(JSOnline)   Oh great, now the dinosaurs are coming back...and they're on parade. Actually, this is pretty darn cool   (jsonline.com) divider line
18
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for this
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwwww! Very sweet!

/ I need to buy one of those costumes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0per
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That dino in the background has saggy boobs.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Roll back the rock(To the Dawn of time)
Youtube qGoDxgTE08U
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They were just hiding behind the furniture all along, waiting for a chance to leap out and devour Scott Adams, the famous Trumper-Pumper.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
steklo: [Fark user image 850x727]
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image 584x500]steklo: [Fark user image 850x727]


probably because his arms can't reach the keyboard.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No sign of any dinasuars here. Getting this type of response from a lot of links on Fark for quite a while now and have been meaning to point it out. The campaign starts today since I have nothing better to be doing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hopjes: No sign of any dinasuars here. Getting this type of response from a lot of links on Fark for quite a while now and have been meaning to point it out. The campaign starts today since I have nothing better to be doing.
[Fark user image image 850x557]


Chunky cheeseheads running around in their skivvies?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And look what happened to them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Chunky cheeseheads running around


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, I got one of those costumes last year for my grandson's 5th birthday. It was awesome arriving at his party as a T-Rex, and he loved it.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally, a way to hide the fact that I'm wearing a mask and gloves out in public and not look like a total dork!

/Why didn't I think of that
 
EL EM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Need more stegosaurus.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you haven't seen Allegro Non Troppo, you need to. It is an Italian answer to Disney's Fantasia.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/best version of Ravel's Bolero
//unless you are a drummer
///then there is no best version
 
