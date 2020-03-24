 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Baltimore Convention Center to be turned into a field hospital   (wbaltv.com) divider line
3
    More: Sick, Maryland, Health care, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore Convention Center, Hand sanitizer, field hospitals, spread of COVID-19, Greater Baltimore Medical Center  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 4:31 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anthology VII - BronyCon 2077 (Semi-Censored)
Youtube 7mwODVR11Xk


"In 2077 they voted this the worst convention to attend in Amareica. Main issues? The show being canceled for 58 years. And, well, it's still in Baltimore."

You'd best start believing in cyberpunk dystopias.

You're in one.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what Wuhan did, built 2 temp hospitals and turned every sports stadium and other large building into triag areas/field hospitals, leaving the permanent and temporary hospitals for the more extreme cases.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: Anthology VII - BronyCon 2077 (Semi-Censored)]

"In 2077 they voted this the worst convention to attend in Amareica. Main issues? The show being canceled for 58 years. And, well, it's still in Baltimore."

You'd best start believing in cyberpunk dystopias.

You're in one.


It's more of a mashup of RoboCop, Running Man, and Soylent Green.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.