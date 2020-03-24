 Skip to content
(The Root)   Should you be snitching on people who aren't practicing social distancing?
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snitching
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To whom would you be snitching?  Just wait 2 weeks and then Skype in to their funeral.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social pressure is how we enforce behavior expectations.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes.  And if it continues report them to whomever takes those reports.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I already did.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Snitch, or hit them with a seven foot baseball bat.
 
alltim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
shun them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone called the cops on the private school next to the warehouse where I work in an industrial park because they didn't close xD
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: To whom would you be snitching?  Just wait 2 weeks and then Skype in to their funeral.


And support Microsoft? Fat chance of that.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But if I snitched on Subby's mom, I'd   have to go back to cold lonely internet porn.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snitches get stitches. Urgent cares can provide said stitches
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Snitches get stitches Coronavirus
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They get stink face.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure if you confront them gently, they will share half their hoard.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Snitch, or hit them with a seven foot baseball bat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OldJames: Snitches get stitches. Urgent cares can provide said stitches


As long as you don't have a cough, fever or shortness of breathe
Any of those symptoms in Pennsylvania and you have to call the ER and see if they will accept because medical practices aren't allowed to let you in the door
Why yes it is a Catch 22 for people who aren't sick enough
On the brighter side Pennsylvania has vastly expanded the scope of those health care providers eligible to perform telemedicine visits.
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They want to be close together stitch them together like a human centipede
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Roughly a third of Americans are 'rona deniers. Snitching is pointless until we go Wuhan with detention camps, or go Kentucky with shoot-to-kill quarantines.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nobody likes a rat.
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Throw a string of firecrackers at them and then let everyone who looked, snitch on them.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfool: They want to be close together stitch them together like a human centipede


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Social pressure is how we enforce behavior expectations.


Good point.

Question: To whom do we rat on about all these damn snitches?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes. How is this a question? Yes, tell people if someone is helping spread a pandemic.

There was a thread on reddit where people just started sharing the awful stories they have about their encounters with people openly, brazenly, and sometimes gleefully disobeying COVID rules. Some people proudly exclaimed on planes or in hotels that they had coronavirus as they were touching things and said they were happy they were spreading it.

They should be in farking jail for that shiat. If you tell me you have COVID and start touching things around me, I'm calling the police on you that instant.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll never be ready to sign up with the U.S. Stasi.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some guy on Nexdoor was posting about a large group of guys playing basketball.  I made a sarcastic comment asking why he did not stop it. I was shocked by how many people thought he should have!

Really, people. Get your ass kicked or let the virus do its thing to the "groupies".

/ Your choice
// Not mine
/// Could get slashies for your troubles.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Social pressure is how we enforce behavior expectations.


Very clear authoritative guidance has been issued by the WHO and the CDC for distancing from individuals that are coughing or sneezing, and not spending more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of a healthy individual indoors.  Individuals and local governments have been misinterpreting the guidance and acting on let latest internet speculation.  They are justifying their actions with "better safe than sorry", but this affects their credibility on the science vs. whatever-I-believe-is-truth battle.  There is no evidence of people getting sick from outdoor surfaces or while in close contact with healthy individuals outdoors.  Yet, neighbors my neighbors are calling the mayor panicked because some kids were on swings in the park.  But, the city is actively encouraging you to enter the small vestibule to your favorite restaurant to pickup take-out.

This is overkill and it's going to bite us in the ass when we as a society try to talk about global heating, vaccinations, or gun safety.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My "proud of her ignorance, authoritarian moralistic" sister is still hosting her overweight, smoking friends to neighborhood drunkfests.  Most of them are in their sixties and seventies.

It will be like like the Opioid crisis all over again.  "A bunch of morally weak degenerates without the willpower to stop!"  (Pot meet kettle) Suddenly two of her friends die of heroin overdoses, and "it's all the Sackler's fault, and why wasn't Narcan available!?"

Once a few of her friends die, it will be all "Why did no one warn us about the face eating leopards we invited into our homes!
 
feanorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

2wolves: I'll never be ready to sign up with the U.S. Stasi.


Far too many are, however. Fark is filled with them.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Someone called the cops on the private school next to the warehouse where I work in an industrial park because they didn't close xD


is it a Christian school? many evangelicals are defying the social distancing orders because they believe it violates the first ammendment
 
