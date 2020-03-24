 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   SC now prohibits getting together with your sister and your cousin, unless they happen to be the same person   (wcnc.com) divider line
    North Carolina, Gaston County, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, University of North Carolina, Winthrop University student, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster  
1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 7:29 AM



not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sweet Jesus there is farking hope in this country all though we may have wall off a few states. Here is a pro tip with South Carolina gets on board with science you should too.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are 404 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina

Surprised they found them.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: There are 404 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina

Surprised they found them.


(groan)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: There are 404 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina

Surprised they found them.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting together, or hooking up?

/it matters in SC
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NCHSAA announced that in light of North Carolina schools remaining closed until mid-May, NCHSAA interscholastic athletics will remain suspended until at least May 18.

At that point, why even bother?  That's only three weeks before the end of school, and most spring sports would be finishing state finals or halfway through their playoffs.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TFA: "South Carolina prohibits gatherings greater than 3 people"

Subby: Cannot even math
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: TFA: "South Carolina prohibits gatherings greater than 3 people"

Subby: Cannot even math


Makes you wonder where Subby is hailing from.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hot Fuzz Movie CLIP - Same Person
Youtube rFbUsPEv4dY
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

basemetal: Getting together, or hooking up?

/it matters in SC


It only started with a little kiss, like this....
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait does that mean in SC you have to kick the extra family out?!
 
NoGods
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SC farker here. The Governor had to do this because people were still going to the beach. Basically his order gives any law enforcement officer the power to disperse any group of 3 or more in a public place. Failure to comply will be considered a public nuisance and you can be charged for that. Most South Carolinians won't be affected by it at all.
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I know she's my cousin, but she still needs some sweet loving anyway" Banjo Odyssey, by The Deep South

(That's a fun tongue-in-cheek bluegrass band out of Canada. If people want to explore, follow up, or maybe start with their In Hell I'll be in good Company. You can't not giggle with that official video.)
 
H31N0US
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Orange King wants to "Reopen" the country because he is concerned about he precious DJIA.

Is he willing to contract the virus and humbly accept his fate when the hospitals are turning away people older than 60?

Goddamn him and every last farking idiot who voted for him
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
South Carolina social distancing is a liberal hoax designed to unseat President Trump
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Sweet Jesus there is farking hope in this country all though we may have wall off a few states. Here is a pro tip with South Carolina gets on board with science you should too.


Unless things have changed in the 3 months since I was there, there are some nut jobs in the midwest/deep south that think places like SC is now full of "liberal coastal elites"
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NoGods: SC farker here. The Governor had to do this because people were still going to the beach. Basically his order gives any law enforcement officer the power to disperse any group of 3 or more in a public place. Failure to comply will be considered a public nuisance and you can be charged for that. Most South Carolinians won't be affected by it at all.


Charleston (where I'm at) has 17 cases and people are still being idiots. This is all going to go very poorly.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*are now full
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Family of 4? Not anymore, you're not
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It looks good on paper but will be terrible in action.  It will be used most severely on minorities.  Any law that allows the police to decide enforcement will be abused.  Everyone in the area knows this.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

H31N0US: The Orange King wants to "Reopen" the country because he is concerned about he precious DJIA.

Is he willing to contract the virus and humbly accept his fate when the hospitals are turning away people older than 60?

Goddamn him and every last farking idiot who voted for him


I'm not arguing here, and realize that I think he's a complete ass, but look at what's happening in every other country.

Do you honestly think Hillary would have done any better?

She wouldn't have been as much of an absolute ass on TV but I don't think any President could have done significantly better.  It's a farking pandemic, after all.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Do you honestly think Hillary would have done any better?


Yes.  Next dumb question?
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: South Carolina social distancing is a liberal hoax designed to unseat President Trump


Do you think it's a bull shiat virus?
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm not arguing here, and realize that I think he's a complete ass, but look at what's happening in every other country.


Yeah, in China it had infected 0.006% and killed 0.00024% of the population before they got it under control. In Italy March deaths are up a horrifying 10% on the average.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: TFA: "South Carolina prohibits gatherings greater than 3 people"

Subby: Cannot even math


Subby is just confused, because Subby believes nothing is greater than a little time with cuz and sis.
 
links136
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: TFA: "South Carolina prohibits gatherings greater than 3 people"

Subby: Cannot even math


You always assume you bring a tag team partner
 
