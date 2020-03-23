 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   Now the pandemic is leading to criminals being let out of jail for free. If they also get to collect $200, I'm going to be furious   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll promise not to go criming again, so everything will be sweet.

Actually any crim with any sense should realise being locked up might become a death sentence, given impossibility of stopping any infection that gets a foothold in a prison.

(So we'll be going back to Victorian times when death sentence for petty crimes)
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it begs to be asked, as a country do we have too many laws?  Ones that really don't matter for the public good?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: So, it begs to be asked, as a country do we have too many laws?  Ones that really don't matter for the public good?


Now now. If possessing a tiny personal use amount of weed isn't enough to get you 20 years in prison, then I don't know what kind of country you'd end up with.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: So, it begs to be asked, as a country do we have too many laws?  Ones that really don't matter for the public good?


The fact that we have more people incarcerated than any other country on Earth points to... maybe.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is concern trolling.
 
washburn777
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby needs to take a breath.  In Los Angeles they decreased daily arrests from 300/day to 60/day and guess what happened?  Did the sky fall?  Did they start pillaging the local high schools for vulnerable daughters?

No.  All that happened was fewer inmates were exposed to the virus and the rate of infection was slowed.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's been happening for a while in most places.
 
camaroash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
USA it would be Open Season.

/ Cue anti-firearm sentiments.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: SpaceMonkey-66: So, it begs to be asked, as a country do we have too many laws?  Ones that really don't matter for the public good?

The fact that we have more people incarcerated than any other country on Earth points to... maybe.


Well maybe if people followed the law and didn't take off that tag on the mattress we wouldn't be in this mess.  Is it really that hard?  But sure, blame the completely pointless law, not the people who break them.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They started doing that here in Tampa as well. Most of them were just people who were in jail simply because they could not afford bail. Keeping people locked up because they are too poor has got to farking stop.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with this.
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It beats their typical game.

media.decovry.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think it's a smart idea.  Let's release a bunch of criminals at a time when there is no housing, there are no jobs, and there is nowhere for them to stay.  That's fantastic.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badafuco: They started doing that here in Tampa as well. Most of them were just people who were in jail simply because they could not afford bail. Keeping people locked up because they are too poor has got to farking stop.


They literally tried that in the 60s and 70s.  It led to people not showing up for trial.  And to the monumental crime waves of the 80s and early 90s.  Which only stopped once strict bail requirements were implemented.

So, good job touting an idealist bunch of bull that's already been proven wrong.  I guess it's hard to know about just 30 years ago.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't they supposed to self isolate themselves for 14 days?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: So, it begs to be asked, as a country do we have too many laws?  Ones that really don't matter for the public good?


Now is not the time to ask such questions. Neither was six months ago, or three years from now, but that's another matter.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh. Now with mass layoffs and panic, everyone's a criminal in waiting.
 
mjbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

washburn777: Subby needs to take a breath.  In Los Angeles they decreased daily arrests from 300/day to 60/day and guess what happened?  Did the sky fall?  Did they start pillaging the local high schools for vulnerable daughters?

No.  All that happened was fewer inmates were exposed to the virus and the rate of infection was slowed.


Maybe, just maybe that is due to the fact there are fewer places they can commit crimes and fewer people out to commit crimes against.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RussianPotato: I think it's a smart idea.  Let's release a bunch of criminals at a time when there is no housing, there are no jobs, and there is nowhere for them to stay.  That's fantastic.

Hell where I live they can't even dig out aluminum and plastic containers in all the public recycling bins for meth money as the recycling centers have all closed
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You accidentally used the wrong tag Racistmitter.
 
