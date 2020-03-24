 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Church: "Jesus will protect us from coronavirus." Jesus: "You're on your own"   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    Kentucky, Christian Church  
wademh
2 hours ago  
I approve of the typo in the headline.
You won't die in a car crash on the way to church. There won't be a mad gunman shooting you down. No. You'll be saved for the coronavirus. It's your destiny. God wills it.
 
RolandTGunner
1 hour ago  
I'll just get this out of the way.

I'll just get this out of the way.
 
hubiestubert
51 minutes ago  
Apparently they forget that their God is the one that sends plagues. And cancer. And the dibeetus.
 
Walker
47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
20 minutes ago  
Jesus will use your death as a lesson to others about social distancing.
 
whippersnapper
20 minutes ago  
Matthew 4:7

/idiots
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
18 minutes ago  
Playing god isn't paying the bills anymore, Jesus is building my hot rod.
 
croesius
18 minutes ago  
"I sent you a car, a boat, and a helicopter!"
 
Number 216
18 minutes ago  
For anyone who says Jesus will protect you from coronavirus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
16 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I'll just get this out of the way.

[Fark user image image 415x379]


Jesus, he's touching his face.
 
middlewaytao
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose
14 minutes ago  
God helps those who help themselves. Mainly those who do not put moral parables ahead of scientific fact.

This is why modern churches have lightning rods on their steeples, and those that don't have no steeples to protect.
 
zeroflight222
14 minutes ago  
Jesus is out grilling some fajitas for the neighbors.  Real standup guy so we're not on our own.  Unless you mean Jesus, in which case he has been self isolating for 2000 years now so follow his example.
 
steklo
13 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Jesus is out grilling some fajitas for the neighbors


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JNowe
13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Apparently they forget that their God is the one that sends plagues. And cancer. And the dibeetus.


But he did help our football team win a big game, so there's that.
 
Pharmdawg
12 minutes ago  
Two pastors at local churches are now in local hospitals.  Should have believed harder I guess.
 
6nome
12 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Unless you mean Jesus, in which case he has been self isolating for 2000 years now so follow his example.


Existential distancing.
 
Pinner
11 minutes ago  
Burn.
 
hugram
10 minutes ago  

JNowe: hubiestubert: Apparently they forget that their God is the one that sends plagues. And cancer. And the dibeetus.

But he did help our football team win a big game, so there's that.


Hmmm... I was praying for the other team to win.  Thanks, Obama.
 
B0redd
9 minutes ago  
Our Father, who art in heaven,
hallowed be thy name;
BRAAAAIINS
thy kingdom come;
thy will be done;
on earth as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
BRAAAAIINS BRAAAAIINS
And forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation;
but deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
the power and the glory,
for ever and ever.
BRAAAAIINS BRAAAAIINS BRAAAAIINS BRAAAAIINS

once again for luck
 
JNowe
8 minutes ago  

hugram: JNowe: hubiestubert: Apparently they forget that their God is the one that sends plagues. And cancer. And the dibeetus.

But he did help our football team win a big game, so there's that.

Hmmm... I was praying for the other team to win.  Thanks, Obama.


Don't take it badly.  All it means is that Jesus loves us more.
 
evilsofa
7 minutes ago  
Easter Sunday is in two and a half weeks. A lot of people are going to be quite upset that they won't be able to go to church.
 
steklo
4 minutes ago  

evilsofa: A lot of people are going to be quite upset that they won't be able to go to church.


Not as many as you think....

blessedmag2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
3 minutes ago  
Waiting for for a week to see where UT hot spots pop up after 100s of mormans gathered at the airport to greet return missionaries, then scattered back to their towns.
Hi, grandma! I missed you so much! Hey everyone, let's huddle up by grandma and grandpa while I tell you some missionary stories about me and Elder Felcher! Get a few 2-liter, Diet Cherry 7-ups this may take a while.
Then we'll hold hands and pray!
 
rogue49
3 minutes ago  
Uhh, Dad is in charge now
This is "old-school" - Old Testament wraith.

You're not going to get the Son until the sun comes out after the raging storm.

There will be LOTS of healing needed then...
 
big pig peaches
3 minutes ago  
"a worshipper"? Hate to break it to you, but it's more than a single worshiper.
 
SBinRR
1 minute ago  
University Church of Christ ...

The same religious type as my parents.  Fortunately their church was smart enough to follow instructions, with their minister posting something along the lines of "I trust God, but I still wear a seat belt".
 
dletter
1 minute ago  
You know what, if Trump and other GOP want to "reopen" society way too early, let's let them... as long as we require anybody not doing social distancing/quarantining going forward be required by a LEO to sign a document stating they are DNV... "Do Not Ventilate", if the need arises.  They also go to the bottom of the line if they show up at an ER with COVID symptoms.

Honestly, THAT is a major reason why we are doing this, to not overstress the Emergency medical system.  If people want to be out and potentially catch it and suffer or die... let them.

They could also have some sort of marker they have to wear that shows they have signed the document... maybe a button or ribbon, or perhaps a cap...
 
Walker
less than a minute ago  

evilsofa: Easter Sunday is in two and a half weeks. A lot of people are going to be quite upset that they won't be able to go to church.


Look, as long as I get my Reeses peanut butter eggs I'll be good.
 
