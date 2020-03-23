 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   The end of the Swing Through the Alphabet is in sight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT). Tonight we double up the letters "U" and "V" and end with a mini-tribute to Kenny Rogers featuring some of his First Edition stuff   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will be nice, the Kenny Rogers stuff. I mean it will all be nice, but that is a nice tribute.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
U-V for "Uvula"!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This will be a much needed distraction from the news.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kenny was a lot funkier than you remember.

Salute to Kenny Rogers. Salute this dollar bin classic.
Youtube 73Cs3hRXMW0
 
kkinnison
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is one of those times i know when to hold them, and i am virtually holding all of you in a perfectly distant social hug, cause i really need one today
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any. Time. Now.
 
