Aaaand...here come the ghouls out to scam the elderly with fake coronavirus test kits
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm generally opposed to the death penalty, but I do make some exceptions about the people I'm willing to share the planet with.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is no way that a massive untapped market with huge potential demand and nothing to  satisfy it was going to lay undisturbed in America, of all places.

No way.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The test kits are pretty easy to replicate.  A swab and a sealable collection tube.

It's getting the swab tested post-collection that seems to be the big hangup.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm generally opposed to the death penalty, but I do make some exceptions about the people I'm willing to share the planet with.


Kill them and feed them to the homeless. We already eat creatures higher up on the humanity scale.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Got mine today, looks legit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: wademh: I'm generally opposed to the death penalty, but I do make some exceptions about the people I'm willing to share the planet with.

Kill them and feed them to the homeless. We already eat creatures higher up on the humanity scale.


Lock them all in a pit and make them eat each other to survive.  Stream it on YouTube as a warning to any and all scammers.

After a fair, but quick trial, of course.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That took longer than expected.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cynicalbastard: wademh: I'm generally opposed to the death penalty, but I do make some exceptions about the people I'm willing to share the planet with.

Kill them and feed them to the homeless. We already eat creatures higher up on the humanity scale.

Lock them all in a pit and make them eat each other to survive.  Stream it on YouTube as a warning to any and all scammers.

After a fair, but quick trial, of course.


Throw in the assholes selling cures and you got yourself a deal.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nair on your genitals is one way to test for the virus.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: Got mine today, looks legit.
[Fark user image image 425x425]


It also doubles as an icy hot back patch!
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better yet, any charlatan trying to scam people with covid cures it tests gets automatically compelled to participate in the rushes human trials of covid treatments.
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard there were scammers going around neighborhoods posing as doctors, trying to gather personal information under the guise of checking symptoms or some nonsense. I figured if one came to my door, I'd point out the large backyard with plants and trees blocking my neighbors' view, and how easy it would be to bury something human-sized deep enough nobody would notice it. Farking scumbags.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: AmbassadorBooze: cynicalbastard: wademh: I'm generally opposed to the death penalty, but I do make some exceptions about the people I'm willing to share the planet with.

Kill them and feed them to the homeless. We already eat creatures higher up on the humanity scale.

Lock them all in a pit and make them eat each other to survive.  Stream it on YouTube as a warning to any and all scammers.

After a fair, but quick trial, of course.

Throw in the assholes selling cures and you got yourself a deal.


No prob.  Unless the cure comes from a CDC approved medical professional, and has been vetted, it is a scam, so it qualifies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ghouls?  They aren't going to be able to take that sweet sweet money with them.  You can give it to me for a test that makes you feel safe or to the kin-ingrates (kingrates!) that will use it to buy a Nintendo Switch and a big screen TV.

Your call but as your lungs fill with liquid and the cold grasp of death is upon you, you can struggle and say "But the Freakstorm Test said I was virus free!  Free!"  or your can say "Don't bequeath any of my money to Randy.  He never finished high school like he promised me...."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sir_Farkalot: Better yet, any charlatan trying to scam people with covid cures it tests gets automatically compelled to participate in the rushes human trials of covid treatments.


Then put the survivors in a pit and make then eat each other to survive.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Y'all need to get my iPhone Covid Testing App:

1.  Download app.  Only $5.99!
2.  Stick a q-tip up your nose and swish it around a little bit.
3.  Use your phone to take a photo of the q-tip.  Natural daylight yields best results, but you can use artificial indoor lighting or even the flash and still get an accurate result.
4.  The app will use microsensors and a patented algorithm to look for Covid samples on the q-tip.  Please wait 15 seconds.
5.  The app will return a result, either "Yes, you have it!  Go to a hospital." or "No, you're fine, but you should probably test again in a day."  These results are estimated by the manufacturer to be 85% accurate and are comparable to lab test sensitivities.
6. If the test said you have Covid and the hospital says you don't, it's not because the test just generates random numbers to yield a result.  That's a valid programming technique.  More likely, you ought to clean the food off your camera.  Or purchase my iPhone Self-Sanitizing App for $5.99 and run the test again.
7.  No refunds.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: wademh: I'm generally opposed to the death penalty, but I do make some exceptions about the people I'm willing to share the planet with.

Kill them and feed them to the homeless. We already eat creatures higher up on the humanity scale.


Worms, for instance.
 
miscreant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sir_Farkalot: Better yet, any charlatan trying to scam people with covid cures it tests gets automatically compelled to participate in the rushes human trials of covid treatments.


Does that include your orange idiot in chief who's been telling people to take random medications for it?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Take the scammers, and sell them to China as pangolin meat.  Maybe when their wet markets get filled to the brim with "pangolin" meat, they will start cleaning up their act.  And we save the actual pangolins in the process.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next month it will be looting the houses of the dead
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

