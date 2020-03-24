 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Here's a look at some financial assistance available to help during the coronavirus crisis. Probably not for you peons, but still   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get mine in secret, with Mnuchin not allowed to tell anybody for six months?
 
jfclark27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burger King is offering 2 kids meals if you sign up for their app and make a purchase....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just set up a shell company and promised the RNC a fat donation when the check arrives so I'm getting a kick(back).    Or someone is.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What to do if you can't make your rent or mortgage payment

Okay that's fine and all. But what do I do if I'm a multinational cruise ship company incorporated in Bermuda, with European crews, 50% market share, don't pay any taxes in the US, and need federal bailout money?
 
Mikeyworld [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Larger businesses are using this as chance to trade out their older employees, with a back log of benefits, for fresh new faces, willing to walk on theire knees to keep a job. And they'll accept payments from the gov while doing so. That's called 'good business'.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This is what I don't get about that whole thing. Why do we care about these companies? They have no commonality to the US. If they go bankrupt, so what?
 
Mikeyworld [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Well, the boats would make nice reefs...
 
