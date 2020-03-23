 Skip to content
(Twitter)   US deaths from Coronovirus exceeded 100 today for the first, but certainly not last, time today   (twitter.com)
55
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This clearly will be a clean wrap in 15 days. Yay!
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In two weeks we will be wondering how we could be naive enough to freak out about just 100 deaths.

But at least the restaurants and bars will be back open.  The Dow might even break 20k by then.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...prolly just old people with underlying issues that were going to die anyway

Get out there and shop, feed the capitalism before it's too late!

/welcome to fark?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The number of infected in Canada doubled in 3 days. Exponential growth is ruthless.
 
Chevello
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: In two weeks we will be wondering how we could be naive enough to freak out about just 100 deaths.

But at least the restaurants and bars will be back open.  The Dow might even break 20k by then.


Hey it just broke 20k recently! Next it will be 15, pretty soon zero. That's what the president said wasn't it?
 
orezona
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a couple in their 60s took an aquarium chemical to "fend off" coronavirus in Phoenix and the husband is already dead.

Guess who they got the idea from?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby's sporting mourning wood.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Comedy is 100 people dead in a day. Tragedy is my 401k balance./This is what some people actually believe.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My wife had a low fever and felt like shiat last Saturday. She feels better now.

Either way, we've talked about how we want our funerals and remains handled. It's important to know.

She knows that she's to keep me in the living room for 6 months. I know she wants to something. I wasn't listening.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

orezona: Meanwhile, a couple in their 60s took an aquarium chemical to "fend off" coronavirus in Phoenix and the husband is already dead.

Guess who they got the idea from?


Alex Jones?

Billy Graham?

Laura Ingraham?

Elon Musk?

Q Anon?
 
orezona
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: orezona: Meanwhile, a couple in their 60s took an aquarium chemical to "fend off" coronavirus in Phoenix and the husband is already dead.

Guess who they got the idea from?

Alex Jones?

Billy Graham?

Laura Ingraham?

Elon Musk?

Q Anon?


Spongebob Squarepants, you ignorant boob!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If CNN reported this news, why is the link just some schlep referring to it?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gee. It's almost as if it's a bastard of a novel virus pandemic.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Gee. It's almost as if it's a bastard of a novel virus pandemic.


The movie will be better.
 
jst3p
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
US deaths from Coronovirus exceeded 100 today for the first, but certainly not last, time today


Uhhh, subby. I am pretty it is the last time today that the deaths will exceed 100.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: orezona: Meanwhile, a couple in their 60s took an aquarium chemical to "fend off" coronavirus in Phoenix and the husband is already dead.

Guess who they got the idea from?

Alex Jones?

Billy Graham?

Laura Ingraham?

Elon Musk?

Q Anon?


As another Farker pointed out in that thread, he did succeed in making sure he won't catch the virus.

Octothorpe Winning?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The number of infected in Canada doubled in 3 days. Exponential growth is ruthless.


In the US cases are up by a factor of 10 every 8 days, and deaths are up by a factor of 10 every 11-12 days.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: gameshowhost: Gee. It's almost as if it's a bastard of a novel virus pandemic.

The movie will be better.


This time it'll be a 100% helicopter chase film.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My wife had a low fever and felt like shiat last Saturday. She feels better now.

Either way, we've talked about how we want our funerals and remains handled. It's important to know.

She knows that she's to keep me in the living room for 6 months. I know she wants to something. I wasn't listening.


Glad she's better. Tell her to go buy some lime to keep you from stinking up the living room before there's a run on lime.
Meanwhile the rest of us are going to be full on hypochondriacs for the next X months. I've got a runny nose which is completely normal for this time of year but I'm sitting here thinking, "Do I have the chills like when I have a fever or should I turn up the thermostat?"
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You said 'today' twice
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jst3p: US deaths from Coronovirus exceeded 100 today for the first, but certainly not last, time today


Uhhh, subby. I am pretty it is the last time today that the deaths will exceed 100.


My, how the turntables...
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So who are we going to invade?
 
70Ford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jst3p: US deaths from Coronovirus exceeded 100 today for the first, but certainly not last, time today


Uhhh, subby. I am pretty it is the last time today that the deaths will exceed 100.


I'm just glad we got a tweet saying 100 dead in a day and I can still shrug and say so like 2 per state? Like senators? Lol

/sucks having bars closed
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Russ1642: gameshowhost: Gee. It's almost as if it's a bastard of a novel virus pandemic.

The movie will be better.

This time it'll be a 100% helicopter chase film.


But stay after the credits to watch the blooper reel!
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I like today"
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: We Ate the Necco Wafers: My wife had a low fever and felt like shiat last Saturday. She feels better now.

Either way, we've talked about how we want our funerals and remains handled. It's important to know.

She knows that she's to keep me in the living room for 6 months. I know she wants to something. I wasn't listening.

Glad she's better. Tell her to go buy some lime to keep you from stinking up the living room before there's a run on lime.
Meanwhile the rest of us are going to be full on hypochondriacs for the next X months. I've got a runny nose which is completely normal for this time of year but I'm sitting here thinking, "Do I have the chills like when I have a fever or should I turn up the thermostat?"


Meh. Try going through hot flashes through this.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If CNN reported this news, why is the link just some schlep referring to it?


She's a well respected MSNBC and PBS contributor.
 
dericwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: This clearly will be a clean wrap in 15 days. Yay!


A miracle will happen in April and the virus will disappear. Whoosh.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you take the number of deaths, multiply it by the proposed tax cut rate for Megacorp and it's offshore subsidiaries, add the number of new cases a day, subtract Senator Burr's broker's fees, add the bailout billions that will be "misplaced" at Trump Turnberry's executive caddy shack....carry the one...subtract the 7...feed the results into the CovfefeTron 6000 (patent pending) and yep, each dead body is worth a 14.77 point gain on the Dow. Larry Kudlow rates that a "Totally worth it!".


/Be sure to thank your dead grandparents for Steve Mnuchin's Swiss Ski vacation this Christmas.
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: This clearly will be a clean wrap in 15 days. Yay!


Uh, yesterday Pence was saying it was day 7 of 15, which would make today day 8. Meaning the states have a week left before the peasants have to get back to work.

/your feudal overlords need another yacht; mustn't keep them waiting
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Russ1642: The number of infected in Canada doubled in 3 days. Exponential growth is ruthless.

In the US cases are up by a factor of 10 every 8 days, and deaths are up by a factor of 10 every 11-12 days.


Sadly, the deaths will catch up once the hospitals are over run.

/Not snark - just math
//Ug being at risk sucks
///Especially with 3 young kids
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someothermonkey: notgonnatellu: This clearly will be a clean wrap in 15 days. Yay!

Uh, yesterday Pence was saying it was day 7 of 15, which would make today day 8. Meaning the states have a week left before the peasants have to get back to work.

/your feudal overlords need another yacht; mustn't keep them waiting


Wait, are you claiming Pence has mishandled a virus outbreak of biblical proportions? Surely you jest!
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someothermonkey: notgonnatellu: This clearly will be a clean wrap in 15 days. Yay!

Uh, yesterday Pence was saying it was day 7 of 15, which would make today day 8. Meaning the states have a week left before the peasants have to get back to work.

/your feudal overlords need another yacht; mustn't keep them waiting


Glad you're not worried about work.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someothermonkey: notgonnatellu: This clearly will be a clean wrap in 15 days. Yay!

Uh, yesterday Pence was saying it was day 7 of 15, which would make today day 8. Meaning the states have a week left before the peasants have to get back to work.

/your feudal overlords need another yacht; mustn't keep them waiting


They'll have this all wrapped up in 3, maybe 6 months, tops. The boys will all be back home in time for Christmas.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But on the plus side, states reported results for 65,840 tests today, so testing is seriously ramping up.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah but it is the first time they died.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hoblit: ...prolly just old people with underlying issues that were going to die anyway

Get out there and shop, feed the capitalism before it's too late!

/welcome to fark?


Yeah, I suppose 39 is kind of old.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: But on the plus side, states reported results for 65,840 tests today, so testing is seriously ramping up.


Last week I was predicting 25,000 total infections through tomorrow (March 24). It might hit 50,000. The good news is the difference will almost certainly be due to lack of testing before, not the actual infection rate zooming.

/ The actual infection rate is still bad
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: In two weeks we will be wondering how we could be naive enough to freak out about just 100 deaths.

But at least the restaurants and bars will be back open.  The Dow might even break 20k by then.


Right before it crashes down to 10k from actual craziness. "Rich" people had better remember 2 things: 1) Private Jet travel is pretty much verboten right now, they're turning jets around mid flight, and 2) Like all nations, we're only a couple days from people turning into a mob. This is also called the Nine Meals rule, or the "locusts", as people ignore all laws and take to survive killing without regard. In the event of that scenario, even the US military admits it can't protect most military bases. Your pathetic private security will either run, or die, in short order.
 
shootsright
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Starting to feel like testing isn't common on purpose.
 
jst3p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: jst3p: US deaths from Coronovirus exceeded 100 today for the first, but certainly not last, time today


Uhhh, subby. I am pretty it is the last time today that the deaths will exceed 100.

I'm just glad we got a tweet saying 100 dead in a day and I can still shrug and say so like 2 per state? Like senators? Lol

/sucks having bars closed


Today was a weird day in Colorado. Denver announced all no-essential businesses be closed including liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries. People went ape-shiat. Then Denver said, "Never mind about the booze and the pot, those stores can stay open".
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Hoblit: ...prolly just old people with underlying issues that were going to die anyway

Get out there and shop, feed the capitalism before it's too late!

/welcome to fark?

Yeah, I suppose 39 is kind of old.


Here in Charlotte, half of the 106 cases so far have been under 59. Something like 50 cases under 39 and 12 of those were hospitalized.

I'm doing my part. I stocked up (read: did not hoard) last weekend and I've been holed up at the house, working remotely. (Against my corporations wishes though) Haven't left the house for anything in over a week. Enough stuff to go another week easy but we'll start missing 'fresh' stuff. But by then we'll have Instacart going and we've already been ordering on Amazon where we can.

Meanwhile, where I'm lucky enough to be set up in this manner, to be able to work remotely, etc... I see others getting laid off and taking serious hits to their paycheck-to-paycheck lives. I hope there's some money left over for them after the airlines get theris.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
US deaths from Coronovirus exceeded 100 today for the first, but certainly not last, time today

Indeed, the US deaths from Coronovirus will exceed 100 everyday for the rest of eternity!
 
orezona
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
USA!
USA!
USA!
🇺🇸
 
Hachitori
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Subby's sporting mourning wood.


I am straight up stealing that joke. Have plus one internet from me.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
bit more fear and panic and everyone will stay home of their own will, finally doing what should have been done last month.
 
pacified
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On the average day 7,500 people die in the United States, 2/3 of them being elderly passing from being old. A large percentage of those deaths are caused by acute respiratory failure.
 
