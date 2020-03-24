 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Priest diagnosed with coronavirus who was given ventilator by parishioners, dies after giving it to younger patient   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Hero, Maximilian Kolbe, Giuseppe Berardelli, Italy, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, 72-year-old, Europe, Lombardy, Italian government  
•       •       •

1133 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So a priest gives it to a younger patient while on a respirator? That's perverted but impressive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was gonna make a joke about a priest not wanting to get blown, but don't want any bad karma.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't even gonna snark.  I'm impressed.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be too many heroes to go around unfortunately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I was gonna make a joke about a priest not wanting to get blown, but don't want any bad karma.


Yeah. The guy willingly gave up his own life to save another. Not going to mock that.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: There will be too many heroes to go around unfortunately.

[Fark user image image 353x540]


His name is Robert Paulson?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: There will be too many heroes to go around unfortunately.

[Fark user image image 353x540]


no its becky
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stand up human thing to do, it is nice to see people doing this for each other but wish it wasn't in this way.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There may not be a god, but there are godly people.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him. May he RIP.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Martin said it best.  There is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

In a shortage of hero priests, he truly was a hero.

/Catholic.
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazingly brave and selfless.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: James Martin said it best.  There is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

In a shortage of hero priests, he truly was a hero.

/Catholic.


Whoever wrote the gospel of John said it first.

John 15:13
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best kind of christian.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I was gonna make a joke about a priest not wanting to get blown, but don't want any bad karma.


Karma doesn't exist in Christianity.

In fact, Christianity preaches the opposite. God's grace and mercy, even towards those who deserve it the least.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: geom_00: James Martin said it best.  There is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

In a shortage of hero priests, he truly was a hero.

/Catholic.

Whoever wrote the gospel of John said it first.

John 15:13


That would be John.

Name out front should have told ya.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Karma doesn't exist in Christianity.


The idea sort of exists in Calvinism, but in a sort of cack-handed way.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there will be worldwide memorials by the time this is through.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Walker: I was gonna make a joke about a priest not wanting to get blown, but don't want any bad karma.

Karma doesn't exist in Christianity.

In fact, Christianity preaches the opposite. God's grace and mercy, even towards those who deserve it the least.


Karma isn't a real thing at all.  It's just another superstition.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://covidactnow.org/state/IA
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: geom_00: James Martin said it best.  There is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

In a shortage of hero priests, he truly was a hero.

/Catholic.

Whoever wrote the gospel of John said it first.

John 15:13


I came here to quote that, glad I read the comments first. It's perfect.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: https://covidactnow.org/state/IA


wrong thread. whoops.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: James Martin said it best.  There is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

In a shortage of hero priests, he truly was a hero.

/Catholic.


Dude! I should have summoned you for this silly little thread.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1075425​5​?from_page=myrecent#new
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed to the void, good priest.

/ Well done.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: geom_00: James Martin said it best.  There is no greater love than to lay down your life for a friend.

In a shortage of hero priests, he truly was a hero.

/Catholic.

Whoever wrote the gospel of John said it first.

John 15:13

That would be John.

Name out front should have told ya.


Actually....

https://m.fark.com/comments/10736719/​J​ohns-gospel-is-a-forgery-Here-comes-bi​blical-science

/No snark for the priest.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many evangelical protestant preachers will scratch each others' eyes out in the scramble to get ventilators, even if they test negative?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cynical move just to be sainted.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Respect.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If you're admitted into a hospital for COVD-19, you have a %75 of survival.
If you're put on a ventilator, you have a %3 chance of survival. (Aggregate of current outcomes)
Yes, what he did was heroic. It might have even mattered, as a younger person stands a better chance. Couldn't say what the % difference is, but it gets better with every year younger the recipient is.
As a 72 year old with underlying health problems, his doctor probably told him that his chances were pretty much nill.
Good of him to give someone else a shot at life though.
 
radbaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Practice what you preach...   Mad respect.  Even if he had underlying conditions that was a selfless act.

Bravo
 
bdub77
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Godspeed, white collar dude. Well done.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This pisses me off.
 
sid244
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As long as the priest didn't do anything inappropriate to the kids, he should get bumped to the front of the line in heaven.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.