(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Appliance stores report run on freezers, as you can use them to store both your hoarded food and grandma during this pandemic   (woodtv.com) divider line
70
70 Comments
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uncle Ebenezer fit nicely into one, years ago.

/If you pick that one up, then you'll enjoy my self-made sample in a jar (it's ice, made from nectar, actually).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Uncle Ebenezer fit nicely into one, years ago.


Here in Pennsylvania, it's legal to leave your loved one propped up in the living room for up to 3 days, but they have to be on dry ice.

After that, they need to go in the freezer.  Unless they opt for the vulture treatment, like me.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't use it to store the 55-gallon drum of lube.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
until the power goes out.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once the weather heat up just a bit: power outages. GUARANTEED.

And that will be all she wrote.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Don't use it to store the 55-gallon drum of lube.


I have you farkied as "Wrist Escape Velocity"... and you continue to deliver.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: until the power goes out.


That's why I bought a ton of rock salt.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you only have one grandma in the freezer you aren't exactly hoarding them.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: khitsicker: until the power goes out.

That's why I bought a ton of rock salt.


i dont think rock salt is the right kind to use to mummify grandma. The ancient Egyptians used natron.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be sure to put them on a designated electrical circuit, people. I know that you all want to do the right thing and you'll all call out an electrician for $500.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a story from WI maybe 15 years ago of a guy who when his mother passed away he put her in the freezer so he could keep collecting the SS checks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure you keep the cardboard box it came in, you might need it or be able to sell it at a premium soon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this. People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.


redlightvintage.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting this to happen soon, i figure some folks would realize that not all their precious hoard of supplies was going to stay good for very long at room temp or even in the fridge.   I also would not be much surprised to see an upswing in the sale of food dehydrators
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Just be sure to put them on a designated electrical circuit, people. I know that you all want to do the right thing and you'll all call out an electrician for $500.


and don't forget the $100 permit
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you bring grandma in to the store for a fitting?  I don't want to cram grandma in to a small one but I don't want to waste the extra space.  I don't think Grandma wants to share a freezer with some pizzas either.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.


People were saying that after 9/11.  "Everything has changed, our lives will never be the same again."  And yet, our lives aren't significantly different than they were pre-9/11, other than flying being more of a hassle.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.


Counterpoint: every year the US has natural disasters and every year people fail to stock up on basic supplies.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: i dont think rock salt is the right kind to use to mummify grandma. The ancient Egyptians used natron.


Natron is a combination of regular salt and sodium-chloride, that is baking soda.   You can make your own natron, which works pretty well for mummifying things.  You probably don't want to know how I know this.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: khitsicker: i dont think rock salt is the right kind to use to mummify grandma. The ancient Egyptians used natron.

Natron is a combination of regular salt and sodium-chloride, that is baking soda.   You can make your own natron, which works pretty well for mummifying things.  You probably don't want to know how I know this.


Username checks out.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used it when grandma got run over by a reindeer.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: until the power goes out.


That is where the generator comes in handy.

/or you live in a cold place in the country
 
Spooonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: If you only have one grandma in the freezer you aren't exactly hoarding them.


Unless, of course, you happen to be hoarding the grandma of your sibling or cousin -- then it's kinda a selfish hoarding.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.


Good. Preferable to everyone making last minute runs on things leaving shortages.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother had his basement fridge die on Sunday, closest chest freezer in stock was in Wisconsin, over 400 miles away.
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys, that was me. I figured if I could freeze enough TP, then I might be able to stomach Taco Bell again.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this. People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

[redlightvintage.com image 379x300]


i was taught to do that at a very young age from my depression era grandfather.  I always have a pantry packed with non-perishables.  For giggles I took stock a few weeks ago.  I have roughly 180 meals
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.


It's been practice in my family to have a freezer to carry at least half a cow's worth of meat since freezers were a thing.
Also tons of dried meat, but I dunno maybe that's a metis thing.
man I need to go buy a ton of jerky.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: khitsicker: i dont think rock salt is the right kind to use to mummify grandma. The ancient Egyptians used natron.

Natron is a combination of regular salt and sodium-chloride, that is baking soda.   You can make your own natron, which works pretty well for mummifying things.  You probably don't want to know how I know this.


Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate.  Sodium chloride is salt.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Just be sure to put them on a designated electrical circuit, people. I know that you all want to do the right thing and you'll all call out an electrician for $500.


let someone into my house?  he might have the coronavirus!!!
this will be fine
mccallent.comView Full Size


now pardon me, i have to be at church in 20 minutes.  we're having a bake sale afterwards to raise money for our protest march against religious persecution during this time of injustice!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

People were saying that after 9/11.  "Everything has changed, our lives will never be the same again."  And yet, our lives aren't significantly different than they were pre-9/11, other than flying being more of a hassle.


This has changed our day to day lives far more than 9/11 did.  At least for those of us who didn't live within fallout distance of ground zero.  Also the fact that the empty store shelves came from an imaginary need, not an actual one, doesn't bode well for 'after this is over'.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus - protection from the inevitable nuclear strike.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this. People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

[redlightvintage.com image 379x300]


Interesting, the Del Monte and Campbell's labels are so iconic that you can still pick them out more than a half century later. I wonder how many brands have managed to keep their core identity unchanged that long without some marketing manager wanting to freshen things up?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Just be sure to put them on a designated electrical circuit, people. I know that you all want to do the right thing and you'll all call out an electrician for $500.


What good does a dedicated circuit do when the power goes out?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

It's been practice in my family to have a freezer to carry at least half a cow's worth of meat since freezers were a thing.
Also tons of dried meat, but I dunno maybe that's a metis thing.
man I need to go buy a ton of jerky.


If you're going to get any significant quantity it's cheaper to get a dehydrator and buy meat on sale to make your own.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: sodium-chloride, that is baking soda


Sodium bicarbonate.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: What good does a dedicated circuit do when the power goes out?


None, but it ensures that your freezer (which generally pulls quite a few amps) doesn't trip the breaker and spoil your stash.  Also my older freezers don't like GFIs.  They will trip them out in the matter of a day.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Juc: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

It's been practice in my family to have a freezer to carry at least half a cow's worth of meat since freezers were a thing.
Also tons of dried meat, but I dunno maybe that's a metis thing.
man I need to go buy a ton of jerky.

If you're going to get any significant quantity it's cheaper to get a dehydrator and buy meat on sale to make your own.


Delivery date: May 1st (probably).
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: steklo: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this. People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

[redlightvintage.com image 379x300]

Interesting, the Del Monte and Campbell's labels are so iconic that you can still pick them out more than a half century later. I wonder how many brands have managed to keep their core identity unchanged that long without some marketing manager wanting to freshen things up?


Quaker Oats updated their dude awhile back. The internet talked about it non-stop for a whole five minutes.

The trick is to leave the glance appeal unchanged. It looks the same out of the corner of your eye, but you have to change it up enough that the director of marketing likes the new design. Go towards small details that have to be pointed out and that the public will feel clever for being able to find.

Smug bastards.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: I might be able to stomach Taco Bell again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: If you're going to get any significant quantity it's cheaper to get a dehydrator and buy meat on sale to make your own.


I've had my smoker fired up once already (for a mess of whitefish) and will be doing the same for smoking some side pork into bacon once the curing process is done.  So far, the stay at home thing has made me pretty productive.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: WayneKerr: Just be sure to put them on a designated electrical circuit, people. I know that you all want to do the right thing and you'll all call out an electrician for $500.

What good does a dedicated circuit do when the power goes out?


You might not go into for a week and it's good to have it on its own line. My brother had $300-400 of food go bad because something tripped the breaker.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent 30 years in retail. There has never been a more bizarro situation ever. What people were buying one month ago from a mix of products and categories standpoint, bears absolutely no resemblance to today. Setting aside the stress, it's fascinating actually, on an intellectual and professional level. My junior merchants are really getting a Master's class in retailing and they'll be all the better for it when this ends.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Wave Of Anal Fury: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

People were saying that after 9/11.  "Everything has changed, our lives will never be the same again."  And yet, our lives aren't significantly different than they were pre-9/11, other than flying being more of a hassle.

This has changed our day to day lives far more than 9/11 did.  At least for those of us who didn't live within fallout distance of ground zero.  Also the fact that the empty store shelves came from an imaginary need, not an actual one, doesn't bode well for 'after this is over'.


I don't disagree that this is a bigger deal than 9/11.  But we're a remarkably short-sighted species with an even shorter memory.  Once the dust settles from this, and money that would have been spent on hoarding starts to compromise the kind of life that people want to live (do I spend my $20 on hoarding toilet paper or on the new Avengers movie?), the hoarding will taper off.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  We're supposed to keep our TP in the freezer?

I've been doing it wrong... brb, I've got a couple rolls nearing their expiration date.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I've spent 30 years in retail. There has never been a more bizarro situation ever. What people were buying one month ago from a mix of products and categories standpoint, bears absolutely no resemblance to today. Setting aside the stress, it's fascinating actually, on an intellectual and professional level. My junior merchants are really getting a Master's class in retailing and they'll be all the better for it when this ends.


out of curiosity, what are the differences and what's still the same?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: big pig peaches: khitsicker: until the power goes out.

That's why I bought a ton of rock salt.

i dont think rock salt is the right kind to use to mummify grandma. The ancient Egyptians used natron.


That's a waste of good meat.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Abox: Wave Of Anal Fury: Abox: I don't think we're ever going to return to normal after this.  People will continue to hoard in preparation for the next thing.

People were saying that after 9/11.  "Everything has changed, our lives will never be the same again."  And yet, our lives aren't significantly different than they were pre-9/11, other than flying being more of a hassle.

This has changed our day to day lives far more than 9/11 did.  At least for those of us who didn't live within fallout distance of ground zero.  Also the fact that the empty store shelves came from an imaginary need, not an actual one, doesn't bode well for 'after this is over'.

I don't disagree that this is a bigger deal than 9/11.  But we're a remarkably short-sighted species with an even shorter memory.  Once the dust settles from this, and money that would have been spent on hoarding starts to compromise the kind of life that people want to live (do I spend my $20 on hoarding toilet paper or on the new Avengers movie?), the hoarding will taper off.


You're probably right with enough time, if the gas lines of the 1970s didn't force us into the mindset of vehicle efficiency then I doubt a few months of partially bare shelves is going to cause people to change their long-term habbits like people who made it through the great depression where there were actual decades long deprivations.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
