(ABC News)   White supremacists are trying to spread coronavirus among Jews and police. I hate ill annoying Nazis   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, what are you gonna do about it, whitey?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But the white supremacists ARE the police
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Great headline, repeat link.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Great headline, repeat link.


Yeah, the accelerationist shiatbags have headlines with that plan before.  It's good to keep in mind, though.  These people are part of Trump's base.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Great headline, repeat link.


Tell them to fix the cigarette lighter too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump voters.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Great headline, repeat link.


Don't worry, we're on a mission from God.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who I keep net hearing from? The anti-vaxxers. What's up with that? Where are they? I need entertainment while I'm stuck at home and everything is closed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This About That: You know who I keep net hearing from? The anti-vaxxers. What's up with that? Where are they? I need entertainment while I'm stuck at home and everything is closed.


Perhaps even many of them have just enough wit in this interesting time so as not to find themselves (justifiably) fulfilling their final functions as both cautionary examples and human wind chimes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: But the white supremacists ARE the police


i also thought this.

america is doomed.
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is going to be a level-headed, thought provoking discussion thread. I can feel it.

/s
//s
///s
////s
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This About That: You know who I keep net hearing from? The anti-vaxxers. What's up with that? Where are they? I need entertainment while I'm stuck at home and everything is closed.


The anti-vaxxers are busy performing their normal high-quality scientific research, as would be expected at such a time. You don't expect the internet's best immunologists to sit idly by letting their expertise and years of clinical experience go to waste?
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But remember - punching or shooting Nazis is a horrible, oppressive act of hostility to the principles of free speech. So much for the "tolerant" left.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmm. As a black guy, are they forgetting about us or are we already implied?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Great headline, repeat link.


Fark it.
HOTY
 
geduld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So wait a minute, what are they using as a delivery system? Spitting on synagogue doorknobs?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MagSeven: Hmm. As a black guy, are they forgetting about us or are we already implied?

Probably forgot.  We're not talking about folks good at walking and chewing gum at the same time.  Feel free to aggro them, though, if social distancing is making you lonely.  I'll be standing way over here.
 
outtatowner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: Markoff_Cheney: But the white supremacists ARE the police

i also thought this.

america is doomed.


In the supremacy movement circles (of which there are many, generally at odds with one another), they are treating society as the enemy in a war. Their approach therefore is generally multi-pronged and often subversive. So, many in the movements are encouraged to infiltrate current societal institutions to fight from within. Many are asked to prepare to be front line troops. Others are asked to over-breed and keep house.
Coronavirus is allowing those movements to now enact next steps in their plans, and infiltrators in time of war are expendable and encouraged to do suicide missions for the greater victory of the cause.
Ergo, the article is correct in it's facts. They are not counter to each other when viewed through the lens of nationalist playbook.
 
