(Some Guy)   To lift your spirits in these dark and uncertain times, here is Milana Vayntrub with a special message for Fark. Oh, that's not so terrifying   (cameo.com) divider line
52
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, she's adorable.

Not sure if she's PrankCallofCthullu or not, but if it's someone else, you're pretty lucky to know her.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doing my part to make everyone's social distancing a little weirder.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm so sad they didn't make the Squirrel Girl movie with her!!  No sarcasm/sardonicism/snark.  I would genuinely loved to have seen that!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much did that cost?

/I was just sure she was going to give me a shout out.......
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh my FSM, that is awesome!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Note to self to check back when I get home in about 90 minutes.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's adorbs. Has a saucy gamine thing going on that one rarely sees outside of Audrey Hepburn, Audrey Tatou, or Bambi in lingerie.

She also neither knows nor cares about my existence!

Whelp, back to eating my feelings.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Doing my part to make everyone's social distancing a little weirder.


Your stalwart service continues. We thank you.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I don't think she has to worry about anyone here saying bad things about her..

.. note, that's NOT an invitation to prove me wrong!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.K., that is probably the best thing since Ric Romero told us that water is wet.

Should we rename the Fark mascot "George?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Doing my part to make everyone's social distancing a little weirder.

Your stalwart service continues. We thank you.


I do what I can; I am merely a tool to help adjust your spirits. Indeed, how often has it been said, "Boy that PCoC sure is a huge tool"?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She is just ridiculously hot.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I won't say bad things about her at all.  However, there would probably be a big 'ewww' in her response if she did hear what I'd have to say/would like to do with her...

/sadly that is the same response that I get from MrsRT...sigh
//but there is a big, warm fuzzy feeling this morning knowing that in some tiny, tiny way I'm two degrees of separation from her (I'm in a thread with PCoT & she's mentioning him in that thread...)
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: adamgreeney: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Doing my part to make everyone's social distancing a little weirder.

Your stalwart service continues. We thank you.

I do what I can; I am merely a tool to help adjust your spirits. Indeed, how often has it been said, "Boy that PCoC sure is a huge tool"?


Great job this is awesome
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, Milana!  Nice to meet you!  Say hi to George, and be careful because squirrels carry lots of nasty diseases.  The parts that are not disease are composed of pure evil.

If you do decide to come to the internet you should definitely come here, we have great cooking tips.  And advice for squirrel bites.  Not good advice, but hopefully it will make you smile.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did she say she loves me?!?  I'll be socially distancing myself according to NY DOH regulations.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Doing my part to make everyone's social distancing a little weirder.


Man, did you just improve YOUR color....
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.


Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Doing my part to make everyone's social distancing a little weirder.


You're a good person. A good person.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.


You do, actually, you just don't know it.  I am a little surprised myself.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

basemetal: How much did that cost?

/I was just sure she was going to give me a shout out.......


Looks like $39? That seems CRAZY. Why am I not having all sorts of celebrities do this??? If they every get around to sending out those stimulus checks, I know what I'm spending mine on!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: And I'm typing this from the toilet.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image image 659x939]


Oh.  Oh my. Oh my goodness.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's like, by far, in my top-10 favorite Uzbekistani actresses right now.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay Okay Okay, I now know. No amount of social distancing is going to keep one from knowing of her.

/no longer typing from my toilet.
//carrion
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Awwww, she likes us! Don't worry, we won't be mean to you, as long as you are being nice to George.

csb: I had an employee who was from Uzbekistan. Ethnic Russian, so he got the heck out when the USSR broke up and native Uzbeks started "asserting themselves." Terrific employee and all around good guy.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image 659x939]


Yes.  Yes indeed.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I miss Lily. :(

I miss Denise from Taco Bell.

I miss Ali Landry, Doritos Girl. Woooohoooo boy, that was the first mention out of just about everybody's mouths the next morning and not the Super Bowl.

Though I have a thing for redheads, I never saw what others saw in Wendy.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WE MUST PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that was sweet.

Wil better step up his game.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark feels a little classier than usual today.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meanmutton: basemetal: How much did that cost?

/I was just sure she was going to give me a shout out.......

Looks like $39? That seems CRAZY. Why am I not having all sorts of celebrities do this??? If they every get around to sending out those stimulus checks, I know what I'm spending mine on!


Counterpoint.

Vince Neil's (Motley Crue) drunk video to super fan
Youtube 8ElXNe6LQFs
 
KeithLM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look up LivePrudeGirls on Youtube for more of her delightfully weird humor.  Her and Stevie Nelson don't work together anymore so they aren't putting up new videos there, but there's still a lot of good stuff.
 
Scuttlebutt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image image 659x939]


Adorable is not the right description for that image.  Plenty of other things she does is adorable, but only a eunuch would use that description.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

basemetal: How much did that cost?

/I was just sure she was going to give me a shout out.......


Well, with the highly obscure method of clicking the link on the page there, I discovered that it would be $39...which is a very random price point.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image 659x939]


Oh my god!
That is an awesome bathroom.
 
jdjoker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
vudukungfu said it best a few years ago, when a story came out about her quietly helping Syrian refugees:

I knew she was pretty.
Didn't know she was beautiful.
 
darch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image 659x939]


*motherofgod.jpg*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, uh...does anyone know of any gyms that are open right now?
 
Gleeman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image image 659x939]

Oh.  Oh my. Oh my goodness.


Seconded. Gorgeous young lady.

/my bunk, fap.gif, etc
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image 659x939]

Oh my god!
That is an awesome bathroom.


It sure is.  I'd love a better look at the knobs on the sink.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Knautilus: Fark feels a little classier than usual today.


[fart noises intensify]

FTFY
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image image 659x939]


I'll be quarantined in my bunk for a bit.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlashHarry: WayneKerr: I've social distanced my whole life so I don't know who this person is. And I'm typing this from the toilet.

Adorably cute/hot/funny actress/comedian. You may know her as the AT&T Girl from a while back. She was also occasionally on Silicon Valley. But mainly she's known for being incredibly adorable.

[Fark user image image 659x939]


Has kind of a Christina Hendricks thing going on.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope no one tells her about the FARK squirrel.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I still think a series with her, Progressive Flo, and the Wendy's Redhead playing fictionalized versions of themselves as similar "TV commercial actresses" who all live together in an apartment and all lose their commercial gigs at the same time and have to navigate those post-steady work waters could be a pretty amusing series.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meanmutton: Why am I not having all sorts of celebrities do this???


Maurice LaMarch is on there and will gladly record a message as Morbo, or Kif, or Orson Welles. Just sayin'. Also, I believe you can pay Chris Hanson to tell someone to have a seat over there.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That actually helped today. Thanks
 
