(Guardian)   New study from the Ric Romero Institute finds that electric cars produce less CO2 than gas vehicles. Yes, even with the production factored in. Who could have predicted this?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there is not enough lithium on the planet to provide batteries for all the cars. Chexmix liberals.

/so burn oil
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: But there is not enough lithium on the planet to provide batteries for all the cars. Chexmix liberals.

/so burn oil


New filter. Love it.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh boy oh boy.  As soon as the quarantine is over, let's all rush out and buy electric cars.  Teslas, of course, because they're the coolest.

And Elon will use your gratitude to further the destruction of our life support systems, which seem to be under a little bit of stress right now.

But hey--as long as you get your cool new electric car.
 
aarond12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's not enough oil for all the cars for long either.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh boy oh boy.  As soon as the quarantine is over, let's all rush out and buy electric cars.  Teslas, of course, because they're the coolest.

And Elon will use your gratitude to further the destruction of our life support systems, which seem to be under a little bit of stress right now.

But hey--as long as you get your cool new electric car.


I seem to recall you once posting about visiting national parks.

Did you ride your horse there or something?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's good.

The 'lectricity comes from coal fired plants.

That's bad.
 
Juc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still need enough magnets and crap for batteries etc.
Whoever comes up with better and more eco friendly (and easier to make) batteries will be the next bill gates.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nocrash: But there is not enough lithium on the planet to provide batteries for all the cars. Chexmix liberals.

/so burn oil


Every car company that's serious about mass production of electric cars is developing new battery chemistries that reduce the amount of the rarest metals and increase the amount of more commonly-found metals. Tesla, GM, and VW are all adding more cobalt and introducing aluminum to their battery packs and getting more energy density.
 
gestug [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's almost like both electric and gas powered cars are produced in factories
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Nocrash: But there is not enough lithium on the planet to provide batteries for all the cars. Chexmix liberals.

/so burn oil

Every car company that's serious about mass production of electric cars is developing new battery chemistries that reduce the amount of the rarest metals and increase the amount of more commonly-found metals. Tesla, GM, and VW are all adding more cobalt and introducing aluminum to their battery packs and getting more energy density.


Have they tried potato?
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aarond12: There's not enough oil for all the cars for long either.


People have been whinging about approaching "peak oil" for forty years.   Oil production is not running out any time soon.
 
haterade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Serious Black: Nocrash: But there is not enough lithium on the planet to provide batteries for all the cars. Chexmix liberals.

/so burn oil

Every car company that's serious about mass production of electric cars is developing new battery chemistries that reduce the amount of the rarest metals and increase the amount of more commonly-found metals. Tesla, GM, and VW are all adding more cobalt and introducing aluminum to their battery packs and getting more energy density.

Have they tried potato?


Pshhh... clearly the obvious answer is to burn the batteries for fuel
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apparently the next big hurdle to reducing car emissions once electric cars go mainstream will be reducing tire emissions. They give off carbon/other emissions just rolling down the road.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's good.

The 'lectricity comes from coal fired plants.

That's bad.


Not really. Coal is being decimated.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's good.

The 'lectricity comes from coal fired plants.

That's bad.


Vudukungfu noticed the article: that's good
Vudukungfu didn't RTFA: that's stupid
 
madgonad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Olthoi: vudukungfu: That's good.

The 'lectricity comes from coal fired plants.

That's bad.

Not really. Coal is being decimated.


It will never totally go away. We use a crapton of it in steel production. I think over a third of current production goes to that industry.
 
