(CNN)   Not to be outdone by China, new maps show decreasing air pollution over the US as everything gets shut down   (cnn.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also decreasing light pollution, at least in my location.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's also decreased my sex life from none to more none
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like Texas didn't get the word.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll take it.. though the pollen count is making my nose twitch.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I'm sure not driving my car as much. And gas is supposed to drop under a dollar a gallon but I've got no place to go.  I'm going to fill all my tanks and wait I guess.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, I'm sure not driving my car as much. And gas is supposed to drop under a dollar a gallon but I've got no place to go.  I'm going to fill all my tanks and wait I guess.


I'm not driving my car at all. Showering every other day rather than every day. Not shaving. Not washing my work clothes. Not eating out. Not getting my drunk ass home vis Uber.

I am using more energy at home with lights on more often, my work computer and yeah I'm streaming more.

All in all, though, I imagine my carbon footprint went down significantly. If 100 million people change their habits in a similar manner, the effects would be noticeable. And that's not even counting all the office buildings that need not use lights, etc.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: KarmicDisaster: Well, I'm sure not driving my car as much. And gas is supposed to drop under a dollar a gallon but I've got no place to go.  I'm going to fill all my tanks and wait I guess.

I'm not driving my car at all. Showering every other day rather than every day. Not shaving. Not washing my work clothes. Not eating out. Not getting my drunk ass home vis Uber.

I am using more energy at home with lights on more often, my work computer and yeah I'm streaming more.

All in all, though, I imagine my carbon footprint went down significantly. If 100 million people change their habits in a similar manner, the effects would be noticeable. And that's not even counting all the office buildings that need not use lights, etc.


I went out today for the first time in 2 weeks just to drop some papers off because we can't have face to face meetings any more, and traffic was absolutely minimal. They could probably give gas away free at this point and still not be able to get rid of it all because people just aren't using it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My gas usage is about the same.. one tank lasts me about a month.

Of course, the parking lot at work is nearly empty.  Not many business travelers when nothing's open for them to travel TO.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

styckx: It's also decreased my sex life from none to more none


The answer is none. None more lack.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'll take it.. though the pollen count is making my nose twitch.


My car looks like it's been in a closet for a decade.

Or the Peter North of the tree world got frisky with it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like nature rolled a 20 and got a nice reprieve with this pandemic. Lets see how long it lasts.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: It's also decreased my sex life from none to more none


time to move off tinder and settle down
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://earth.nullschool.net/

...is never not interesting to look at, especially right now.
 
gregscott
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about a graph comparing lowered pollution with lowered incomes. Is it worth it for a family's income to drop to 0 to achieve this drop? Everything you do or don't do to solve a problem has an economic cost, which can be extremely difficult to predict, or even measure after the fact.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Looks like Texas didn't get the word.


California's central valley didn't either apparently. It appears to be worse. Makes sense though. Devin Nunes district is in the central valley. Stigginit!
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: https://earth.nullschool.net/

...is never not interesting to look at, especially right now.


It's so pretty. What is it?
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: https://earth.nullschool.net/

...is never not interesting to look at, especially right now.


just kidding.

Thanks for sharing that. I didn't know this existed.

/bookmarked
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gregscott: How about a graph comparing lowered pollution with lowered incomes. Is it worth it for a family's income to drop to 0 to achieve this drop? Everything you do or don't do to solve a problem has an economic cost, which can be extremely difficult to predict, or even measure after the fact.


This is what they've been dreaming of, so of course it is.
 
