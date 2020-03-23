 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Orange Idiot passes the ball to Darwin. Darwin shoots, scores   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A true "game changer" it changes the game from "I can't breath" to "roll over and play dead"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump accepting responsibility in 3...3...3...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When he first started talking about this I thought to myself that this is going to put more people in the hospital than it's going to help.

And it looks like I am right
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ. We would literally be better off with a dead possum running things than this idiot. How farking hard is it to just keep your mouth shut and at the very least not spread misinformation.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, they didn't even have coronavirus, they were trying to "prevent" it.
By taking the drug Trump promoted as being able to treat symptoms.

So, not only are they not smart enough not to listen to Trump, they are dumb enough to misunderstand him completely.
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On the plus side, his efforts to prevent himself from being infected with covid-19 were successful.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So does this mean Trump is guilty of negligent homicide?
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He'll never move his gills again.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 This would be like me saying alcohol is amazing you should drink it.  you getting poisoned by drinking methanol.  Getting pissed at me and blaming me.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This would be like me saying alcohol is amazing you should drink it.  you getting poisoned by drinking methanol.  Getting pissed at me and blaming me.


Did you drink some methanol before posting this?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Flush him down the toilet.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wejash: [Fark user image image 425x344]


Ever get the feeling that in 100 years, historians studying this period of time are going to shake their head and wonder out loud, and in their publications...

WHAT THE EVER LOVING FARK WERE THEY THINKING.??
 
lurkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
#FactsNotFear
@WHO
has NOT approved the use of chloroquine for #COVID19 management. Scientists are working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for this disease. Please DO NOT engage in self-medication. This will cause harm and can lead to death. #COVID19Nigeria
Fark user imageView Full Size

Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA and 9 others
9:19 AM · Mar 20, 2020
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: wejash: [Fark user image image 425x344]

Ever get the feeling that in 100 years, historians studying this period of time are going to shake their head and wonder out loud, and in their publications...

WHAT THE EVER LOVING FARK WERE THEY THINKING.??


I sure hope so. Beats them saying, "Murica, fark yeah!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TFA did not mention where he got this bright ide.. Oh, Fox news.
 
toejam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: [Fark user image image 392x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This would be like me saying alcohol is amazing you should drink it.  you getting poisoned by drinking methanol.  Getting pissed at me and blaming me.


If you want to help, tell stupid people not to listen to Trump.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Jesus farking Christ. We would literally be better off with a dead possum running things than this idiot. How farking hard is it to just keep your mouth shut and at the very least not spread misinformation.


I dropped out in the 10th grade. Flunked the 2nd grade. And I would have not thought I could fire people and just rehire them if something happened. So I could have run the nation better.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cagey B: Jesus farking Christ. We would literally be better off with a dead possum running things than this idiot. How farking hard is it to just keep your mouth shut and at the very least not spread misinformation.

I dropped out in the 10th grade. Flunked the 2nd grade. And I would have not thought I could fire people and just rehire them if something happened. So I could have run the nation better.


Forshiatssakesyes
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: wejash: [Fark user image image 425x344]

Ever get the feeling that in 100 years, historians studying this period of time are going to shake their head and wonder out loud, and in their publications...

WHAT THE EVER LOVING FARK WERE THEY THINKING.??


I'm saying this right now. I don't know if I'm gonna be around in a hundred years.
 
Mabman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...but do they have COVID-19?  No?  Then Great Success!

/I have this rock that keeps tigers away....
.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uh, Subby, the guy was in his sixties.  He probably already procreated.  So Darwin probably didn't score, at best Darwin bounced it off the rim, and probably airballed it.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
News Flash: Trump supporters are still f'ing idiots
 
mactheknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but if you're dumb enough to listen to Trump or this asshole Lt. Governor from Texas?  You're weapons grade stupid, and it's probably best for society that you do die at this point.
 
henryhill
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This would be like me saying alcohol is amazing you should drink it.  you getting poisoned by drinking methanol.  Getting pissed at me and blaming me.


It is absolutely nothing like that at all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: waxbeans: Cagey B: Jesus farking Christ. We would literally be better off with a dead possum running things than this idiot. How farking hard is it to just keep your mouth shut and at the very least not spread misinformation.

I dropped out in the 10th grade. Flunked the 2nd grade. And I would have not thought I could fire people and just rehire them if something happened. So I could have run the nation better.

Forshiatssakesyes


1. End land ownership. The government is the only landlord.
2. Everyone can buy medicare.
3. DC can't play the stock market.
4. End all taxes.
5. Sin tax on sin.
6. Legalize most if not all dope.
7. No more need for a script except for antibiotics.
8. Sell citizenship and gift two for each paid, in a Lotto.
9. All lotteries pay out all Profits.
10. Legalize all guns end all barriers and rules.
11. Require insurance for guns ownership.
12. No more drivers license needed.
13. DWI= crush your car.
14. Killing would be rapist legal.
15. Killing child rapist legal.
16. No more pacs free handful of commercials for each would be politician and that's it that's the sum of your campaigning. No money in elections anymore.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Uh, Subby, the guy was in his sixties. He probably already procreated.


Those and older are the folks we're destroying the economy for (especially if they were lifelong smokers), so it all lines up.
 
CNichols
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So does this mean Trump is guilty of negligent homicide?


In all seriousness, this. Legally speaking, has he committed negligent homicide?

Or something similar? I'm not a law talking guy.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In fairness, he succeeded in avoiding the virus.  So he got that part right.
 
