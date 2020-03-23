 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Oklahoma's National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum puts their security guard in charge of social media while they're closed for the crisis, and he's the wholesome non-social media user America needs right now #hashtagthecowboy   (boredpanda.com) divider line
50
    More: Sappy, Oklahoma, Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City, National Cowboy, Native Americans in the United States, rich Wild Western history, exception of Thunder, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt  
•       •       •

1452 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 24 Mar 2020 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a pretty awesome museum even if you're not really "in to" cowboy stuff and I'm glad to see their positive social media "engagement".

It houses a large array of Western and Native art and artifacts.  I happen to have a fascination with their vast collection of barbed wire samples, but don't judge the museum just by my weirdness.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This "End of the Trail" original sculpture from 1915 greets people shortly upon entering the museum:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tim seems like a really solid dude. I had no idea how much I needed to read something like that.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That museum is worth the visit if you ever get stranded in okc.  Friendly staff, friendly people.  Then drive down I35 to Sulphur and see the great Chickasaw Nation Cultural Center.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
#HashtagJohnWayne
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is just delightful.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm bummed to find out about Tina
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the man the country needs.  Can we put him in charge of all future press conferences?

Please?
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is so farking awesome.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Butterflew: #HashtagJohnWayne


I'm still dying here.

/hashtagnotcoronavirus
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy is my hero.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a snake in my boot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: There's a snake in my boot.


It's a long address, so get a pen and paper ready.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SansNeural: I happen to have a fascination with their vast collection of barbed wire samples


I've been avoiding Oklahoma my whole life, and now I have 2 reasons to go there.  Tim, and barbed wire.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, I can fly to Oklahoma City non-stop for $97!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wow, I can fly to Oklahoma City non-stop for $97!


Well dang, son!  Light a shuck!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SansNeural: Marcus Aurelius: Wow, I can fly to Oklahoma City non-stop for $97!

Well dang, son!  Light a shuck!


Too bad everything's closed.  It used to be when you traveled out west, you EXPECTED to catch nasty diseases.  Cholera.  Dysentery.  Smallpox, now THERE was a disease.  Now it's all "oh, no, I can't go, I might cause my family to die when I get back".

Pretty sad when you think about it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We love you, Tim!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tim is our hero right now.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like this guy.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh my God I love this precious man and his completely endearing approach to Twitter.

Me and the family were all born and raised in Oklahoma.  One of pop's biggest thrills was collecting cowboy and Native American art and artifacts.  During our annual summer road trips of the 1960s-1970s, he took us to all the Western-themed museums across the state, a forever-memorable family experience.

So happy to see one of the many good and decent folks of Oklahoma getting some attention.

As they used to say on their license plates, Okies are OK!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


Tim seems like a guy I'd like to have a beer with.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and if you look at their twitter, he has a picture of him with Sam Elliot. Because of course he does.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a nice museum.  The bombing museum is worth a visit, but I could only go once.
 
sticksjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucas can you read this?
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy's Don't Cry - I Wanna Be A Cowboy
Youtube s05jcrJw0as
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SansNeural: I happen to have a fascination with their vast collection of barbed wire samples

I've been avoiding Oklahoma my whole life, and now I have 2 reasons to go there.  Tim, and barbed wire.


Only place I've been where i could breathe through my nose.

Kind enough people.  Based on my 2 weeks there.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OKC has some nice stuff. The cowboy museum is good. Their science/children's museum is also excellent. It is honestly one of the better ones in the country.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see that Dorothea Lange exhibit and Tim seems like a nice man who clearly enjoys his job.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go Tim!  Somebody will crank at you for the wrong camera angle or being politically incorrect but it's a break from predictions of how the world will end next week.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfie stations are a good idea. Before they put them in, I bet idiots would climb on the exhibits to take a picture.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okie From Muskogee
Youtube IyUlc2ZHi8M

Played this a s we drove by.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SansNeural: I happen to have a fascination with their vast collection of barbed wire samples

I've been avoiding Oklahoma my whole life, and now I have 2 reasons to go there.  Tim, and barbed wire.


I think you mean bob wahr.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Forrest Gump had been a museum security guard...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: [Fark user image image 425x517]

This guy is my hero.


They got...selfie stations? At the rodeo museum? And I learned this from a hayseed through Twitter by way of Fark?

Truly this is the end of times
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the footprints are bootmarks?? I'm out!
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems totally fake/orchestrated, but whatever puts a little lead in your pencil.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy Marge Gunderson should've married.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: [Fark user image image 425x517]

This guy is my hero.


Dude, I can't breathe from laughing at the follow up picture.

This is awesome.

#hashtagheroweneed
 
seelorq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hope you gave Tim a raise when he agreed to this.

Now give him more. Or somebody else will.

Cheers, Tim. You deserve every penny.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People in the end are good.

well except here. you guys suck.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm, I think that when this crisis is all over that I will take a short trip down there, visit this museum, and see if I can meet Tim and shake his hand.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was so much better than I expected! Tim Send is our new national treasure.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks, Tim
 
aungen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: This seems totally fake/orchestrated, but whatever puts a little lead in your pencil.


This is how I know you've never been to OKC.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People being civil to each other on Twitter?!

THIS TRULY IS THE END TIMES!
 
CNichols
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! A story about Oklahoma that isn't horrible!

Great job, Tim!

/there are some nice things about Oklahoma
//they just never make the news
///there are several very nice museums around the state, for ex.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.