have learned that this approach doesn't work," Merk said. "From a medical point of view, you have to break the exponential growth and you do that with shelter in place policies."
The S&P 500 Index sank 3% on Monday.

It's up sharply this morning, so there goes that argument.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is ANYONE shocked by Trump and the GOP's willingness to prioritize the health of the economy and the 1%'ers bank accounts over the health and safety of ordinary citizens?

It's their freaking "brand Identity"

all those clean air, water and chemical safety rules the EPA gutted, the attempts to kill Obamacare, Slash medicaid and social security, make it harder to get SNAP an WIC and free school lunches....they are all the EXACT same thing
 
robertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The absolute best-case reading I can come up with is that they're trying to set up a "I wanted to get everyone back to work and save your jobs but those mean, nasty governors kept everything closed" narrative for when the economy is in the dumpster in November. The Greek chorus of "if grandma's gotta go, she's gotta go," though.

/Trump didn't close anything, so he can't open anything
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm investing in Hemp, and rope manufacturing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we tried staying home for whole week! What more could anyone ask?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make."
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it hurt the economy?  Yes.

How much?  I have yet to see any analysis that we could share.  Likely 1 to less than 100 deaths is just a blip on the radar but as it scales up, I assume the impact increases non-linearly but I don't know how much it does.  It would be nice if someone were to publish the economic impact of 1,000, 10,000, 100,000 and 1,000,000 deaths would have on the economy (assuming they were spreadout according to population).
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm investing in Hemp, and rope manufacturing


All my money's in wadded beef.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue states need to close the borders now, before it's too late.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A salt mine is likely the safest place to work during a viral outbreak.  Chexmix, cotardos.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: vudukungfu: I'm investing in Hemp, and rope manufacturing

All my money's in wadded beef.


Hope you're ready to go solo in the face of adversity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: All my money's in wadded beef.


600camp.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember. There are GOP politicians on record as saying killing 2.5% of the US population, over 8 million, is far better than damaging the economy.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so pleasantly surprised PR is getting this mostly right in comparison to the states. The toque de queda isn't going to stop. The guys I know doing pharmaceuticals on the big island figured out how to work from home or heh wear clean suits. The shipments ship.

Outside that and some small Ag, what are we going to do? There's no tourism, and won't be for a long time. Whatever hand outs and bailouts US companies get will unlikely make it here in any meaningful way...

It's like Maria; Trump will fark this up too and thousands will die needlessly and avoidably and the survivors will have to put it all back together again, again. Substitute chloroquine for paper towels and hit play.

At least this time the beer is cold, the internet works (kinda) and you can reliably get medicine or takeout.  So far. The dying will at least be in comfort and care they didn't have in Maria. So we got that going for us.

Socially it's a lot harder. We really are a get-together culture. One of my favorite parts of these islands. But people are mostly behaving and the weather doesn't suck.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark I've been up all night because my normally farked sleep pattern is ultra farked, reading and watching videos about Covid19. Why did I do that. I didn't need to do that. Where am I now? Ah!
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: "Markets will react badly because they have learned that this approach doesn't work," Merk said. "From a medical point of view, you have to break the exponential growth and you do that with shelter in place policies."
The S&P 500 Index sank 3% on Monday.

It's up sharply this morning, so there goes that argument.


It's up on economic stimulus news, not Trump being a dumbass and about to get thousands killed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Blue states need to close the borders now, before it's too late.


Alas, I'm not sure blue states can, thanks to the commerce clause.

I'd order the NG to seal the border anyway, but that's me.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: A salt mine is likely the safest place to work during a viral outbreak.  Chexmix, cotardos.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't get sick if you eat enough salt.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Olthoi: Blue states need to close the borders now, before it's too late.

Alas, I'm not sure blue states can, thanks to the commerce clause.

I'd order the NG to seal the border anyway, but that's me.


PR closed the ports. People coming in are subject to quarantine. Sometimes being an island colony has advantages
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: "Markets will react badly because they have learned that this approach doesn't work," Merk said. "From a medical point of view, you have to break the exponential growth and you do that with shelter in place policies."
The S&P 500 Index sank 3% on Monday.

It's up sharply this morning, so there goes that argument.


The markets know where they're going, alright.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I said I was sad that I couldn't visit my 80 year old parents, having them killed was not the solution I was thinking of.
 
evilized
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: How is ANYONE shocked by Trump and the GOP's willingness to prioritize the health of the economy and the 1%'ers bank accounts over the health and safety of ordinary citizens?

It's their freaking "brand Identity"

all those clean air, water and chemical safety rules the EPA gutted, the attempts to kill Obamacare, Slash medicaid and social security, make it harder to get SNAP an WIC and free school lunches....they are all the EXACT same thing


I dont know what you're on about. Most of my industry, hundreds of thousands of people, are now unemployed. The sooner things get rolling again the sooner people can feed their families and pay their bills.

Obviously this needs to be balanced with infection timeline, but likely what they are waiting to see is if the amount of recovered infected (immune) is high enough come april to allow people to slowly go back out into day to day life. If there is a 10 or 20% immunity that reduces the spread drastically. If high risk people stay isolated/working from home while everyone else goes back to work it may be fine.

The 1% are fine. It's literally everybody else that isn't and needs to be able to work.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: The absolute best-case reading I can come up with is that they're trying to set up a "I wanted to get everyone back to work and save your jobs but those mean, nasty governors kept everything closed" narrative for when the economy is in the dumpster in November. The Greek chorus of "if grandma's gotta go, she's gotta go," though.

/Trump didn't close anything, so he can't open anything


Difficulty: Most of those "mean, nasty governors" are Republican.  He might be able to badmouth Cuomo, Inslee, and Newsom, but that's risky seeing as those three states are right now the epicenter of the outbreak, and if those measures work, that damages him.  And he can't badmouth, say, Mike DeWine, who is still taking reasonable (if late, considering he estimated 100,000 Ohioans already infected at a time when there were only 3,500 confirmed cases nationwide) measures to halt the virus.

So his choice is to badmouth "the ebili Libruls" for things that actually work, or to badmouth Republican governors, causing a schism that turns some of those states blue.  In this case, keeping his trap shut would be prudent...but of course, he's totally incapable of doing that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: backhand.slap.of.reason: A salt mine is likely the safest place to work during a viral outbreak.  Chexmix, cotardos.

[Fark user image 260x194]

Can't get sick if you eat enough salt.


Can't stay alive if you eat too much salt, ergo virus free!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: The absolute best-case reading I can come up with is that they're trying to set up a "I wanted to get everyone back to work and save your jobs but those mean, nasty governors kept everything closed" narrative for when the economy is in the dumpster in November. The Greek chorus of "if grandma's gotta go, she's gotta go," though.

/Trump didn't close anything, so he can't open anything


Pretty much anything a politician is doing these days is for political posturing.  Look at me, I closed the barn door after the horse got out!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Olthoi: Blue states need to close the borders now, before it's too late.

Alas, I'm not sure blue states can, thanks to the commerce clause.

I'd order the NG to seal the border anyway, but that's me.

PR closed the ports. People coming in are subject to quarantine. Sometimes being an island colony has advantages


This may be a case of where being a territory has an advantage over being a state. But if nobody's sailing and nobody's flying, you basically get isolation for free.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Well, we tried staying home for whole week! What more could anyone ask?


And except for multiple trips to wal-mart and to pick up take out, I'd say we did a damn good job.

Now hurry up and open the casinos, so I can go sit with a bunch of coughing geezers and press a bunch of buttons other people have been touching all day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: BizarreMan: Marcus Aurelius: Trump is choosing GDP and the virus over the people he was sworn to protect.  He's going to end up not saving either one.

It's his Kobayashi Maru and he can't reprogram the simulation.

Didn't we start a trade war with the Kobayashi Maru?


That was at Shaka, when the walls fell.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly reminder that the U.S. was unprepared to respond adequately in the early days of the outbreak due to the long-standing republican policy of kneecapping government and rejecting scientific and expert evidence in favor of hunches and feelings.

Additionally, the Trump administration should have been acting no later than the end of January, but failed to taken any meaningful steps at all until about a week and a half ago. Closing some travel from China had no effect since the disease was already present and spreading within the U.S. when Trump issued the order.

There was no way to avoid this, but this administration did just about everything it could to make it worse and is now on a trajectory to go back to the same policies and behaviors that made things this bad in the first place. If Trump convinces businesses to reopen too early, all of the already limited progress made so far will be entirely erased and the virus will have a clear path to rip through the cpuntry, potentially sickening tens of millions of people.

You think having everyone telework and stay home is bad for business? Wait till you see what happens when millions of workers are cut down, lose houses, go bankrupt and wind up in a full-on panic.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: It would be nice if someone were to publish the economic impact of 1,000, 10,000, 100,000 and 1,000,000 deaths would have on the economy (assuming they were spreadout according to population).


Well, it would create job openings!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what do you think will happen to the economy when this gets exponentially worse and takes out the people that run vital services or infrastructure?

Farking short-sighted jackass.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Blue states need to close the borders now, before it's too late.


Blue states are rushing into Florida. I think you have the pattern wrong.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilized: Magorn: How is ANYONE shocked by Trump and the GOP's willingness to prioritize the health of the economy and the 1%'ers bank accounts over the health and safety of ordinary citizens?

It's their freaking "brand Identity"

all those clean air, water and chemical safety rules the EPA gutted, the attempts to kill Obamacare, Slash medicaid and social security, make it harder to get SNAP an WIC and free school lunches....they are all the EXACT same thing

I dont know what you're on about. Most of my industry, hundreds of thousands of people, are now unemployed. The sooner things get rolling again the sooner people can feed their families and pay their bills.


-Because you have no real social safety nets, mainly thanks to Republicans..

Obviously this needs to be balanced with infection timeline, but likely what they are waiting to see is if the amount of recovered infected (immune) is high enough come april to allow people to slowly go back out into day to day life. If there is a 10 or 20% immunity that reduces the spread drastically. If high risk people stay isolated/working from home while everyone else goes back to work it may be fine.

-It won't matter what the numbers are like. Without support, people will be forced back into whatever work they can get regardless, and you'll be in a (much) worse situation than Italy, possibly even worse than China (they at least took this shiat seriously).

The 1% are fine. It's literally everybody else that isn't and needs to be able to work.

-The 1% don't half a fark about you and would see you and everyone you know dead for a .01 increase in their wealth. They are not fine, they're losing money.

/my guess as to what that Farker was on about
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: sleze: It would be nice if someone were to publish the economic impact of 1,000, 10,000, 100,000 and 1,000,000 deaths would have on the economy (assuming they were spreadout according to population).

Well, it would create job openings!


And reduce traffic.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: sleze: It would be nice if someone were to publish the economic impact of 1,000, 10,000, 100,000 and 1,000,000 deaths would have on the economy (assuming they were spreadout according to population).

Well, it would create job openings!


There are already lots of job openings, they're just for skilled work that companies can't find people.

Guess we'll just have to issue more visas to bring in more people from countries that didn't choose to slaughter their own population because they weren't being led by a pea-brained reality TV celebrity.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Marcus Aurelius: Trump is choosing GDP and the virus over the people he was sworn to protect.  He's going to end up not saving either one.

It's his Kobayashi Maru and he can't reprogram the simulation.


He's a Romulan schill and he will bail out the Farengi.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilized: Magorn: How is ANYONE shocked by Trump and the GOP's willingness to prioritize the health of the economy and the 1%'ers bank accounts over the health and safety of ordinary citizens?

It's their freaking "brand Identity"

all those clean air, water and chemical safety rules the EPA gutted, the attempts to kill Obamacare, Slash medicaid and social security, make it harder to get SNAP an WIC and free school lunches....they are all the EXACT same thing

I dont know what you're on about. Most of my industry, hundreds of thousands of people, are now unemployed. The sooner things get rolling again the sooner people can feed their families and pay their bills.

Obviously this needs to be balanced with infection timeline, but likely what they are waiting to see is if the amount of recovered infected (immune) is high enough come april to allow people to slowly go back out into day to day life. If there is a 10 or 20% immunity that reduces the spread drastically. If high risk people stay isolated/working from home while everyone else goes back to work it may be fine.

The 1% are fine. It's literally everybody else that isn't and needs to be able to work.


Why don't you have 6 weeks of paid sick leave to rely on right now, with another 6 in the case of a national emergency?  the folks in the UK have that.  They also have free healthcare so those afflicted can get early testing and treatment.  Trump isn't worried about your paycheck.    hell this stimulus could take care of that in a snap.  You know that $500 billion "corporate slush fund" the GOP is insisting on added to this Coronavirus?  You could use that same money  to literally pay every salaried or hourly worker in the US for 5 weeks
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
We're boned.  We're boned either way.

If people are given the false hope that things will re open soon, and they don't, it creates unrealistic expectations. If the shut down is extended (which it should be, look at Hong Kong)  People will come back out, and spread this thing around.  It'll be even worse.

Either way, in the end it will become another political football.  Both sides will seize on it and we will be in even more of a mess.

I don't see this ending well.  Sorry, I just don't.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: yohohogreengiant: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Olthoi: Blue states need to close the borders now, before it's too late.

Alas, I'm not sure blue states can, thanks to the commerce clause.

I'd order the NG to seal the border anyway, but that's me.

PR closed the ports. People coming in are subject to quarantine. Sometimes being an island colony has advantages

This may be a case of where being a territory has an advantage over being a state. But if nobody's sailing and nobody's flying, you basically get isolation for free.


Oh amigo, Cuesta mucho.

I'm grateful I am surrounded by beauty.

Miss my friends.
 
adj_m
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is Trump dodging the reality of this so he can make some money really a surprise though? He did call it a war.
 
