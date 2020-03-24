 Skip to content
"Mompreneur" and owner of the Yummy Mummy Emporium & Apothecary invites you to come on down to the store even if you're feverish and coughing because "germs don't cause disease" and "COVID-19 is a pandemic hoax"
    Amandha Vollmer  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You better tell that Facepalm tag to back the fark up, Subby.

Maybe we can get a Cockpunch tag for people like this.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
why Vollmer was advising potentially sick customers to come to the store, which sells items including medical jewelry

Well there's your reason.  She's just another grifter who doesn't care who gets hurt as long as she gets paid.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She has "read a lot" and "researched a lot "  and has determined that germs don't cause disease. I wonder where one finds the literature to support that? On the other hand, no I don't.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 547x381]


That is a solution.

Anytime I had a problem and I threw a Molotov cocktail, boom! Right away, I had a different problem.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This reeks of a multilevel marketing hun deeo in her own bullshiat of losing friends, and family over her relentlessly pitching of bullshiat marketing tactics to become an "independent consultant" of her team..
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I think the MURICA tag covers this.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I think the MURICA tag covers this.


Only if Donnie gives her honorary citizenship (she's in Canadia).

/Hell, he probably will, and appoint her to head the CDC as soon as he fires Fauci.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How gleefully psychopathic of a fraud do you have to be to earn sanction and censure from a College of Naturopaths?

"You can come over here with a fever and cough all you want. We know that germs don't cause disease."

This much.  Being exactly this much of a gleeful psychopathic fraud will finally force naturopathic 'doctors' to say enough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember that scene in Syriana with the pliers?

Yeah. That.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This might be self correcting.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh, but this time of crisis just brings out the best in some people.

/And then it brings out the grifters who DGAF
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not only is she a doctor of a fake science, the college of that fake science has disavowed her:

College of Naturopaths of Ontario issued Vollmer a cease and desist warning as part of its complaints and investigation process.
The College cited Vollmer for "Advertising, practising, and/or otherwise holding out as a naturopath" and ordered her to stop, according to its public registry.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are all millennials this dumb, or just the Canadian ones?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know Darwin ran a retail operation.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe we can get a Cockpunch tag for people like this.


 "Mompreneur" and owner of the

I think you'll want to wait for another thread. You could, however, introduce her to Trump.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Momp momp.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Key-rist.  As an Ontarian (who is thankfully a couple hours away from Minden) all I can say is that we have chronically stupid people, too.  I hope she's forced to shut down and fined heavily for her bullshiat.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

"I'm told my ability is not so much surviving lethal situations, as enormously complicating them."

- Arkady Renko
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I always kind of half suspected that being American was basically an unspoken suicide pact.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: She has "read a lot" and "researched a lot "  and has determined that germs don't cause disease. I wonder where one finds the literature to support that? On the other hand, no I don't.


Any medical text before ~1800 would tell you that.  As long as you very carefully and deliberately restricted your reading and research space, achieving that result is trivially easy.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Are all millennials this dumb, or just the Canadian ones?


Shh, here in Canada we don't let children bash their fists on the table during discussion.  Go sit at the kid's table until you've learned some manners.
 
Dakai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I think the MURICA tag covers this.


But Canada...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I always kind of half suspected that being American was basically an unspoken suicide pact.


"Unspoken"?
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If crazy people with wacky ideas are news now, I'll have some stories for any reporters reading this.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Maybe we can get a Cockpunch tag for people like this.


Falcon Punch tag might be more appropriate...

/just saying
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not every day we Americans get to point a bony finger at Canada and say "see, YOU TOO"!

Today appears to be one of those days...
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

basemetal: This might be self correcting.


Better than that, I'd like to see her ostentatiously charged with public endangerment.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "I wanted to talk about it, no one is having a conversation. It's a perfect time when everyone is holed up in their houses to do some research."

Translation:  Research = Watch YouTube videos from other naturopath loons.
 
sniderman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

But Canada...


Stories like this make me wonder if there should be a CANADUH? tag.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do they have online ordering? I can think of a couple people who deserve a gift!
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
biatch please, learn what an "apothecary" is before naming your shiatty bakery. Also, really gotta wonder how she's gonna frame her identity around motherhood when the state takes her kids away for endangerment.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Yummy Mummy Emporium" sounds like a porn site.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Any medical text before ~1800 would tell you that.  As long as you very carefully and deliberately restricted your reading and research space, achieving that result is trivially easy.


Yeah, and it took a long time to flip over.

A gentleman's hands are clean. As a bonus, he also disapproved of pain relief in childbirth as late as the 1860s.

Meigs was arguably the leading OB/GYN in the US at the time. While he did advocate "removing contagion" by painting the floor and whitewashing the walls, he denied germ theory until his death despite having a higher rate of postpartum death than his colleagues.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"mompreneur"  - I literally stopped giving a fark at the very first word of the headline (well the Fark headline). Hope she gets ticketed/fined.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That is some weapons grade crazy right there.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Stories like this make me wonder if there should be a CANADUH? tag.


Are there enough stories like this from Canada to warrant that? We're not exactly talking Florida here.

/or 'Murica
 
moresugar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: Vollmer says she holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctor of Naturopathy. She told Global News she does not practice naturopathy.

How can you tell?

I mean, what's the difference between practicing a pseudo-science and not practicing it?  You can't judge by the results, because they would be identical.  I suppose the former goes through the ritualistic motions while the latter doesn't.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

styckx: This reeks of a multilevel marketing hun deeo in her own bullshiat of losing friends, and family over her relentlessly pitching of bullshiat marketing tactics to become an "independent consultant" of her team..


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I absolutely encourage all her customers to follow this advice.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whelp, at least this isn't newmycockleamonia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holy fark. Hidden away toward the end of the article is this little tidbit: Former Much Music VJ Erica Ehm founded an online venture called Yummy Mummy (and had a TV show of the same name) and is accusing this doorknob of infringing her copyright.

If you grew up in Canada in the 80s/90s you probably remember Ehm. Had no idea what she was up to these days.
 
gojirast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

- Arkady Renko


*Scribbles words of wisdom on forearm in Sharpie"

My boss is going to totay *burp* totally gonna *hic* he will get a kick out of this.
 
advex101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Any medical text before ~1800 would tell you that.  As long as you very carefully and deliberately restricted your reading and research space, achieving that result is trivially easy.


I'm sure that she could recommend a therapeutic cleanse that would remove all those harmful toxins that are laughed at by so called modern science.  Perhaps a visit to the Kellogg brothers fine spa.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's called germ theory for a reason, losers. If scienticians were sure about it, it would be called the "Law of Germs" or something. People can be so dumb.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we bring back the stockades? People like this make me think we stopped doing that way too soon.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I wanted to talk about it, no one is having a conversation.":

Welcome to Fark!  We got yer conversation right here.
Topic 1:  You are a complete idiot and a menace to society. Discuss!
 
