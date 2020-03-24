 Skip to content
(Guardian)
37
    Asterix, Asterix illustrator Albert Uderzo, French comic book artist, beloved Asterix comics, writer René Goscinny  
37 Comments
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asterix books were hugely popular with me as a kid. Every trip to the library would involve me getting borrowing at least one.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had a truly remarkable life.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
some say he's an ahole
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Kenny Rogers, now this guy. Non-coronavirus Entertainment trifecta in play?
 
Paddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'from a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus'

We might hear that a lot more in the coming months...but if hospitals are overwhelmed, you might as well list these in with coronavirus deaths, too, as preventable deaths delayed due to the crisis...

Though, he was 92, so this one probably wouldn't have mattered much...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To anyone learning French or who has children learning French, get Asterix comics in French.   They'll get a bizarro view of French history but it's great for language skills.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. His work brought great joy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My favourite is Unhygienix the fishmonger.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amazing thing is when they translated it to English, they had to come up with a whole new set up puns - and they did it.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loved Getafix the Druid.


Loved Getafix the Druid.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Getafix for the Druid
Cacophonix for the bard
Fulliautomatix for the Blacksmith

Genius, the Roman names were even better "Ave Christmas Bonus!"

And the style of lettering to indicate different languages for the goths etc.

Just genius


Getafix for the Druid
Cacophonix for the bard
Fulliautomatix for the Blacksmith

Genius, the Roman names were even better "Ave Christmas Bonus!"

And the style of lettering to indicate different languages for the goths etc.

Just genius
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French comic-book artist, who created Asterix with the writer René Goscinny, dies at home 'from a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus*


*It was totally the coronavirus
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of this Asterix. I thought reference was for the PBX.
I'm wrong a lot.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn shame. Its an awesome open source PBX
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
I'm wrong a lot.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I loved the Asterix books...well, I still do, really. I have to say, thought, that they were much better with both Uderzo and Goscinny.
Anthea Bell and Derek Hodderidge's translations were brilliant as well. I tried several years ago to find some stuff on their approach to translating Asterix but didn't come up with much. One article I did read mentioned how they realised they couldn't translate every joke, so they'd shift jokes around: they'd insert a pun into the English where there wasn't one in the French to make up for one they couldn't do in the French.

Also, until I spent a great boozy night at a bar near Tokyo with a French Asterix fan, I never realise how much political parody and social commentary they included, especially from the late Sixties.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

My French teacher showed it to us in high school

Fromage d'amour


My French teacher showed it to us in high school

Fromage d'amour
 
0per
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
who?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Died of a heart attack unrelated* to the Corona virus.

*Unrelated in that he did not have the disease.  It is still possible that hearing about all the corona deaths for people in his age group caused a panic that induced the heart attack.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
... novel coronavirus only kills between 1 and 3% of the infected.  That's super-high for a viral disease in the modern age, but it's not so high that you need to put "Unrelated to the Coronavirus" in every obituary.

We know if you died in a car wreck, or of a heart attack, or by falling off a ladder into a tank of hungry sharks, that it wasn't COVID-19 related.  Or we assume that by default and if it is, that's something you need to specify.

// Also I liked Asterix, though I wouldn't say I've read every bit of it by a long shot, and this is a bummer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I thought the druid was Geriatrix?

\ SOMEONE was Geriatrix.

And of course, Asterix was the star *, and Obelix made stone monuments.

Loved Getafix the Druid.


I thought the druid was Geriatrix?

\ SOMEONE was Geriatrix.

And of course, Asterix was the star *, and Obelix made stone monuments.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

At 92, you're dying of being 92.

We know if you died in a car wreck, or of a heart attack, or by falling off a ladder into a tank of hungry sharks, that it wasn't COVID-19 related.  Or we assume that by default and if it is, that's something you need to specify.

// Also I liked Asterix, though I wouldn't say I've read every bit of it by a long shot, and this is a bummer.


At 92, you're dying of being 92.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IlGreven: We might hear that a lot more in the coming months...but if hospitals are overwhelmed, you might as well list these in with coronavirus deaths, too, as preventable deaths delayed due to the crisis...


A heart attack at 92 is not a preventable death.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Clearly you do, because three farkers in thread have already lost their minds despite an explicit and quoted statement to the contrary.


Clearly you do, because three farkers in thread have already lost their minds despite an explicit and quoted statement to the contrary.
 
Juc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I honestly thought he was long dead with how long those books have been around.
 
turboke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sad. His work brought great joy.

[Fark user image 498x649]

My favourite is Unhygienix the fishmonger.


Goatsix?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

However his death was unremarkable.


However his death was unremarkable.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sports stars mourn his passing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mrs. Geriatrix FTW.
 
Arxane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: luckyeddie: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The amazing thing is when they translated it to English, they had to come up with a whole new set up puns - and they did it.

Loved Getafix the Druid.

I thought the druid was Geriatrix?

\ SOMEONE was Geriatrix.

And of course, Asterix was the star *, and Obelix made stone monuments.


Geriatrix was the name for the short old man with the tall hot wife (who was based off Uderzo's actual wife).

As someone who grew up reading Asterix comics, this is indeed a sad day. Uderzo was an incredible artist who created something truly special with his writing partner Goscinny. I will forever be grateful for all of the laughs they've given me over the years.

However, I do have to point out that while Uderzo was an amazing artist, his writing skills are nowhere near as good. After Goscinny died in 1977, the writing quality in the comics took a sharp dive when Uderzo picked up writing duties as well, especially after Asterix and the Magic Carpet. A lot of people point to Asterix and the Falling Sky as the absolute worst of the Uderzo-penned stories (and it is really bad, basically Uderzo's screed against manga with some racist Japanese caricatures), but Asterix and the Secret Weapongives it a run for its money with a feminism parody that moves into outright misogyny (the secret weapon turns out to be a legion of female soldiers...who are defeated by...wait for it...shopping!). Asterix parodies are meant to be fun, and those last few comics weren't fun. Uderzo made the right decision to give the series over to a new writing/drawing team.

Despite those last few comics he wrote, Uderzo deserves all the praise he gets for his artwork. May he Rest In Peace.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

They were a heavy favorite in my corner, as well.  I was lucky enough to know French well enough to enjoy the puns and word-play in TWO languages.  : )


They were a heavy favorite in my corner, as well.  I was lucky enough to know French well enough to enjoy the puns and word-play in TWO languages.  : )
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought the last thing was the dagger symbol.  I  was afraid someone stabbed him.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The old dude with the very young blond wife was Geriatrix.

Loved Getafix the Druid.

I thought the druid was Geriatrix?

\ SOMEONE was Geriatrix.

And of course, Asterix was the star *, and Obelix made stone monuments.


The old dude with the very young blond wife was Geriatrix.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geriatrix was the village elder.  Obelix was a "menhir delivery man".

The Chief was Vitalstatistix, and Asterix's pet was Dogmatix.

Loved Getafix the Druid.

I thought the druid was Geriatrix?

\ SOMEONE was Geriatrix.

And of course, Asterix was the star *, and Obelix made stone monuments.


Geriatrix was the village elder.  Obelix was a "menhir delivery man".

The Chief was Vitalstatistix, and Asterix's pet was Dogmatix.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

He is clearly shown making menhirs, which are stone pillars, much like obelisks are. I didn't want to give the pun away immediately.


He is clearly shown making menhirs, which are stone pillars, much like obelisks are. I didn't want to give the pun away immediately.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

