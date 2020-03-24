 Skip to content
(USA Today)   When COVID-19 treatments do arrive, they will likely fall into two categories, neither of which you will probably be able to afford   (usatoday.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remdesivir seems to be the best hope I've seen:
https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/coronav​i​rus-in-washington-state-patient-says-e​bola-drug-saved-his-life/

Should be some large clinical trials released in early April:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/22/g​i​lead-suspends-access-to-experimental-c​ovid-19-drug-remdesivir/
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A vaccine, when available, will be free of charge* to all Canadians.

*Yes I know it's not really free, but it will be available to all Canadians at no charge upfront. This will ensure our most vulnerable citizens will be able to be vaccinated, hopefully fully stopping the disease rather than have it fester in the poorest communities.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: A vaccine, when available, will be free of charge* to all Canadians.

*Yes I know it's not really free, but it will be available to all Canadians at no charge upfront. This will ensure our most vulnerable citizens will be able to be vaccinated, hopefully fully stopping the disease rather than have it fester in the poorest communities.


"But they have to live with the boot of socialism on their necks." - Trump voters who will die bankrupted by medical bills
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: A vaccine, when available, will be free of charge* to all Canadians.

*Yes I know it's not really free, but it will be available to all Canadians at no charge upfront. This will ensure our most vulnerable citizens will be able to be vaccinated, hopefully fully stopping the disease rather than have it fester in the poorest communities.


Seeing as how a vaccine likely won't be ready to go until the new year, I'm thinking there's a good chance that America will follow suit.

Although if Trump and the GOP win in November, we're all farked so bad.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Remdesivir seems to be the best hope I've seen:
https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/coronavi​rus-in-washington-state-patient-says-e​bola-drug-saved-his-life/

Should be some large clinical trials released in early April:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/22/gi​lead-suspends-access-to-experimental-c​ovid-19-drug-remdesivir/


Remdesivir is about as effective as hydroxychloroquine, actually.  Probably a cell membrane permeation thing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Despite .. President Donald Trump's own optimism surrounding the effectiveness of several existing drugs .. there are no proven treatments for COVID-19.  "There's no magic drug out there right now," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases"


Why does Anthony Fauci hate Trump? Why does he want to hurt America by disagreeing with Dear Leader™?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How old are you?   67?  Get on the the cart?  No? GUARDS!!!
 
sid244
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If and when there is a vaccine (which I doubt), I wonder what anti-vaxxers will do?

My guess...
Anti-vaxxer - "Covid-19 is different than measles or chicken pox, that's why I plan on immunizing my kids for it."
Rest of the world - ARE YOU EFFING SERIOUS!!!
 
groupthink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Healthy people don't need doctors, sick people need doctors - proverb according to Mike Pence
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a shiatty format for an article. Constantly interrupting itself.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: swaniefrmreddeer: A vaccine, when available, will be free of charge* to all Canadians.

*Yes I know it's not really free, but it will be available to all Canadians at no charge upfront. This will ensure our most vulnerable citizens will be able to be vaccinated, hopefully fully stopping the disease rather than have it fester in the poorest communities.

"But they have to live with the boot of socialism on their necks." - Trump voters who will die bankrupted by medical bills


I had to Funny this because otherwise...

I need to change that Pam meme to "That's not how Socialism works!"

\Oh FFS
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Corona viruses are not something we've ever tried to deal with.  So don't hold your breath.  If this keeps killing people on a regular basis, we might have therapies *years* from now.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
say good bye to your loved ones.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How 'bout now? Is there a miracle drug for cover-19 now?


Now?


Now?
 
