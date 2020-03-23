 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   Five cases of beer, two packs of toilet paper, one auto-locking shopping cart   (fox17.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was booked on a $4,000 bond

Damn, that's steep.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
when the wheels on the cart as he tried to roll out the front door.

*twitch*
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes the shopping cart science

Anti-Theft Device Keeps Shopping Carts on the Job
Youtube PWZOeM5jdjg
 
70Ford
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The wheels on the cart go 'round and 'round!

No, they don't.
- Kenneth Braden
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: when the wheels on the cart as he tried to roll out the front door.

*twitch*


The wheels on the cart go         ,         ,      ,       .   The wheels on the cart go        ,        ,       ,       , all day long.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
we've got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark out, and we're wearing sunglasses.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A 65 year old Braden!

It's the OG Braden!
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: He was booked on a $4,000 bond

Damn, that's steep.


If the two packs of TP were 12 packs, that's the going rate. Not cop math.
 
