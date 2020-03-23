 Skip to content
(CNBC) Coronavirus survived for up to 17 days in Princess Cruise ship cabins after passengers left
74
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So much farking going to be happening
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to start building ships out of colloidal silver*.

Fark user imageView Full Size


* not based on factual medicine
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well. Fark.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
😬😷
F*****ck
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not mad. I'm just disappointed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Game over
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: So much farking going to be happening


I have not thought about that yet.  I bet the December through January birth rates are crazy.

There are going to be a lot of interesting delayed side effects from this.  I know one thing is that plumbers are going to be busy as hell this summer from people using paper towel instead of toilet paper and clogging drains.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much for everything going back to normal after 15 days.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they still make them little towel animals every day?
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if there's going to be a cruise ship industry after this is over.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: So much for everything going back to normal after 15 days.


15 days was never an option - 4-6 weeks is a minimum, and then only if containment works really well.  Took china 8 weeks before starting to relax restrictions.  Will take the same here.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, what about 18 days? Or 30 days? Are they just looking for it today and it happens to be 17 days later or did they not find any on day 18?  Or did they clean it on day 18 and we still don't actually know?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually the most terrifying information I've seen. It suggests "social distancing" is not enough. Breathe out in one place, and if that person was infected it lasts for farking days?

I give up. Just kill 1/5 of humanity and be done. I can't even.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: cretinbob: So much farking going to be happening

I have not thought about that yet.  I bet the December through January birth rates are crazy.


Just what we need...bringing more people into a collapsing society. ugh
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: cretinbob: So much farking going to be happening

I have not thought about that yet.  I bet the December through January birth rates are crazy.

There are going to be a lot of interesting delayed side effects from this.  I know one thing is that plumbers are going to be busy as hell this summer from people using paper towel instead of toilet paper and clogging drains.


which is why I bought all the plungers in the tri-state area.

I am gonna be rich!!!
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: As if there's going to be a cruise ship industry after this is over.


People love those cruises. Not sure why.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it didn't.

They detected viral RNA on surfaces 17 days later, prior to sanitizing. Viral RNA isn't a living, infectious agent. It's merely evidence a virus was there.

But I'm sure the ensuing panic attack will be wonderful to watch tomorrow.  /s
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC report does not say this. Instead, buried in the discussion it indicates that viral RNA was found 17 days later on surfaces, prior to those surfaces being sanitized. Viral RNA does not mean live, infectious viruses. It could mean that, but it's unlikely. Instead it suggests at one point the viruses were on those surfaces.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thatguy!1984: Did they still make them little towel animals every day?


yea; just no pangolins anymore
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody cleans anything after everyone disembarks?
/DNRTFA
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/goes to high-five Gratch, then remembers NO TOUCHING
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I barely lasted a week before I couldn't wait to get off that bloated barge.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: This is actually the most terrifying information I've seen. It suggests "social distancing" is not enough. Breathe out in one place, and if that person was infected it lasts for farking days?

I give up. Just kill 1/5 of humanity and be done. I can't even.


serious question, should I stop licking my mail when it arrives?  wiping down the actual groceries when I bring them into the house?
 
LordJiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: This is actually the most terrifying information I've seen. It suggests "social distancing" is not enough. Breathe out in one place, and if that person was infected it lasts for farking days?

I give up. Just kill 1/5 of humanity and be done. I can't even.


It could last on a surface, in a cruise ship with a high concentration of infected people. It's not airborne for that long, and a cruise ship environment may not be entirely analogous to other environments.

Concerning, yes, but not a game-changer.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gratch: No, it didn't.

They detected viral RNA on surfaces 17 days later, prior to sanitizing. Viral RNA isn't a living, infectious agent. It's merely evidence a virus was there.

But I'm sure the ensuing panic attack will be wonderful to watch tomorrow.  /s


Kenji Lopez-Alt of SeriousEats said it's like assuming he's holding a meatball sub because you detected a sauce stain on his pants leg.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gratch: No, it didn't.

They detected viral RNA on surfaces 17 days later, prior to sanitizing. Viral RNA isn't a living, infectious agent. It's merely evidence a virus was there.

But I'm sure the ensuing panic attack will be wonderful to watch tomorrow.  /s


Do they say whether or not the ship was ever occupied again? 

Because I'm detecting a disclaimer along the lines of "ideal laboratory conditions." 

An untouched cruise ship for two weeks has evidence of a virus on it? Yeah, I can believe that. Go ahead and try that bit again in on an outdoor stair rail. I sincerely doubt it will last as long.

/but yeah, it did get my attention at least a little, because I'm a presumptive positive in a house full of vulnerable folk
//SANITIZE ALL THE THINGS
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Someone might get a bad cold! The horror!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says less about the hardiness of the virus and more about the disgusting conditions of cruise ships.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even scarier, the semen stains will be in the room forever.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: cretinbob: So much farking going to be happening


I have not thought about that yet.  I bet the December through January birth rates are crazy.


A friends brother works as prenatal doctor in Wuhan.  Most of his staff was shifted over to deal with the virus patients and he was left alone to deal with pregnant women where are all tested to be negative before he could see them. He made the comment that there should be far more worried women calling his office about bing less than two months pregnant seeing how many young couples were locked up together at home.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: gojirast: As if there's going to be a cruise ship industry after this is over.

People love those cruises. Not sure why.


Day-drinking and endless buffets.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gratch: No, it didn't.

They detected viral RNA on surfaces 17 days later, prior to sanitizing. Viral RNA isn't a living, infectious agent. It's merely evidence a virus was there.

But I'm sure the ensuing panic attack will be wonderful to watch tomorrow.  /s


This.  It's like using a DNA test to tell whether someone is still alive.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gratch: No, it didn't.

They detected viral RNA on surfaces 17 days later, prior to sanitizing. Viral RNA isn't a living, infectious agent. It's merely evidence a virus was there.

But I'm sure the ensuing panic attack will be wonderful to watch tomorrow.  /s


This is why I heart Fark.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: This is actually the most terrifying information I've seen. It suggests "social distancing" is not enough. Breathe out in one place, and if that person was infected it lasts for farking days?

I give up. Just kill 1/5 of humanity and be done. I can't even.


If only it was targeted to the stupid.

whiskeyriff.comView Full Size


nbc4i.comView Full Size


blackagendareport.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jwookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Even scarier, the semen stains will be in the room forever.


Hahaha came here to post this. Leaving satisfied.


/ I came
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Says less about the hardiness of the virus and more about the disgusting conditions of cruise ships.


Organisms don't care about the cleanliness of the surface they're on. It only matters if they can survive.

You can have a grease-blacked grocery with literal dirt on every piece of produce you buy.

Virus don''t care about any of that. It cares about two things - how long it can survive outside of a biological it can infest, and how long it can infest a biologic


It says everything about the hardiness of the virus and literally nothing about the conditions of cursed ships. Dirt, cleanliness, doesn't matter.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh so like jizz coated hotel sheets you can detect it but odds of it harming you are slim.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thatguy!1984: Did they still make them little towel animals every day?


GIS for things like [covid origami] comes up with nothing. Not even any non-porn.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jwookie: OkieDookie: Even scarier, the semen stains will be in the room forever.

Hahaha came here to post this. Leaving satisfied.


/ I came


It's like a Jackson Pollack painting under black light.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: blastoh: cretinbob: So much farking going to be happening

I have not thought about that yet.  I bet the December through January birth rates are crazy.

There are going to be a lot of interesting delayed side effects from this.  I know one thing is that plumbers are going to be busy as hell this summer from people using paper towel instead of toilet paper and clogging drains.

which is why I bought all the plungers in the tri-state area.

I am gonna be rich!!!


Something something not your personal erotica site...
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: blastoh: cretinbob: So much farking going to be happening


I have not thought about that yet.  I bet the December through January birth rates are crazy.

A friends brother works as prenatal doctor in Wuhan.  Most of his staff was shifted over to deal with the virus patients and he was left alone to deal with pregnant women where are all tested to be negative before he could see them. He made the comment that there should be far more worried women calling his office about bing less than two months pregnant seeing how many young couples were locked up together at home.


China is very vigilant about promoting the use of contraceptives.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Gratch: No, it didn't.

They detected viral RNA on surfaces 17 days later, prior to sanitizing. Viral RNA isn't a living, infectious agent. It's merely evidence a virus was there.

But I'm sure the ensuing panic attack will be wonderful to watch tomorrow.  /s

This is why I heart Fark.


I know, right?
It's like we are all holding hands, all along the deck rail, and singing all together...

"Always look at the bright side of life........"

Watching the bubbles come up from the person just below us and to the right...

"Life's a piece of shiat, when you look at it....."

Our collective pants cuffs becoming wet...
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: /goes to high-five Gratch, then remembers NO TOUCHING


[internet-high-five.jpg] still acceptable.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: This is actually the most terrifying information I've seen. It suggests "social distancing" is not enough. Breathe out in one place, and if that person was infected it lasts for farking days?

I give up. Just kill 1/5 of humanity and be done. I can't even.



starsrift: This is actually the most terrifying information I've seen. It suggests "social distancing" is not enough. Breathe out in one place, and if that person was infected it lasts for farking days?

I give up. Just kill 1/5 of humanity and be done. I can't even.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanos Lite....
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Ahhh so like jizz coated hotel sheets you can detect it but odds of it harming you are slim.


Only if you put the sheet in your eyes, nose, or mouth.  So yeah, you probably got it now.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Says less about the hardiness of the virus and more about the disgusting conditions of cruise ships.


Come on baby, let me and you take a cruise where we get unlimited hamburgers, bad musical productions, and people wearing their high school tuxes and wedding dresses while they eat at one of the 10 captain's tables.

Then let us dock each day on an island that is virtually indistinguishable from the next while we buy duty free booze and knock off sunglasses and purses.

Our company will be like minded individuals who get sloshed on sugary drinks and watered down shots while they play quarter slots then later retire to the Disco to get down to the cha cha shuffle and electric slide.

Later that night I will chew down a 100 mg generic viagra(made in Turkey) that I bought from a guy named Carlos who works at the concierge desk and I will throw out my back and catch a calf cramp while I make sweet love to you in 15 square foot luxury cabin that still smells like the stale cabbage farts from the last couple who stayed there.

You turned on yet?

/Dear diary it is has been three days without any beer.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Viable" versus "detectable" is the key distinction.  When talking about viruses, "viable" is synonymous with infectious.  Detectable means you found parts of a virus, but you need an intact one to cause an infection.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: gojirast: As if there's going to be a cruise ship industry after this is over.

People love those cruises. Not sure why.


It's spoon-fed, and a little something for a variety of ages, You get to sample places you probably wouldn't travel to exclusively.

Actually, all of that should be past tense. None of the cruise lines are American registry, and don't deserve a penny of bailout money. No one with two brain cells would willingly get on a plague boat again. The risk of a norovirus poop cruise was bad enough - getting trapped on a boat with thousands of people and maybe a couple doctors with barely adequate facilities?  No thank you.

Airlines we need.  Nobody needs cruise lines.
 
