(WHO TV Des Moines)   Iowa Governor Kim 'Cough' Reynolds says shelter-in-place order still not needed. Tag is for Iowa residents shortly   (whotv.com) divider line
44
    More: Sick, Iowa, Johnson County, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, DES MOINES, Waterloo, Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Iowa  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
she's wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sno man: she's wrong.
[Fark user image 850x510] [View Full Size image _x_]


Herd immunity by other means -- cut off the virus' access paths.

We're not going to get through this with inconsistent half-measures.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we close this barn door? The horse is still safely in the barn.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On March 13 Trump could have put together an order for enforce a shelter in place. Two weeks later the virus would have peaked. By this Friday we could be on a path to normalcy.

Instead we have super-spreaders walking around giving it to everyone and unemployment is skyrocketing.

This country is so farked.

THIS IS WHY WE NEED REAL LEADERS YOU MOTHERF*CKING "BUT HER EMAILS" ASSHOLES.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The St. Louis vs Philadelphia Spanish Flu analogy will be replaced with Iowa vs the rest of the country when the 2119 nanovirus outbreak hits.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: sno man: she's wrong.
[Fark user image 850x510] [View Full Size image _x_]

Herd immunity by other means -- cut off the virus' access paths.

We're not going to get through this with inconsistent half-measures.


Creating more infectees, thus giving the virus more chances to mutate and thus also making work on a vaccine worthless, is not, generally, a good way to allow for herd immunity.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this thread again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geralt: The St. Louis vs Philadelphia Spanish Flu analogy will be replaced with Iowa vs the rest of the country when the 2119 nanovirus outbreak hits.


Starfleet will handle it:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Why would we close this barn door? The horse is still safely in the barn.


"I am not personally affected, therefore there is no problem."
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesota, Illinois and wisconsin have shelter in place.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambs advised by wolves.
 
jgilb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until it jumps from human to pig and back again.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jgilb: Just wait until it jumps from human to pig and back again.


Well it infected Rand Paul so...*shrug*
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona is taking the "wait until the hospitals are full" approach.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://covidactnow.org/state/IA
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the corn, folks. It was nice while it lasted.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but but but but there are so FEW cases in that state.

These people are mental midgets.
 
iatova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to live in Iowa.  Now live in Williamsburg, Virginia.  Glad I got out before the Beav got reelected and his minion Reynolds took over.  Best time in Iowa State History during his tenure is when he had a skiing accident and had to have his jaw wired shut.  We never did find the bastard who took that back off..........
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: [Fark user image 503x499]


Looks like a cough-y drinker.

/yes, I'll get out
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Minnesota, Illinois and wisconsin have shelter in place.


That's news to me here in Minnesota. When was this announced.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: Arizona is taking the "wait until the hospitals are full" approach.


MiL and her husband are in Paradise Valley.  Wifey had to lay into her mom yesterday because of the idiocy.  Hoping everyone makes it through all right but AZ's approach is not the way to go about it.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing this move is to support Trump's eventual "go back to work, people, the stock market, I mean, my election, I mean, we need you to go back to work!" press conference.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares, its a flyover state.  They probably all voted for Trump so fark them they can all die.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You really outta to give Iowa a try!
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iatova: Used to live in Iowa.  Now live in Williamsburg, Virginia.  Glad I got out before the Beav got reelected and his minion Reynolds took over.  Best time in Iowa State History during his tenure is when he had a skiing accident and had to have his jaw wired shut.  We never did find the bastard who took that back off..........


You are full of BS:  Iowa, as a whole, is way better educated than the Williamsburg area (and I spent 50 of my 68 years living in Virginia).

Three of the four members of congress in Iowa are Democrats, and two of those are women.

If you remove the rural areas, Iowa is a pretty liberal state and very well educated.

I live in Cedar Rapids which is annually rated one of the best managed cities in the Nation.

Reynolds isn't my choice, but she's actually done a reasonably good job of closing things down.  My library, gym and the schools are all closed and people have been told to stay home.  All the restaurants and public gathering places are closed.

If it becomes necessary they will be told to shelter in place.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: Arizona is taking the "wait until the hospitals are full" approach.


This is precisely why I told my work "I'm working from home regardless" last week.

This state has close to a million residents that are 65+. Let's see how that works out...

/I hope voters (who are still alive) in November remember all this
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x410]


I'm sure she's already asked to speak to the virus's manager.  Didn't that solve the problem?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Iowa, 124 confirmed with 19 new cases so far today.

PSA:
1. To vote Red stay out and gather with friends.
2. To vote Blue stay in and hide from #1.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe need to start sanctioning these states.
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would hate to be out walking around in Iowa
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Diogenes: sno man: she's wrong.
[Fark user image 850x510] [View Full Size image _x_]

Herd immunity by other means -- cut off the virus' access paths.

We're not going to get through this with inconsistent half-measures.

Creating more infectees, thus giving the virus more chances to mutate and thus also making work on a vaccine worthless, is not, generally, a good way to allow for herd immunity.


Well then it's a good thing I wasn't suggesting that.

I was saying we have other means when immunity (through vaccination or natural means) is not an option.  The point is you're still cutting off access paths for it to 1) spread, and 2) mutate.  That means being:  limiting contact to hamper its spread.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

6nome: I would hate to be out walking around in Iowa


Yeah, but what about the virus?
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: DesertCoyote: Arizona is taking the "wait until the hospitals are full" approach.

MiL and her husband are in Paradise Valley.  Wifey had to lay into her mom yesterday because of the idiocy.  Hoping everyone makes it through all right but AZ's approach is not the way to go about it.


AZ's approach is NEVER the right approach, as long as the Governor and State Legislature are licking Trump's behind.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It took 3 days for global cases to go from 300K to 400K.

650K by the end of the weekend?
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My wife's co-worker's daughter was told by their Dr she most likely has it, but there were at the time(last Friday) only 400 tests available in the state and those only went to the most severe, so the daughter is staying home self quarantining. The dad thinks the thing is overblown and the mom is still coming in to work. My wife is doing all she can to keep her distance, but its a small 3 person office and she can't afford to not come in.

/Lives in Iowa (Cedar Rapids)
//We're in the liberal part
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x410]


That's the face of someone who has uttered aloud "Jesus is better than science."
 
Cajnik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Minnesota, Illinois and wisconsin have shelter in place.


Nebraska and South Dakota do not.

Jackasses are driving across the river to go drinkin'

// And Missouri, who the hell knows. I assume they do not
 
TwoGingers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Minnesota, Illinois and wisconsin have shelter in place.


Minnesota does not. Yet.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reynolds said the state now has 105 positive cases, an increase of 15 from Sunday.

See everybody. Merely 105 cases. That's easily manageable.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: My wife's co-worker's daughter was told by their Dr she most likely has it, but there were at the time(last Friday) only 400 tests available in the state and those only went to the most severe, so the daughter is staying home self quarantining. The dad thinks the thing is overblown and the mom is still coming in to work. My wife is doing all she can to keep her distance, but its a small 3 person office and she can't afford to not come in.

/Lives in Iowa (Cedar Rapids)
//We're in the liberal part


Stay safe
(Former CR Area Farker, so yeah, I get it)
 
iatova
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: iatova: Used to live in Iowa.  Now live in Williamsburg, Virginia.  Glad I got out before the Beav got reelected and his minion Reynolds took over.  Best time in Iowa State History during his tenure is when he had a skiing accident and had to have his jaw wired shut.  We never did find the bastard who took that back off..........

You are full of BS:  Iowa, as a whole, is way better educated than the Williamsburg area (and I spent 50 of my 68 years living in Virginia).

Three of the four members of congress in Iowa are Democrats, and two of those are women.

If you remove the rural areas, Iowa is a pretty liberal state and very well educated.

I live in Cedar Rapids which is annually rated one of the best managed cities in the Nation.

Reynolds isn't my choice, but she's actually done a reasonably good job of closing things down.  My library, gym and the schools are all closed and people have been told to stay home.  All the restaurants and public gathering places are closed.

If it becomes necessary they will be told to shelter in place.


Grew up in Des Moines, went to school in Cedar Falls and lived in Hiawatha for a decade. Reynolds is conservative mouthpiece.  Refusing to stand up to Trump over the tariffs and doing nothing to help smaller farmers,  forcing several family friends into bankruptcy for their farms while putting big industrial farms at the center of her concern.  She appears to be a shill as governor just like she was in the senate.

I was there for the Branstad, Vilsack, Culver and the very beginning of Branstad part duex. Vilsack was about the only tolerable one out of the group.

I don't hate Iowa.  Far from it.  Would still live there probably if work had not sent me out here.  You can keep that winter though.  And all the wonderful smells of the great CR area.  I still remember General Mills catching on fire and the smell of that and that damn ethanol plant on the southside of town.  Between the two, it would gag you.

Williamsburg is a step backwards in about every direction for me except pay, property values, and weather. But I do like the idea of a governor not serving more than one term.  Keeps things interesting.

It's time to get rid of Steve King.  Even my elderly aunt who still lives in Spencer has no idea how his dumbass gets elected.    How is Ernst?  We all know where Grassley stands.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x410]


Kim, Karen, close enough
 
