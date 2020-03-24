 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   If you feel the need to sit with a bunch of coughing strangers in a closely packed metal tube, you'll want to get on that now
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From what I've been reading, domestic flights have been pared back 20-30% and those operating are quite empty.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They would like to pare back so that they can cram more people per tube to up the infection rate.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: From what I've been reading, domestic flights have been pared back 20-30% and those operating are quite empty.


That's why they're being pared back. If those planes were full, they wouldn't have pulled back the route. They would LOVE to fly their full schedule with full planes, it's how they make money.

They're paring back to avoid losing even more money, and I would not be surprised if at least one airline said "We can't make money on any routes right now. Let's just park the planes."
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems crazy to me that we've shut down all restaurants and non-essential retail.  But we still have no problems putting hundreds of strangers in close proximity for hours on end, who then go somewhere far away with whatever diseases they may be carrying.

Also if the planes are as empty as everyone says, wouldn't it be better for the airline to cancel the flight all together, versus running a flight at a financial loss?

/honest question, I don't know the full economics of commercial flights.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: They would like to pare back so that they can cram more people per tube to up the infection rate.


Yep. Then they get another bailout and we go back to pre-deregulated prices for the same uncomfortable shiat service that's become the norm. fark the airlines.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Seems crazy to me that we've shut down all restaurants and non-essential retail.  But we still have no problems putting hundreds of strangers in close proximity for hours on end, who then go somewhere far away with whatever diseases they may be carrying.

Also if the planes are as empty as everyone says, wouldn't it be better for the airline to cancel the flight all together, versus running a flight at a financial loss?

/honest question, I don't know the full economics of commercial flights.


Essential workers in the critical infrastructure industries still need to travel.  For example, I might have to fly to a different city to join a ship.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need to get your fix there's always this:
Virtual Airline Passenger Simulator

Flight Simulator
Youtube Eg6gQ8YylVM


LOL
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: If you need to get your fix there's always this:
Virtual Airline Passenger Simulator

[YouTube video: Flight Simulator]

LOL


I was just thinking about that. First we have virtual classrooms, and now a virtual airline shutdown? Yeah, I dont need to sit through that. I'll just take a normal flight, thanks.
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I booked a couple months ago before this shiat hit the fan, Ohio to Maui for myself and wife and two
grown daughters to attend another daughters wedding.
I don't really want to be crammed into a tube on May 8 to go to ORD then to LAX and on to OGG.
Wonder how reimbursements if any how that's going to play out.
We are all boned proper I guess
 
dougermouse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any company that accepts handout money, I mean bribe money, I mean BAILOUT money should be barred from ever buying back stock as a way to artificially inflate the stock price.  Pay dividends to reward owners.  If the airlines had been sitting on that cash for you know a rainy day, they'd been fine.  But no, had to inflate the stock since that is the majority of the reward method for the C* level.

Stop giving C* level psychopaths stock and they will stop stupid stuff around the stock.  Because the stock price is actually a really bad indicator of the actual health of a company.  Too many C* people are pump and dump-ers just looking for a little burst of stock price so they can cash out.
My own company has a problem with midlevel managers not approving projects unless they are sexy enough to get them a VP title.  Making money doesn't matter to them, and finance slides lie almost as much as our POTUS.
Capitalism is failing in this time of common need, and there is enough money to go around, it's just the system has allowed hoarding beyond reason (Apple's 200B+ cash for example).  Apple alone could keep the fragile bottom paid during lockdown, but we've decided that it's better to let millions face homelessness and starvation than to ask the rich to do something with money they will never spend.
That is how much of a cult capitalism has become.
Meanwhile as the smartest ant in a family of grasshoppers, they are all coming to me for money now that their jobs are out.  Can't take back those tatoos, unfire those 200 rounds of ammo a weekend shooting sprees, or undrink that case a weekend habit, but sure you can ask to raid my stash.  So all my plans go out because they didn't have any plans at all.   Sounds fair.

Because the moral of that story is the same as the airline bailout.  It's never a loan, and if you give them money you'll get nothing back but more requests next time because why plan when they know you'll bail them out.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. Shut it down. Now.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: I booked a couple months ago before this shiat hit the fan, Ohio to Maui for myself and wife and two
grown daughters to attend another daughters wedding.
I don't really want to be crammed into a tube on May 8 to go to ORD then to LAX and on to OGG.
Wonder how reimbursements if any how that's going to play out.
We are all boned proper I guess


A lot of companies are screwing their customers, they are offering just ''credit'' with the airline, no refund.

So you're basically giving a interest-free loan to the airline for months if not years... if the airline doesnt go bankrupt and you lose all your money.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hmmmm....maybe

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry subby. There are still buses, trains, and subways.
 
