 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   JOANN Fabrics and Crafts stores working with customers to make masks for frontline workers. Unfortunately if the the virus doesn't get them 'glitter lung' will in a few months   (wric.com) divider line
34
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?


Because those people are starting to see the trickle of SARS Cov 2 patients now, which will in about a week or two be an onslaught.

/Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

basemetal: NewportBarGuy: Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?

Because those people are starting to see the trickle of SARS Cov 2 patients now, which will in about a week or two be an onslaught.

/Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic


So, you route supplies to the worst hit areas and resupply goes to those who gave it out.

They do the same thing in combat. You push what you have to the front and work on resupply.

Sitting on shiat for a week or two when people need it now can cost more lives.

Not saying they give it all up, they give a percentage and so does everyone in minimally impacted areas. It's not widespread everywhere. There are whole hospital communities that could donate 25-50% of their supplies to help now and would be able to be resupplied as production is ramping.

They won't because they will hold onto every single supply just in case. While that sounds prudent... if you want to prevent more cases, making sure those in the worst areas have what they need to protect docs and other non infected persons should be priority one.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: basemetal: NewportBarGuy: Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?

Because those people are starting to see the trickle of SARS Cov 2 patients now, which will in about a week or two be an onslaught.

/Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic

So, you route supplies to the worst hit areas and resupply goes to those who gave it out.

They do the same thing in combat. You push what you have to the front and work on resupply.

Sitting on shiat for a week or two when people need it now can cost more lives.

Not saying they give it all up, they give a percentage and so does everyone in minimally impacted areas. It's not widespread everywhere. There are whole hospital communities that could donate 25-50% of their supplies to help now and would be able to be resupplied as production is ramping.

They won't because they will hold onto every single supply just in case. While that sounds prudent... if you want to prevent more cases, making sure those in the worst areas have what they need to protect docs and other non infected persons should be priority one.


And in two weeks, those who gave away their supplies (which are extremely low already) are going to do what?   Because they won't be getting any new supplies in two weeks.  Here, they are begging the dentists in the state for any PPE they have, and asking the oral surgeons if they can donate their anesthesia gear.  I don't think you grasp the direness of the situation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: NewportBarGuy: basemetal: NewportBarGuy: Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?

Because those people are starting to see the trickle of SARS Cov 2 patients now, which will in about a week or two be an onslaught.

/Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic

So, you route supplies to the worst hit areas and resupply goes to those who gave it out.

They do the same thing in combat. You push what you have to the front and work on resupply.

Sitting on shiat for a week or two when people need it now can cost more lives.

Not saying they give it all up, they give a percentage and so does everyone in minimally impacted areas. It's not widespread everywhere. There are whole hospital communities that could donate 25-50% of their supplies to help now and would be able to be resupplied as production is ramping.

They won't because they will hold onto every single supply just in case. While that sounds prudent... if you want to prevent more cases, making sure those in the worst areas have what they need to protect docs and other non infected persons should be priority one.

And in two weeks, those who gave away their supplies (which are extremely low already) are going to do what?   Because they won't be getting any new supplies in two weeks.  Here, they are begging the dentists in the state for any PPE they have, and asking the oral surgeons if they can donate their anesthesia gear.  I don't think you grasp the direness of the situation.



I'm in on statewide and nationally meetings about it. It's not a dire situation in every part of the country and won't be for a good portion of it. They CAN spare supplies and should be doing it now. They should have done it last week.

All I hear from places is "We'd rather not say what we have on hand. Our leadership is not comfortable sharing." And they have no cases for 2 weeks. Not even presumptive positives.

I did not say give out everything. I said they can spare some of their supply to cover critical areas like major cities who by their very nature are going to be hit MUCH harder than any rural area.

Suppliers ARE ramping up productions and I know because I'm talking to hospitals all across the country talking about orders coming in and moving shiat around. 3M is rapidly ramping up shipments and could back-fill and borrowed supplies.

It requires all kinds of logistics here not just hold onto everything until MAYBE some hospital needs it when other places need it right now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: All I hear from places is "We'd rather not say what we have on hand. Our leadership is not comfortable sharing."


Given the state of our current "leadership", that seems prudent to me.  The White House is doing a pretty good bull in the china shop routine.  What would happen if Trump heard that a certain hospital somewhere had extra supplies, for instance?  And then decided to blab that on TV, or tweet about it?
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: /Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic


Yep, I'm actively asking people if they have elastic, it's low on supply nationwide.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: basemetal: /Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic

Yep, I'm actively asking people if they have elastic, it's low on supply nationwide.


The nation's underwear manufacturers are stepping up to close the "mask gap"   but the fabric they have won't protect like n-85, so its a stopgap
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: basemetal: NewportBarGuy: Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?

Because those people are starting to see the trickle of SARS Cov 2 patients now, which will in about a week or two be an onslaught.

/Hey, Joann, need more 1/4"-1/8" elastic

So, you route supplies to the worst hit areas and resupply goes to those who gave it out.

They do the same thing in combat. You push what you have to the front and work on resupply.

Sitting on shiat for a week or two when people need it now can cost more lives.

Not saying they give it all up, they give a percentage and so does everyone in minimally impacted areas. It's not widespread everywhere. There are whole hospital communities that could donate 25-50% of their supplies to help now and would be able to be resupplied as production is ramping.

They won't because they will hold onto every single supply just in case. While that sounds prudent... if you want to prevent more cases, making sure those in the worst areas have what they need to protect docs and other non infected persons should be priority one.


That sounds great, but logistically that would be a nightmare.  You have a dozen hospitals trying to ship masks to other hospitals and coordinating all of this would take longer than just keeping what you have and sending the fresh stock to out of stock hospitals.  And more than likely, the amount that other hospitals have wouldn't make a dent in the demand of other hospitals.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hospital I work for (I'm not a clinical worker) is in very short supply of all PPE. As far as the homemade
masks go, They haven't yet made a decision to use them. I think at a point in the very near future they will be saying that they are better than nothing.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I see a mistake in the the headline.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are easy to make and I've finished 60 so far for a local group. Just waiting to get more elastic. That's been the hardest hit at stores. May switch to ribbon to tie on. My goal is at least 100. No, they are not for surgery, but meet a CDC guideline for keeping the wearer from coughing all over others and keeping N95 masks cleaner longer. Plus they're cool colors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [i.imgur.com image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geduld: The hospital I work for (I'm not a clinical worker) is in very short supply of all PPE. As far as the homemade
masks go, They haven't yet made a decision to use them. I think at a point in the very near future they will be saying that they are better than nothing.


I was under the impression that a piece of fabric does nothing.  You need the N95 filter which you can't make from supplies at JoAnn fabrics.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: geduld: The hospital I work for (I'm not a clinical worker) is in very short supply of all PPE. As far as the homemade
masks go, They haven't yet made a decision to use them. I think at a point in the very near future they will be saying that they are better than nothing.

I was under the impression that a piece of fabric does nothing.  You need the N95 filter which you can't make from supplies at JoAnn fabrics.


It does more than nothing but less than a hazmat suit with positive pressure.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: geduld: The hospital I work for (I'm not a clinical worker) is in very short supply of all PPE. As far as the homemade
masks go, They haven't yet made a decision to use them. I think at a point in the very near future they will be saying that they are better than nothing.

I was under the impression that a piece of fabric does nothing.  You need the N95 filter which you can't make from supplies at JoAnn fabrics.


It stops the dispersion of droplets, and protects patients during surgery from the surgeon's breath, as well as the surgeon from splashes of fluids from the patient.

It does not reliably filter viruses, no; but it does a better job of it than a t-shirt ninja, which is what some places are down to or will be shortly.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, over at Hobby Lobby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This JOANN's?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just gave my sister some elastic I had left over from my hiking gear projects. The local fabric stores are all out.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitter Lung?
Subby, every man dies, but not every man will die Fabulously!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 318x159]


Panty masks seem a bit more Japanese than Chinese, but any port in a storm...
 
MBZ321
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ugh every facebook group on my page has people sharing this over and over again....although they fail to realize the stores are CLOSED in my state due to the Governor's mandate (no, craft stores are not an essential business). I guess they could go to Walmart and buy fabric...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This sounds like one of those things that is going to turn out to be a Facebook / internet rumor and hospitals are going to be all "we don't want your ghetto masks".
 
schubie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This sounds like one of those things that is going to turn out to be a Facebook / internet rumor and hospitals are going to be all "we don't want your ghetto masks".


Yeah. They do. I live in a town that's crawling with covid and the hospital workers are begging for these "ghetto" masks. shiat is terrible out there.
 
0per
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was upset about this until I read it again. It doesn't say "fortnight workers".  No such job.  Back to ziprecruiter.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Glitter Lung?
Subby, every man dies, but not every man will die Fabulously!


In the last week I've bought over $100 worth of glitter.  If I'm going out, it will be beyond fabulous into the divine.
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mrs. J has been busy sewing these as well. She has plenty of scrap fabric to work with. She's been making ones with pockets so that you can insert an extra filtering medium if you have it. Otherwise, yeah it's not as protective as the N95, but they say it's better than nothing. Also it can at least block mucous transmission from the wearer.
 
farkingnotworking
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Here's the thing... there are millions of masks in hospitals that are not facing crushing loads of patients. Why are we not moving that supply around until 3M starts cranking them out?


This would require a federal government that is capable of moving resources around in a way that is rational and organized, and carries the aura of legitimacy to such an extent that it can convince local governments that they aren't going to pay a huge health/political price for giving masks to other municipalities. Requiring local governments to altruistically overcome their fears and give away their masks is unrealistic. Given our current federal government situation, that means we are farked.

Are home made masks effective? according to this study from a few years ago, they aren't as good as the real PPE thing, but they are indeed better than nothing.

Davies A, Thompson KA, Giri K, Kafatos G, Walker J, Bennett A. Testing the efficacy of homemade masks: would they protect in an influenza pandemic?. Disaster Med Public Health Prep. 2013;7(4):413-418. doi:10.1017/dmp.2013.43
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This sounds like one of those things that is going to turn out to be a Facebook / internet rumor and hospitals are going to be all "we don't want your ghetto masks".


There have been many similar posts in neighborhood Facebook groups I belong to calling for people to make masks. Whenever anyone has been skeptical about the effectiveness of homemade masks, the collective power of the Karens have shutdown that poor soul immediately.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Glitter lung needs to be brought to national attention more, our valuable stripper supply is getting the disease at an alarming rate and some of their more regular clientele is afftected it as well. To me its more dangerous than vaping that got all the outrage before COVD-19 took over.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.